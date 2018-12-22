Check if a directory is empty.

Usage

var emptyDir = require ( 'empty-dir' ); emptyDir( './' , function ( err, result ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log( 'Directory is empty:' , result); } }); emptyDir( './' ).then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Directory is empty:' , result); }); var result = emptyDir.sync( './test/empty' ); console .log( 'Directory is empty:' , result);

API

Takes a path string or array of path strings and returns a Promise. Checks if the given paths are empty and resolves with a boolean indicating if the paths are empty directories. Optionally takes a filter function to filter out files that cause false positives. Also, can take a node-style callback function instead of returning a Promise.

Same as the above API but operates and returns synchronously. An error will be thrown.

Filter function

Both async and sync take a filter function as the second argument, to ignore files like .DS_Store on mac or Thumbs.db on windows from causing false-negatives.

var emptyDir = require ( 'empty-dir' ); function filter ( filepath ) { return ! /(Thumbs\.db|\.DS_Store)$/i .test(filepath); } emptyDir( './' , filter, function ( err, isEmpty ) { if (err) { console .error(err); } else { console .log( 'Directory is empty:' , isEmpty); } }); var isEmpty = emptyDir.sync( './test/empty' , filter); console .log( 'Directory is empty:' , isEmpty);

Promises

Global promises are required for this module. If you are using a platform that doesn't have promise support, you'll need to polyfill Promise on the global.

global.Promise = require ( 'insert-your-promise-polyfill-here' ); var emptyDir = require ( 'empty-dir' ); emptyDir( './' ).then( function ( result ) { console .log( 'Directory is empty:' , result); });

License

MIT