The Next Generation of CSS-in-JS
Emotion 11 has been released 🚀 See the blog post
Emotion is a performant and flexible CSS-in-JS library. Building on many other CSS-in-JS libraries, it allows you to style apps quickly with string or object styles. It has predictable composition to avoid specificity issues with CSS. With source maps and labels, Emotion has a great developer experience and great performance with heavy caching in production.
Frequently viewed docs:
Get up and running with a single import.
npm install --save @emotion/react
/** @jsx jsx */
import { jsx } from '@emotion/react'
let SomeComponent = props => {
return (
<div
css={{
color: 'hotpink'
}}
{...props}
/>
)
}
The babel plugin is not required, but enables some optimizations and customizations that could be beneficial for your project.
Look here 👉 emotion babel plugin feature table and documentation
css-in-js-media which is similar with include-media
I do like to style my react app a lot but fear the giant CSS files. Emotion is one such library that I like using to reduce the burden of CSS. Using styled components is my second choice over emotion because of its easy-to-use feature. Mainly I prefer emotion over other alternatives.
The go to the library for all your CSS in JS needs. It's very easy to work with Emotion JS. The one feature that I like about emotion is easy support for conditional styling which is otherwise very difficult to work with. Also I am using emotion in my component library space-kit. Using emotion it is easy to create components that are easily theme-able. We can just pass in a css prop with styles to theme our already defined components easily. I don't suggest using this in large projects as after quite some time it becomes difficult to manage all your styled elements. For large projects sass is still the best tool. This also increases your file size if you are writing styles inside the component file itself. And also makes DOM heavier which is not good.
I have been using emotion for all my react projects for quite some time. I am a fan of css-in-js and it helps me to write well structured react components. Since most of css is limited to the particular component if you delete a component the css will also go. This has helped me a lot in reducing unwanted css. I know there are a lot of alternatives like css modules but I find it hard to work with typescript. The best thing about emotion is it merges the styles you apply for a component in the component definition and usage, This makes it easy to merge the components.
Earlier I used to use styled components, and for a lot of reasons I use it now too in some cases. But emotion has won for me because of some reasons like: Better API. Easy to set up. Smaller but supportive community. Smaller footprint. These things combined with the support makes an awesome development process. There are a lot of benefits using this api because your styles are in your js file too so the concerns are in same file. You can separate on the basis of these things. But for large projects I feel this can get cumbersome.
THE best CSS-in-JS plugin I could find so far, it's still not really comparable to using CSS Modules but its syntax is really close to CSS's to the point that I don't mind using it in case the project I'm getting into is already using it. I mostly use it in React Native just to avoid using React Native's own implementation of CSS-in-JS and to also make use of emmet while developing with it