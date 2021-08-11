Normalize file for Emotion CSS-in-JS library.
The original
normalize.css is pulled from necolas/normalize.css, and parsed into emotion ready format.
npm install --save emotion-normalize
import { Global, css } from "@emotion/react";
import emotionNormalize from 'emotion-normalize';
// ...
<Global
styles={css`
${emotionNormalize}
html,
body {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
background: white;
min-height: 100%;
font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
}
`}
/>
The MIT License
emotion-normalize is maintained and sponsored by Infinum.