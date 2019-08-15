iView Admin

Vue.js 2.0 admin management system template based on iView.

Introduction

iView Admin is a front-end management background integration solution. It based on Vue.js and use the UI Toolkit iView.

Features

Login / Logout

Permission Authentication A list of filters Permission to switch

i18n

Components Rich Text Editor Markdown Editor City Cascader Photos preview and edit Draggable list File upload Digital gradient split-pane

Form The article published Workflow

Table Drag-and-drop sort Searchable form Table export data Export to Csv file Export to Xls file Table to picture

Error Page 403 404 500

Router Dynamic routing With reference page

Theme

Shrink the sidebar

Tag navigation

Breadcrumb navigation

Full screen / exit full screen

Lock screen

The message center

Personal center

Getting started

# clone the project git clone https://github.com/iview/iview-admin.git // install dependencies npm install // develop npm run dev

Build

npm run build

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present, TalkingData