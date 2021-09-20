|Feature/Syntax
|Native
|Babel Plugin
|TypeScript Plugin
|Notes
|
css``
|✅
|
css(...)
|✅
|Generally used for object styles.
|
styled('div')`` syntax
|✅
|Both string and object styles work without this plugin.
|
styled.div`` syntax
|✅
|Supporting the shortcut syntax without the Babel plugin requires a large list of valid elements to be included in the bundle.
|components as selectors
|✅
|✅
|Allows an emotion component to be used as a CSS selector.
|Minification
|✅
|⛔️
|Any leading/trailing space between properties in your
css and
styled blocks is removed. This can reduce the size of your final bundle.
|Dead Code Elimination
|✅
|✅
|Uglifyjs will use the injected
/*#__PURE__*/ flag comments to mark your
css and
styled blocks as candidates for dead code elimination.
|Source Maps
|✅
|✅
|When enabled, navigate directly to the style declaration in your javascript file.
|Contextual Class Names
|✅
|✅
|Generated class names include the name of the variable or component they were defined in.
const { join } = require('path')
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin')
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin')
const { createEmotionPlugin } = require('emotion-ts-plugin')
module.exports = {
entry: './tests/fixtures/simple.tsx',
output: {
filename: '[name].[hash].js',
path: join(process.cwd(), 'dist'),
},
resolve: {
extensions: ['.tsx', '.ts', '.js', '.jsx'],
},
mode: 'development',
devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map',
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(j|t)sx?$/,
loader: 'ts-loader',
options: {
transpileOnly: true,
getCustomTransformers: () => ({
before: [
createEmotionPlugin({
// <------------------- here
sourcemap: true,
autoLabel: true,
labelFormat: '[local]',
// if the jsxFactory is set, should we auto insert the import statement
autoInject: true,
// set for react@17 new jsx runtime
// only effect if `autoInject` is true
// set it in createEmotionPlugin options rather than in `tsconfig.json` will generate more optimized codes:
// import { jsx } from 'react/jsx-runtime' for files not using emotion
// import { jsx } from '@emotion/react/jsx-runtime' for files using emotion
jsxImportSource: '@emotion/react',
}),
],
}),
compilerOptions: {
// set jsx pragma to jsx or alias which is from the @emotion/react package to enable css property in jsx component
jsxFactory: 'jsx',
},
},
exclude: /node_modules/,
},
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, 'css-loader?minimize'],
},
],
},
plugins: [
new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
template: join(process.cwd(), 'tests', 'fixtures', 'index.html'),
}),
],
}
for customized exported(re-exported) styled
interface CustomModule {
// module name used in import statement
moduleName: string
// `true` if you may import libs from 'my-emotion/subpath'
includesSubPath?: boolean
// all available names exported from custom module
exportedNames: string[]
// we may do some additional work on styled function, so if styled is reexport, you should specify it here
styledName?: string
// has default export
hasDefaultExport?: boolean
}
createEmotionPlugin({
...otherConfig,
customModules: [
{
moduleName: 'my-emotion',
includesSubPath: true,
exportedNames: ['myStyled', 'myCss']
styledName: 'myStyled',
}
]
})