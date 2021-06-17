openbase logo
emotion-reset

by Ahmed El Sayegh
3.0.1 (see all)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.8K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version npm npm

The original reset.css is pulled from kossnocorp/reset.css, and parsed into emotion ready format.

Version Compatibility

This table indicates the latest versions of emotion-reset supporting each emotion version.

emotion-resetemotion@emotion/core@emotion/react
1.0.4<10----
2.0.7-->=10--
>=3.0.0---->=11

Usage

npm install --save emotion-reset

JavaScript

import emotionReset from 'emotion-reset';
import { Global, css } from '@emotion/react';

render(
  <Global styles={css`
    ${emotionReset}

    *, *::after, *::before {
      box-sizing: border-box;
      -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
      -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
      font-smoothing: antialiased;
    }
  `} />
);

License

The MIT License

Credits

This package is heavily inspired/stolen from emotion-normalize.

