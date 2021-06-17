Reset file for Emotion CSS-in-JS library.
The original
reset.css is pulled from kossnocorp/reset.css, and parsed into emotion ready format.
This table indicates the latest versions of
emotion-reset supporting each emotion version.
|emotion-reset
|emotion
|@emotion/core
|@emotion/react
|1.0.4
|<10
|--
|--
|2.0.7
|--
|>=10
|--
|>=3.0.0
|--
|--
|>=11
npm install --save emotion-reset
import emotionReset from 'emotion-reset';
import { Global, css } from '@emotion/react';
render(
<Global styles={css`
${emotionReset}
*, *::after, *::before {
box-sizing: border-box;
-moz-osx-font-smoothing: grayscale;
-webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased;
font-smoothing: antialiased;
}
`} />
);
The MIT License
This package is heavily inspired/stolen from emotion-normalize.