List of emoticons.
This package contains info on ASCII emoticons. :p
You can use this package for several reasons, typically in a build script, for example to figure out which text emoticons map to what emoji.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install emoticon
In Deno with Skypack:
import {emoticon} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/emoticon@4?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {emoticon} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/emoticon@4?min'
</script>
import {emoticon} from 'emoticon'
console.log(emoticon.slice(0, 3))
Yields:
[ { name: 'angry',
emoji: '😠',
tags: [ 'mad', 'annoyed' ],
description: 'angry face',
emoticons:
[ '>:(', '>:[', '>:-(', '>:-[', '>=(', '>=[', '>=-(', '>=-[' ] },
{ name: 'blush',
emoji: '😊',
tags: [ 'proud' ],
description: 'smiling face with smiling eyes',
emoticons:
[ ':")',
':"]',
':"D',
':-")',
':-"]',
':-"D',
'=")',
'="]',
'="D',
'=-")',
'=-"]',
'=-"D' ] },
{ name: 'broken_heart',
emoji: '💔',
tags: [],
description: 'broken heart',
emoticons: [ '<\\3', '</3' ] } ]
This package exports the following identifier:
emoticon.
There is no default export.
emoticon
List of emoticons (
Array<Emoticon>), where each entry has the following
fields:
name (
string)
— name of an emoticon (preferred name from
wooorm/gemoji)
emoji (
string)
— corresponding emoji
tags (
Array<string>)
— associated tags (from
wooorm/gemoji)
description (
string)
— associated description (from
wooorm/gemoji)
emoticons (
Array<string>)
— ASCII emoticons
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports an additional
Emoticon type that models its respective interface.
See
support.md.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
