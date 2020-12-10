When you need to push data around, you push it. Push it real good.
An ETL and Operations tool.
Empujar is a tool which moves stuff around. It's built in node.js so you can do lots of stuff async-ly. You can move data around (a ETL tool), files (a backup tool), and more!
Empujar's top level object is a "book", which contains "chapters" and then "pages". Chapters are excecuted 1-by-1 in order, and then each page in a chapter can be run in parallel (up to a threading limit you specify).
See an example project here.
For Example, an example chapter to extract all data from a mySQL database would be:
var dateformat = require('dateformat');
exports.chapterLoader = function(book){
// define
var chapter = book.addChapter(1, 'EXTRACT & LOAD', {threads: 5});
// helpers
var source = book.connections.source.connection;
var destination = book.connections.destination.connection;
var queryLimit = 1000;
var tableMaxes = {};
var extractTable = function(table, callback){
destination.getMax(table, 'updatedAt', function(error, max){
if(error){ return callback(error); }
var query = 'SELECT * FROM `' + table + '` ';
if(max){
query += ' WHERE `updatedAt` >= "' + dateformat(max, 'yyyy-mm-dd HH:MM:ss') + '"';
}
source.getAll(query, queryLimit, function(error, rows, done){
destination.insertData(table, rows, function(error){
if(error){ return next(error); }
done();
});
}, callback);
});
};
chapter.addLoader('determine extract queries', function(done){
source.tables.forEach(function(table){
chapter.addPage('extract table: ' + table, function(next){
extractTable(table, next);
});
});
done();
});
};
Empujar runs operations in series or parallel. These are defined by
books and
chapters and
pages.
#!/usr/bin/env node
process.chdir(__dirname);
var Empujar = require('empujar');
var optimist = require('optimist');
var options = optimist.argv; // get command line opts, like `--logLevel debug` or `--chapters 100`
var book = new Empujar.book(options);
// you can define custom error behavior when a page callback retruns an error
var errorHandler = function(error, context){
console.log("OH NO! (but I handled the error) | " + error);
setTimeout(process.exit, 5000);
};
book.on('error', errorHandler);
book.connect(function(){
// the logger will output to the console and a log file
book.logger.log('I am a debug message', 'debug'); // log levels can be set on log lines, and toggled with the `--logLevel` flag
// define `book.data.stuff` to make it availalbe to all phases of the book
book.data.stuff = 'something cool';
var chapter1 = book.addChapter(1, 'Do the first thing in parallel', {threads: 10});
var chapter2 = book.addChapter(2, 'Do that next thing in serial', {threads: 1});
// chapter 1
var i = 0;
while(i < 100){
chapter1.addPage('sleepy thing: ' + i, function(next){
setTimeout(next, 100);
});
i++;
}
// chapter 2
// chapters can also have pre-loaders which run before all pages
chapter2.addLoader('do something before', function(next){
book.logger.log('I am the preloader');
next();
});
chapter2.addPage('the final step', function(next){
next();
// next(new Error('on no!')); // if you end a page with an error, the errorHandler will be invoked, and the book stopped
});
// chapters can also be loaded from /chapters/name/chapter.js in the project
// book.loadChapters();
// you can also configure an optional logger (perhaps to a DB) for empujar's internal status
// book.on('state', function(data){
// databse.insertData('empujar', [data]);
// });
book.run(function(){
setTimeout(process.exit, 5000);
});
});
There is also a more formal example you can explore within this project. Check out /books/etl to learn more.
Empujar will connect to connections you define in
book/config/connections/NAME.js, and there should be a matching transport in
/lib/connections/TYPE.js.
When
book.run() is complete, you probably want to
process.exit(), or more gracefully shutdown.
You can subscribe to
book.on('error') and
book.on('state') events. A cool thing to do would be to actually record these state events into your datawarehouse, if you are using empujar as an ETL tool:
book.on('state', function(data){ datawarehouse.insertData('empujar', [data]); });
Create your project so that it looks like this:
| -\books
| ---\myBook
| -----\book.js
| -----\pids\
| -----\logs\
| -----\config\
| -----\config\connections\
| -----\config\connections\myDatabase.js
| -----\chapters\
| -----\chapters\chapte1.js
| -----\chapters\chapte2.js
The defaults for all launch flags are:
{
chapterFiles: path.normalize( process.cwd() + '/chapters/**/*.js' ),
configPath: path.normalize( process.cwd() + '/config' ),
logPath: path.normalize( process.cwd() + '/log' ),
pidsPath: path.normalize( process.cwd() + '/pids' ),
logFile: 'empujar.log',
tmpPath: path.normalize( process.cwd() + '/tmp' ),
logStdout: true,
logLevel: 'info',
chapters: [],
getAllLimit: Infinity,
}
Examples:
node yourBook.js
node yourBook.js --logLevel debug
node yourBook.js --chapters 1,4 or a range:
node yourBook.js --chapters 100-300
node yourBook.js --getAllLimit 1000
connection.getAll() exit sucessfully after retrieving 1000 rows.
While you can create your own connections, Empujar ships with the tools to work with a number of the most common ones:
var connection = book.connections.mysql.connection;
connection.connect = function(callback)
// Connection method; handled by book.connect();
// callback is passed (error)
connection.showTables = function(callback)
// list tables
// callback is returned error, array of table names
connection.showColumns = function(table, callback)
// list the columns + metadata for each column
// callback is returned error, hash of columns + metadata
connection.query = function(query, data, callback)
// query the table
// data can be optional; used to fill in missing attributes/interpolate (?)
// callback is returned error, rows (array of hashes col-value)
connection.getAll = function(queryBase, chunkSize, dataCallback, doneCallback)
// fetch data from the cluster; normalized as an array of hashes. Data is already typecast.
// queryBase -> the base mySQL query (Limit and offset will be appended automatically)
// chunkSize -> number of results to return (IE: limit)
// dataCallback -> callback called with each collection of data
// -> (error, data, next)
// -> data is normalized
// -> next() must be called to continue
// doneCallback is passed (error, rowsFound)
connection.getMax = function(table, column, callback)
// list the maximum value for a column in a table
// callback is returned error, maximum value from the table or null
connection.queryStream = function(query, callback)
// get a stream that returns results of a query
// events listed here: https://github.com/felixge/node-mysql#streaming-query-rows
// callback is returned error, stream
connection.insertData = function(table, data, callback, mergeOnDuplicates)
// add data to an table; create the index if needed. Data should be normalized (IE results from #getAll)
// callback is passed (error)
connection.addColumn = function(table, column, rowData, callback)
// add a column to a table.
// RowData is an array of data to insert into the column which can be used to determine the column data type
// callback is returned error
connection.alterColumn = function(table, column, definition, callback)
// change the datatype of a column
// definition is a mySQL statment
// callback is returned error
connection.mergeTables = function(sourceTable, destinationTable, callback)
// merge the data from sourceTable into destinationTable
// destinationTable will be created if if doesn't exist
// destinationTable will be erased and recreated from sourceTable if there is no primary key present
// callback is returned error
connection.copyTableSchema = function(sourceTable, destinationTable, callback)
// create a new table (destinationTable) with the same schema as (sourceTable)
// callback is returned error
connection.dump = function(file, options, callback)
// mysqlDump the DB to file
// options:
/*
if(!options.binary){ options.binary = 'mysqldump'; }
if(!options.database){ options.database = self.options.database; }
if(!options.password){ options.password = self.options.password; }
if(!options.host){ options.host = self.options.host; }
if(!options.port){ options.port = self.options.port; }
if(!options.user){ options.user = self.options.user; }
if(!options.tables){ options.tables = []; }
if(!options.gzip){ options.gzip = false; }
*/
// callback is returned error
var connection = book.connections.elasticsearch.connection;
connection.connect = function(callback)
// Connection method; handled by book.connect();
// callback is passed (error)
connection.showIndices = function(callback)
// list the indices in the cluster
// callback is passed (error, indicies)
// -> `indicies` is a hash with index names and metadata
connection.insertData = function(index, data, callback)
// add data to an index; create the index if needed. Data should be normalized (IE results from #getAll)
// callback is passed (error)
connection.getAll = function(index, query, fields, chunkSize, dataCallback, doneCallback)
// fetch data from the cluster; normalized as an array of hashes. Data is already typecast.
