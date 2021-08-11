Normalize file for Emotion CSS-in-JS library.

The original normalize.css is pulled from necolas/normalize.css, and parsed into emotion ready format.

Usage

npm install --save emotion-normalize

JavaScript

import { Global, css } from "@emotion/react" ; import emotionNormalize from 'emotion-normalize' ; < Global styles = {css ` ${ emotionNormalize } html , body { padding: 0 ; margin: 0 ; background: white ; min-height: 100 %; font-family: Helvetica , Arial , sans-serif ; } `} />

License

The MIT License

Credits

emotion-normalize is maintained and sponsored by Infinum.