ANSI syntax highlighting in for your terminal. Like highlight.js (through lowlight).

emphasize supports all 191 syntaxes of highlight.js. There are three builds of emphasize :

lib/core.js — 0 languages

— 0 languages lib/common.js (default) — 35 languages

(default) — 35 languages lib/all.js — 191 languages

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install emphasize

Use

Say example.css looks as follows:

@ font-face { font-family : Alpha; src : url ( 'Bravo.otf' ); } body , .charlie , #delta { color : #bada55 ; background-color : rgba (33, 33, 33, 0.33); font-family : "Alpha" , sans-serif; } @ import url(echo.css); @ media print { a [href^=http] ::after { content : attr (href) } }

And example.js contains the following:

import fs from 'fs' import {emphasize} from 'emphasize' const doc = String (fs.readFileSync( 'example.css' )) const output = emphasize.highlightAuto(doc).value console .log(output)

Now, running node example yields:

\x1B[32m@font-face\x1B[39m { \x1B[33mfont-family\x1B[39m: Alpha; \x1B[33msrc\x1B[39m: \x1B[31murl\x1B[39m(\x1B[36m'Bravo.otf'\x1B[39m); } \x1B[32mbody\x1B[39m, \x1B[34m.charlie\x1B[39m, \x1B[34m#delta\x1B[39m { \x1B[33mcolor\x1B[39m: \x1B[36m#bada55\x1B[39m; \x1B[33mbackground-color\x1B[39m: \x1B[31mrgba\x1B[39m(\x1B[36m33\x1B[39m, \x1B[36m33\x1B[39m, \x1B[36m33\x1B[39m, \x1B[36m0.33\x1B[39m); \x1B[33mfont-family\x1B[39m: \x1B[36m"Alpha"\x1B[39m, sans-serif; } \x1B[32m@import\x1B[39m url(echo.css); \x1B[32m@media\x1B[39m print { \x1B[32ma\x1B[39m\x1B[35m[href^=http]\x1B[39m\x1B[35m::after\x1B[39m { \x1B[33mcontent\x1B[39m: \x1B[31mattr\x1B[39m(href) } }

And looks as follows:

API

This package exports the following identifiers: emphasize . There is no default export.

Register a syntax. Like low.registerLanguage() .

Highlight value as a language grammar. Like low.highlight() , but the return object’s value property is a string instead of a hast root.

You can pass in a sheet ( Sheet? , optional) to configure the theme.

emphasize.highlightAuto(value[, sheet | options])

Highlight value by guessing its grammar. Like low.highlightAuto() , but the return object’s value property is a string instead of a hast root.

You can pass in a sheet ( Sheet? , optional) directly or as options.sheet to configure the theme.

Sheet

A sheet is an object mapping highlight.js classes to functions. The hljs- prefix must not be used in those classes. The “descendant selector” (a space) is supported.

Those functions receive a value ( string ), which they should wrap in ANSI sequences and return. For convenience, chalk’s chaining of styles is suggested.

An abbreviated example is as follows:

{ 'comment' : chalk.gray, 'meta meta-string' : chalk.cyan, 'meta keyword' : chalk.magenta, 'emphasis' : chalk.italic, 'strong' : chalk.bold, 'formula' : chalk.inverse }

Emphasize in the browser

If you’re using emphasize/lib/core.js , no syntaxes are included. Some syntaxes are included if you import emphasize (or emphasize/lib/common.js ). All syntaxes are available through emphasize/lib/all.js

See Syntaxes in lowlight for which syntaxes are included where.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer