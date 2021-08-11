openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

emotion-normalize

by infinum
11.0.1 (see all)

normalize.css but for emotion.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.6K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

emotion-normalize

Normalize file for Emotion CSS-in-JS library.

The original normalize.css is pulled from necolas/normalize.css, and parsed into emotion ready format.

Usage

npm install --save emotion-normalize

JavaScript

import { Global, css } from "@emotion/react";
import emotionNormalize from 'emotion-normalize';

// ...

<Global
  styles={css`
    ${emotionNormalize}
    html,
    body {
      padding: 0;
      margin: 0;
      background: white;
      min-height: 100%;
      font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
    }
  `}
/>

License

The MIT License

Credits

emotion-normalize is maintained and sponsored by Infinum.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial