Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

663K

GitHub Stars

14.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

283

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript CSS-in-JS

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/518
Read All Reviews
Shyama-Behera
ashikmeerankutty
shamin
s-r-aman
Moe-Salah
katharinbenson
ksorv

Top Feedback

12Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable
5Performant
4Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Emotion logo

emotion

The Next Generation of CSS-in-JS

Emotion 11 has been released 🚀 See the blog post

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective npm version Build Status codecov @emotion/css size @emotion/css gzip size @emotion/react size @emotion/react gzip size @emotion/styled size @emotion/styled gzip size slack spectrum

Emotion is a performant and flexible CSS-in-JS library. Building on many other CSS-in-JS libraries, it allows you to style apps quickly with string or object styles. It has predictable composition to avoid specificity issues with CSS. With source maps and labels, Emotion has a great developer experience and great performance with heavy caching in production.

👀 Demo Sandbox

📖 Docs

Frequently viewed docs:

Quick Start

Get up and running with a single import.

npm install --save @emotion/react

/** @jsx jsx */
import { jsx } from '@emotion/react'

let SomeComponent = props => {
  return (
    <div
      css={{
        color: 'hotpink'
      }}
      {...props}
    />
  )
}

Do I Need To Use the Babel Plugin?

The babel plugin is not required, but enables some optimizations and customizations that could be beneficial for your project.

Look here 👉 emotion babel plugin feature table and documentation

Demo Sandbox

Demo Code Sandbox

Examples

Ecosystem

In the Wild

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Thinkmill

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Rate & Review

100
Shyama-Behera54 Ratings59 Reviews
7 months ago

I do like to style my react app a lot but fear the giant CSS files. Emotion is one such library that I like using to reduce the burden of CSS. Using styled components is my second choice over emotion because of its easy-to-use feature. Mainly I prefer emotion over other alternatives.

1
Dhananjay044
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

The go to the library for all your CSS in JS needs. It's very easy to work with Emotion JS. The one feature that I like about emotion is easy support for conditional styling which is otherwise very difficult to work with. Also I am using emotion in my component library space-kit. Using emotion it is easy to create components that are easily theme-able. We can just pass in a css prop with styles to theme our already defined components easily. I don't suggest using this in large projects as after quite some time it becomes difficult to manage all your styled elements. For large projects sass is still the best tool. This also increases your file size if you are writing styles inside the component file itself. And also makes DOM heavier which is not good.

0
ShaminKochi, Kerala51 Ratings50 Reviews
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

I have been using emotion for all my react projects for quite some time. I am a fan of css-in-js and it helps me to write well structured react components. Since most of css is limited to the particular component if you delete a component the css will also go. This has helped me a lot in reducing unwanted css. I know there are a lot of alternatives like css modules but I find it hard to work with typescript. The best thing about emotion is it merges the styles you apply for a component in the component definition and usage, This makes it easy to merge the components.

0
SR AmanNew Delhi, India88 Ratings93 Reviews
Run and Fall, Rise and Run.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Earlier I used to use styled components, and for a lot of reasons I use it now too in some cases. But emotion has won for me because of some reasons like: Better API. Easy to set up. Smaller but supportive community. Smaller footprint. These things combined with the support makes an awesome development process. There are a lot of benefits using this api because your styles are in your js file too so the concerns are in same file. You can separate on the basis of these things. But for large projects I feel this can get cumbersome.

0
Moe Salah113 Ratings86 Reviews
2 months ago

THE best CSS-in-JS plugin I could find so far, it's still not really comparable to using CSS Modules but its syntax is really close to CSS's to the point that I don't mind using it in case the project I'm getting into is already using it. I mostly use it in React Native just to avoid using React Native's own implementation of CSS-in-JS and to also make use of emmet while developing with it

0