// index -> string name of index
// query -> the elasticsearch query (as a hash)
// fields -> array of fields you want returned; '*' can be passed as an argument to request all fields
// chunkSize -> number of results to return (from each server)
// dataCallback -> callback called with each collection of data
// -> (error, data, next)
// -> data is normalized
// -> next() must be called to continue
// doneCallback is passed (error, rowsFound)
var connection = book.connections.s3.connection;
connection.connect = function(callback)
// Connection method; handled by book.connect();
// callback is passed (error)
connection.listFolders = function(prefix, callback)
// list all folders in this S3 bucket (starting with `prefix`)
// prefix can be `*`of `''` to get all folders in the bucket
// callback is passed (error, arrayOfFolderNames)
connection.listObjects = function(prefix, callback)
// list all objects in this S3 bucket (starting with `prefix`)
// prefix can be `*`of `''` to get all folders in the bucket
// callback is passed (error, arrayOfObjectNames)
connection.deleteFolder = function(prefix, callback)
// delete the folder starging with `prefix`, and all objects contatined within
// like `rm -rf prefix`
// prefix can be `*`of `''` to delete all folders and files in the bucket
// callback is passed (error)
connection.objectExists = function(filename, callback)
// check if a file exists in this bucket
// callback is passed (error, exists) where exists is a boolean
connection.delete = function(filename, callback)
// delete a file from this bucket
// callback is passed (error)
connection.streamingUpload = function(inputStream, filename, callback)
// upload a file* to S3 with the filename `filename`
// the file you are uploading should be a readableStream created with fs.createReadStream
// callback is passed (error)
var connection = book.connections.ftp.connection;
connection.connect = function(callback)
// Connection method; handled by book.connect();
// callback is passed (error)
connection.get = function(file, callback)
// donwload a file from the FTP server
// callback is passed (error, stream)
// -> `stream` which you can pipe to a file on disk or S3, etc
connection.listFiles = function(dir, callback)
// list files from a remote directory
// callback is passed (error, files)
// -> `files` is an array of remote file names
var connection = book.connections.redshift.connection;
connection.connect = function(callback)
// Connection method; handled by book.connect();
// callback is passed (error)
connection.showTables = function(callback)
// list tables
// callback is returned error, array of table names
connection.showColumns = function(table, callback)
// list the columns + metadata for each column
// callback is returned error, hash of columns + metadata
connection.query = function(query, callback)
// query the table
// callback is returned error, rows (array of hashes col-value)
connection.getAll = function(queryBase, chunkSize, dataCallback, doneCallback)
// fetch data from the cluster; normalized as an array of hashes. Data is already typecast.
// queryBase -> the base mySQL query (Limit and offset will be appended automatically)
// chunkSize -> number of results to return (IE: limit)
// dataCallback -> callback called with each collection of data
// -> (error, data, next)
// -> data is normalized
// -> next() must be called to continue
// doneCallback is passed (error, rowsFound)
connection.insertData = function(table, data, callback)
// add data to an table; create the index if needed. Data should be normalized (IE results from #getAll)
// callback is passed (error)
connection.mergeTables = function(sourceTable, destinationTable, callback)
// merge the data from sourceTable into destinationTable
// destinationTable will be created if if doesn't exist
// destinationTable will be erased and recreated from sourceTable if there is no primary key present
// callback is returned error
connection.addColumn = function(table, column, rowData, callback)
// add a column to a table.
// RowData is an array of data to insert into the column which can be used to determine the column data type
// callback is returned error
connection.alterColumn = function(table, column, definition, callback)
// change the datatype of a column
// definition is a mySQL statment
// callback is returned error
connection.copyTableSchema = function(sourceTable, destinationTable, callback)
// create a new table (destinationTable) with the same schema as (sourceTable)
// callback is returned error
connection.getMax = function(table, column, callback)
// list the maximum value for a column in a table
// callback is returned error, maximum value from the table or null
It's easy to add your own connections to empujar. All you need is a
/connections folder in your project, and to follow some conventions. The basic building block of a connection looks like this:
var connection = function(name, type, options, book){
this.name = name;
this.type = type;
this.options = options;
this.book = book;
this.connection = null;
};
connection.prototype.connect = function(callback){
var self = this;
// connection logic
callback();
};
/// Your Methods...
exports.connection = connection;
... and then extend your connection model with more prototypes.
For example, here'e a connection,
delighted.js which TaskRabbit uses to import NPS survey data from our partner Delighted. We extend their library to match the
getAll method of the built-in connections above.
var dateformat = require('dateformat');
var Delighted = require('delighted');
var connection = function(name, type, options, book){
this.name = name;
this.type = type;
this.options = options;
this.book = book;
this.connection = null;
};
connection.prototype.connect = function(callback){
var self = this;
self.connection = Delighted(self.options.apiKey);
callback();
};
connection.prototype.getAll = function(since, dataCallback, doneCallback, page, rowsFound){
var self = this;
var data = [];
if(page === undefined || page === null){ page = 1; }
if(!rowsFound){ rowsFound = 0; }
var options = {
per_page : 100,
since : since, // in unix timestamps (not JS timestamps)
page : page,
expand : 'person',
};
self.connection.surveyResponse.all(options).then(function(responses) {
if(responses.length === 0){
doneCallback(null, rowsFound);
}else{
rowsFound = rowsFound + responses.length;
responses.forEach(function(resp){
data.push({
id: parseInt(resp.id),
person: parseInt(resp.person.id),
score: parseInt(resp.score),
comment: resp.comment,
permalink: resp.permalink,
created_at: dateformat(resp.created_at * 1000, 'yyyy-mm-dd HH:MM:ss'),
updated_at: dateformat(resp.updated_at * 1000, 'yyyy-mm-dd HH:MM:ss'),
customer_type: resp.customer_type,
email: resp.person.email,
name: resp.person.name,
});
});
dataCallback(null, data, function(){
if(self.book.options.getAllLimit > rowsFound){
self.getAll(since, dataCallback, doneCallback, (page + 1), rowsFound);
}else{
doneCallback(null, rowsFound);
}
});
}
});
};
exports.connection = connection;