A better English POS tagger written in JavaScript
Install via NPM:
npm i --save en-pos
How to use
const Tag = require("en-pos").Tag;
var tags = new Tag(["this","is","my","sentence"])
.initial() // initial dictionary and pattern based tagging
.smooth() // further context based smoothing
.tags;
console.log(tags);
// ["DT","VBZ","PRP$","NN"]
|Annotation
|Name
|Example
NN
|Noun
dog
man
NNS
|Plural noun
dogs
men
NNP
|Proper noun
London
Alex
NNPS
|Plural proper noun
Smiths
VB
|Base form verb
be
VBP
|Present form verb
throw
VBZ
|Present form (3rd person)
throws
VBG
|Gerund form verb
throwing
VBD
|Past tense verb
threw
VBN
|Past participle verb
thrown
MD
|Modal verb
can
shall
will
may
must
ought
JJ
|Adjective
big
fast
JJR
|Comparative adjective
bigger
JJS
|Superlative adjective
biggest
RB
|Adverb
not
quickly
closely
RBR
|Comparative adverb
less-closely
faster
RBS
|Superlative adverb
fastest
DT
|Determiner
the
a
some
both
PDT
|Predeterminer
all
quite
PRP
|Personal Pronoun
I
you
he
she
PRP$
|Possessive Pronoun
I
you
he
she
POS
|Possessive ending
's
IN
|Preposition
of
by
in
PR
|Particle
up
off
TO
|to
to
WDT
|Wh-determiner
which
that
whatever
whichever
WP
|Wh-pronoun
who
whoever
whom
what
WP$
|Wh-possessive
whose
WRB
|Wh-adverb
how
where
EX
|Expletive there
there
CC
|Coordinating conjugation
&
and
nor
or
CD
|Cardinal Numbers
1
7
77
one
LS
|List item marker
1
B
C
One
UH
|Interjection
ah
oh
oops
FW
|Foreign Words
viva
mon
toujours
,
|Comma
,
:
|Mid-sent punct
:
;
...
.
|Sent-final punct.
.
!
?
(
|Left parenthesis
)
}
]
)
|Right parenthesis
(
{
[
#
|Pound sign
#
$
|Currency symbols
$
€
£
¥
SYM
|Other symbols
+
*
/
<
>
EM
|Emojis & emoticons
:)
❤
As of 25 Jan 2017, this library scored 96.43% at the Penn Treebank test (0.3% away from being a state of the art tagger).
Being written in JavaScript, I think it's safe to say that this is the most accurate JavaScript POS tagger, since the only JS library I know of is pos-js which when I tested on the same treebank scored 87.8%, though it was faster than my implementation when smoothing is enabled.
However, if performance is what's you're after rather than accuracy, then you have the option to disable smoothing in this library and this will marginally increase performance making this library even faster than pos-js but with far better accuracy (94.4%).
tsc (requires typescript)
node test/test.ts