openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
er

emotion-ratings

by Yanci Nerio
2.0.2 (see all)

😠 😞 😑 😊 😍 This plugin allows you to create ratings using emojis

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Star Rating

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version

emotion-ratings

This plugin allows you to create ratings using emojis!

Preview:

emotion ratings

emotion ratings

Demo

Emotion Ratings

Installation

You can install emotion-ratings component using the npm package manager:

npm install --save emotion-ratings

Usage

  1. Include jQuery >=1.9:

    <script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.4/jquery.min.js"></script>

  2. Include plugin's code:

    <script src="emotion-ratings.min.js"></script>

  3. Call the plugin:

      // the emotions can be an array 
  var emotionsArray = ['angry','disappointed','meh', 'happy', 'inLove'];
  // or a single one
  var emotionsArray = ['happy'];
  jQ("#element").emotionsRating({
    emotionSize: 30,
    bgEmotion: 'happy',
    emotions: emotionsArray,
    color: '#FF0066', //the color must be expressed with a css code
        initialRating: 4, //initialize the rating number
    disabled: true, //set if the rating can be changed or not, default is false
    onUpdate: function(value) {} //set value changed event handler
  });

Use image as emoji

  • useCustomEmotions: Boolean. This option verifies if you want to use images as emoji.
  • transformImages: Boolean. This option verifies if you want to process the images. For example; an svg type image when it is added in an img tag, you can not access certain functionalities such as changing the color and border, because it is not in the correct svg tag, and for that reason you have to convert the img tag into a svg type. This process can take processing time and unnecessary in some cases, for this reason it is asked if you want to transform the images and get more features.

Short explanation about config an image as emoji

Following the original logic, you need by default an emoji to display with less opacity, and one array with the emoji to show in each position, in the original idea you pass the name of the emoji to be displayed, but in the new functionality you have to specific the path of the image you want to show. For example in bgEmotion option; bgEmotion: 'icons/icon.svg' and in emotions array emotions: ['icons/icon1.svg', 'icons/icon2.svg']

In the case that useCustomEmotions: true and transformImages: true, the hover event is disabled, because it makes the images transform many times, which causes it to fall into a cycle.

Code example:

// the emotions can be an array with path of the images
var emotionsArray = ['icons/icon1.svg', 'icons/icon2.svg', 'icons/icon3.svg'];
// or a single one
var emotionsArray = ['icons/icon1.svg'];
jQ("#element").emotionsRating({
  bgEmotion: 'icons/icon-default.svg', // String with path of the image
  emotions: emotionsArray,
  useCustomEmotions: true, // Enable use of images as emoji
  transformImages: false,
  initialRating: 4, //initialize the rating number
});

If you want to change the size of the image, you can directly modify the css, using the element specified in your js file with this: custom-emotion-style- class and the selector of the element

.custom-emotion-style-element {
  width: 30px;
  height: auto;
}

Contribution

You can contribute by forking and doing a PR.

Active contributors: @moudev

License

MIT License © Yanci Nerio

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rj
rater-jsStar rating widget for the browser. Unlimited number of stars. No dependencies. No Jquery required.
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
903
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rj
raty-js:star2: Raty - A Star Rating Plugin
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
rat
rateyoA simple and flexible star rating plugin, v2 docs -
GitHub Stars
348
Weekly Downloads
774
starabilityAccessible rating forms with cute animations on top.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
290
sr
starry-ratingJavaScript star rating system 🌟🌃💖
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
17

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial