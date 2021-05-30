openbase logo
emp

emphasize

by Titus
5.0.0 (see all)

ANSI syntax highlighting for the terminal

Readme

emphasize

Build Coverage Downloads Size

ANSI syntax highlighting in for your terminal. Like highlight.js (through lowlight).

emphasize supports all 191 syntaxes of highlight.js. There are three builds of emphasize:

  • lib/core.js — 0 languages
  • lib/common.js (default) — 35 languages
  • lib/all.js — 191 languages

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install emphasize

Use

Say example.css looks as follows:

@font-face {
  font-family: Alpha;
  src: url('Bravo.otf');
}

body, .charlie, #delta {
  color: #bada55;
  background-color: rgba(33, 33, 33, 0.33);
  font-family: "Alpha", sans-serif;
}

@import url(echo.css);

@media print {
  a[href^=http]::after {
    content: attr(href)
  }
}

And example.js contains the following:

import fs from 'fs'
import {emphasize} from 'emphasize'

const doc = String(fs.readFileSync('example.css'))

const output = emphasize.highlightAuto(doc).value

console.log(output)

Now, running node example yields:

\x1B[32m@font-face\x1B[39m {
  \x1B[33mfont-family\x1B[39m: Alpha;
  \x1B[33msrc\x1B[39m: \x1B[31murl\x1B[39m(\x1B[36m'Bravo.otf'\x1B[39m);
}

\x1B[32mbody\x1B[39m, \x1B[34m.charlie\x1B[39m, \x1B[34m#delta\x1B[39m {
  \x1B[33mcolor\x1B[39m: \x1B[36m#bada55\x1B[39m;
  \x1B[33mbackground-color\x1B[39m: \x1B[31mrgba\x1B[39m(\x1B[36m33\x1B[39m, \x1B[36m33\x1B[39m, \x1B[36m33\x1B[39m, \x1B[36m0.33\x1B[39m);
  \x1B[33mfont-family\x1B[39m: \x1B[36m"Alpha"\x1B[39m, sans-serif;
}

\x1B[32m@import\x1B[39m url(echo.css);

\x1B[32m@media\x1B[39m print {
  \x1B[32ma\x1B[39m\x1B[35m[href^=http]\x1B[39m\x1B[35m::after\x1B[39m {
    \x1B[33mcontent\x1B[39m: \x1B[31mattr\x1B[39m(href)
  }
}

And looks as follows:

Screenshot showing the code in terminal

API

This package exports the following identifiers: emphasize. There is no default export.

emphasize.registerLanguage(name, syntax)

Register a syntax. Like low.registerLanguage().

emphasize.highlight(language, value[, sheet])

Highlight value as a language grammar. Like low.highlight(), but the return object’s value property is a string instead of a hast root.

You can pass in a sheet (Sheet?, optional) to configure the theme.

emphasize.highlightAuto(value[, sheet | options])

Highlight value by guessing its grammar. Like low.highlightAuto(), but the return object’s value property is a string instead of a hast root.

You can pass in a sheet (Sheet?, optional) directly or as options.sheet to configure the theme.

Sheet

A sheet is an object mapping highlight.js classes to functions. The hljs- prefix must not be used in those classes. The “descendant selector” (a space) is supported.

Those functions receive a value (string), which they should wrap in ANSI sequences and return. For convenience, chalk’s chaining of styles is suggested.

An abbreviated example is as follows:

{
  'comment': chalk.gray,
  'meta meta-string': chalk.cyan,
  'meta keyword': chalk.magenta,
  'emphasis': chalk.italic,
  'strong': chalk.bold,
  'formula': chalk.inverse
}

Emphasize in the browser

If you’re using emphasize/lib/core.js, no syntaxes are included. Some syntaxes are included if you import emphasize (or emphasize/lib/common.js). All syntaxes are available through emphasize/lib/all.js

See Syntaxes in lowlight for which syntaxes are included where.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

