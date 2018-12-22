Check if a directory is empty.
var emptyDir = require('empty-dir');
// Using an error-back
emptyDir('./', function(err, result) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
} else {
console.log('Directory is empty:', result);
}
});
// Using a Promise
emptyDir('./').then(function(result) {
console.log('Directory is empty:', result);
});
var result = emptyDir.sync('./test/empty');
console.log('Directory is empty:', result);
emptyDir(paths, [filterFunction], [callback])
Takes a path string or array of path strings and returns a Promise. Checks if the given paths are empty and resolves with a boolean indicating if the paths are empty directories. Optionally takes a filter function to filter out files that cause false positives. Also, can take a node-style callback function instead of returning a Promise.
emptyDir.sync(paths, [filterFunction])
Same as the above API but operates and returns synchronously. An error will be thrown.
Both async and sync take a filter function as the second argument, to ignore files like
.DS_Store on mac or
Thumbs.db on windows from causing false-negatives.
var emptyDir = require('empty-dir');
function filter(filepath) {
return !/(Thumbs\.db|\.DS_Store)$/i.test(filepath);
}
emptyDir('./', filter, function(err, isEmpty) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
} else {
console.log('Directory is empty:', isEmpty);
}
});
var isEmpty = emptyDir.sync('./test/empty', filter);
console.log('Directory is empty:', isEmpty);
Global promises are required for this module. If you are using a platform that doesn't have promise support, you'll need to polyfill Promise on the global.
global.Promise = require('insert-your-promise-polyfill-here');
var emptyDir = require('empty-dir');
emptyDir('./').then(function(result) {
console.log('Directory is empty:', result);
});
MIT