This packages normal JavaScript libraries into emscripten's strange, undocumented library format which can be passed to the emscripten compiler with the
--js-library flag. It can also be used to automatically populate the emscripten setting
EXPORTED_FUNCTIONS using the
--unresolved flag. It works by computing dependency and initialization information for global symbols and automatically prefixing all resolved global symbols with an underscore to match emscripten's output. Top-level statements other than variable or function declarations are not supported (put initialization into a JavaScript function that is called as the first statement inside main() in C++).
Terminal commands:
npm install -g emscripten-library-generator
emscripten-library-generator input1.js input2.js ... > library.js
Example input:
var handles = {};
function Foo(data) {
this.data = data;
}
function Foo_new(ptr, data) {
handles[ptr] = new Foo(data);
}
function Foo_delete(ptr) {
delete handles[ptr];
}
Example output:
mergeInto(LibraryManager.library, {
handles: {},
Foo: function (data) {
this.data = data;
},
Foo_new__deps: [
'handles',
'Foo'
],
Foo_new: function (ptr, data) {
_handles[ptr] = new _Foo(data);
},
Foo_delete__deps: ['handles'],
Foo_delete: function (ptr) {
delete _handles[ptr];
}
});
Usage from C++:
struct Foo;
extern "C" {
void Foo_new(Foo *foo, int data);
void Foo_delete(Foo *foo);
}
struct Foo {
Foo(int data) : _data(data) {
Foo_new(this, data);
}
~Foo() {
Foo_delete(this);
}
private:
int _data;
};
Finds all unresolved symbols that start with an underscore, which are assumed to be
extern "C" functions in C++. If these symbol names are not specified, the emscripten compiler may omit those functions as dead code and JavaScript won't be able to access them.
Terminal commands (notice the
--unresolved flag):
npm install -g emscripten-library-generator
emscripten-library-generator --unresolved input1.js input2.js ... > unresolved.json
Example input:
var timeout = 0;
function wait(value, delay) {
if (timeout) {
clearTimeout(timeout);
_interrupted(value);
}
timeout = setTimeout(function() {
_success(value);
timeout = 0;
}, delay);
}
Example output:
["_interrupted","_success"]
Usage from C++:
extern "C" {
void wait(int value, int delay);
void interrupted(int value) {
printf("interrupted: %d\n", value);
}
void success(int value) {
printf("success: %d\n", value);
}
}