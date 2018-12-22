openbase logo
empty-dir

by gulpjs
2.0.0 (see all)

Check if a directory is empty.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68.1K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

empty-dir

Check if a directory is empty.

Usage

var emptyDir = require('empty-dir');

// Using an error-back
emptyDir('./', function(err, result) {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err);
  } else {
    console.log('Directory is empty:', result);
  }
});

// Using a Promise
emptyDir('./').then(function(result) {
  console.log('Directory is empty:', result);
});

var result = emptyDir.sync('./test/empty');
console.log('Directory is empty:', result);

API

emptyDir(paths, [filterFunction], [callback])

Takes a path string or array of path strings and returns a Promise. Checks if the given paths are empty and resolves with a boolean indicating if the paths are empty directories. Optionally takes a filter function to filter out files that cause false positives. Also, can take a node-style callback function instead of returning a Promise.

emptyDir.sync(paths, [filterFunction])

Same as the above API but operates and returns synchronously. An error will be thrown.

Filter function

Both async and sync take a filter function as the second argument, to ignore files like .DS_Store on mac or Thumbs.db on windows from causing false-negatives.

var emptyDir = require('empty-dir');

function filter(filepath) {
  return !/(Thumbs\.db|\.DS_Store)$/i.test(filepath);
}

emptyDir('./', filter, function(err, isEmpty) {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err);
  } else {
    console.log('Directory is empty:', isEmpty);
  }
});

var isEmpty = emptyDir.sync('./test/empty', filter);
console.log('Directory is empty:', isEmpty);

Promises

Global promises are required for this module. If you are using a platform that doesn't have promise support, you'll need to polyfill Promise on the global.

global.Promise = require('insert-your-promise-polyfill-here');

var emptyDir = require('empty-dir');

emptyDir('./').then(function(result) {
  console.log('Directory is empty:', result);
});

License

MIT

