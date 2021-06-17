Reset file for Emotion CSS-in-JS library.

The original reset.css is pulled from kossnocorp/reset.css, and parsed into emotion ready format.

Version Compatibility

This table indicates the latest versions of emotion-reset supporting each emotion version.

Usage

npm install --save emotion-reset

JavaScript

import emotionReset from 'emotion-reset' ; import { Global, css } from '@emotion/react' ; render( < Global styles = {css ` ${ emotionReset } *, * ::after , * ::before { box-sizing: border-box ; -moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale ; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased ; font-smoothing: antialiased ; } `} /> );

License

The MIT License

Credits

This package is heavily inspired/stolen from emotion-normalize.