Emscripten Library Generator

This packages normal JavaScript libraries into emscripten's strange, undocumented library format which can be passed to the emscripten compiler with the --js-library flag. It can also be used to automatically populate the emscripten setting EXPORTED_FUNCTIONS using the --unresolved flag. It works by computing dependency and initialization information for global symbols and automatically prefixing all resolved global symbols with an underscore to match emscripten's output. Top-level statements other than variable or function declarations are not supported (put initialization into a JavaScript function that is called as the first statement inside main() in C++).

Library Generation

Terminal commands:

npm install -g emscripten-library-generator emscripten-library-generator input1 .js input2 .js ... > library .js

Example input:

var handles = {}; function Foo ( data ) { this .data = data; } function Foo_new ( ptr, data ) { handles[ptr] = new Foo(data); } function Foo_delete ( ptr ) { delete handles[ptr]; }

Example output:

mergeInto(LibraryManager.library, { handles : {}, Foo : function ( data ) { this .data = data; }, Foo_new__deps : [ 'handles' , 'Foo' ], Foo_new : function ( ptr, data ) { _handles[ptr] = new _Foo(data); }, Foo_delete__deps : [ 'handles' ], Foo_delete : function ( ptr ) { delete _handles[ptr]; } });

Usage from C++:

struct Foo; extern "C" { void Foo_new (Foo *foo, int data) ; void Foo_delete (Foo *foo) ; } struct Foo { Foo( int data) : _data(data) { Foo_new( this , data); } ~Foo() { Foo_delete( this ); } private : int _data; };

Unresolved Symbols

Finds all unresolved symbols that start with an underscore, which are assumed to be extern "C" functions in C++. If these symbol names are not specified, the emscripten compiler may omit those functions as dead code and JavaScript won't be able to access them.

Terminal commands (notice the --unresolved flag):

npm install -g emscripten-library-generator emscripten-library-generator --unresolved input1 .js input2 .js ... > unresolved .json

Example input:

var timeout = 0 ; function wait ( value, delay ) { if (timeout) { clearTimeout(timeout); _interrupted(value); } timeout = setTimeout( function ( ) { _success(value); timeout = 0 ; }, delay); }

Example output:

[ "_interrupted" , "_success" ]

Usage from C++: