emotion-ts-plugin

by LeetCode-OpenSource
1.1.0 (see all)

TypeScript Emotion Plugin . https://emotion.sh/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Emotion TypeScript Plugin

CircleCI codecov Downloads

Features

Feature/Syntax Native Babel Plugin TypeScript Plugin Notes
css``
css(...) Generally used for object styles.
styled('div')`` syntax Both string and object styles work without this plugin.
styled.div`` syntax Supporting the shortcut syntax without the Babel plugin requires a large list of valid elements to be included in the bundle.
components as selectors Allows an emotion component to be used as a CSS selector.
Minification ⛔️ Any leading/trailing space between properties in your css and styled blocks is removed. This can reduce the size of your final bundle.
Dead Code Elimination Uglifyjs will use the injected /*#__PURE__*/ flag comments to mark your css and styled blocks as candidates for dead code elimination.
Source Maps When enabled, navigate directly to the style declaration in your javascript file.
Contextual Class Names Generated class names include the name of the variable or component they were defined in.

Usage

const { join } = require('path')
const MiniCssExtractPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin')
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin')

const { createEmotionPlugin } = require('emotion-ts-plugin')

module.exports = {
  entry: './tests/fixtures/simple.tsx',

  output: {
    filename: '[name].[hash].js',
    path: join(process.cwd(), 'dist'),
  },

  resolve: {
    extensions: ['.tsx', '.ts', '.js', '.jsx'],
  },

  mode: 'development',

  devtool: 'cheap-module-source-map',

  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.(j|t)sx?$/,
        loader: 'ts-loader',
        options: {
          transpileOnly: true,
          getCustomTransformers: () => ({
            before: [
              createEmotionPlugin({
                // <------------------- here
                sourcemap: true,
                autoLabel: true,
                labelFormat: '[local]',
                // if the jsxFactory is set, should we auto insert the import statement
                autoInject: true,
                // set for react@17 new jsx runtime
                // only effect if `autoInject` is true
                // set it in createEmotionPlugin options rather than in `tsconfig.json` will generate more optimized codes:
                // import { jsx } from 'react/jsx-runtime' for files not using emotion
                // import { jsx } from '@emotion/react/jsx-runtime' for files using emotion
                jsxImportSource: '@emotion/react',
              }),
            ],
          }),
          compilerOptions: {
            // set jsx pragma to jsx or alias which is from the @emotion/react package to enable css property in jsx component
            jsxFactory: 'jsx',
          },
        },
        exclude: /node_modules/,
      },
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        use: [MiniCssExtractPlugin.loader, 'css-loader?minimize'],
      },
    ],
  },

  plugins: [
    new HtmlWebpackPlugin({
      template: join(process.cwd(), 'tests', 'fixtures', 'index.html'),
    }),
  ],
}

for customized exported(re-exported) styled

interface CustomModule {
  // module name used in import statement
  moduleName: string
  // `true` if you may import libs from 'my-emotion/subpath'
  includesSubPath?: boolean
  // all available names exported from custom module
  exportedNames: string[]
  // we may do some additional work on styled function, so if styled is reexport, you should specify it here
  styledName?: string
  // has default export
  hasDefaultExport?: boolean
}

createEmotionPlugin({
  ...otherConfig,
  customModules: [
    {
      moduleName: 'my-emotion',
      includesSubPath: true,
      exportedNames: ['myStyled', 'myCss']
      styledName: 'myStyled',
    }
  ]
})

