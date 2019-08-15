iView Admin
Vue.js 2.0 admin management system template based on iView.
Introduction
iView Admin is a front-end management background integration solution. It based on Vue.js and use the UI Toolkit iView.
Features
- Login / Logout
- Permission Authentication
- A list of filters
- Permission to switch
- i18n
- Components
- Rich Text Editor
- Markdown Editor
- City Cascader
- Photos preview and edit
- Draggable list
- File upload
- Digital gradient
- split-pane
- Form
- The article published
- Workflow
- Table
- Drag-and-drop sort
- Searchable form
- Table export data
- Export to Csv file
- Export to Xls file
- Table to picture
- Error Page
- Router
- Dynamic routing
- With reference page
- Theme
- Shrink the sidebar
- Tag navigation
- Breadcrumb navigation
- Full screen / exit full screen
- Lock screen
- The message center
- Personal center
Getting started
# clone the project
git clone https://github.com/iview/iview-admin.git
// install dependencies
npm install
// develop
npm run dev
Build
npm run build
License
MIT
Copyright (c) 2016-present, TalkingData