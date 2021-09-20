css`` ✅

css(...) ✅ Generally used for object styles.

styled('div')`` syntax ✅ Both string and object styles work without this plugin.

styled.div`` syntax ✅ Supporting the shortcut syntax without the Babel plugin requires a large list of valid elements to be included in the bundle.

components as selectors ✅ ✅ Allows an emotion component to be used as a CSS selector.

Minification ✅ ⛔️ Any leading/trailing space between properties in your css and styled blocks is removed. This can reduce the size of your final bundle.

Dead Code Elimination ✅ ✅ Uglifyjs will use the injected /*#__PURE__*/ flag comments to mark your css and styled blocks as candidates for dead code elimination.

Source Maps ✅ ✅ When enabled, navigate directly to the style declaration in your javascript file.