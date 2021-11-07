openbase logo
emo

emoticon

by Titus
4.0.1 (see all)

List of emoticons

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

emoticon

Build Coverage Downloads Size

List of emoticons.

Contents

What is this?

This package contains info on ASCII emoticons. :p

When should I use this?

You can use this package for several reasons, typically in a build script, for example to figure out which text emoticons map to what emoji.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install emoticon

In Deno with Skypack:

import {emoticon} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/emoticon@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import {emoticon} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/emoticon@4?min'
</script>

Use

import {emoticon} from 'emoticon'

console.log(emoticon.slice(0, 3))

Yields:

[ { name: 'angry',
    emoji: '😠',
    tags: [ 'mad', 'annoyed' ],
    description: 'angry face',
    emoticons:
     [ '>:(', '>:[', '>:-(', '>:-[', '>=(', '>=[', '>=-(', '>=-[' ] },
  { name: 'blush',
    emoji: '😊',
    tags: [ 'proud' ],
    description: 'smiling face with smiling eyes',
    emoticons:
     [ ':")',
       ':"]',
       ':"D',
       ':-")',
       ':-"]',
       ':-"D',
       '=")',
       '="]',
       '="D',
       '=-")',
       '=-"]',
       '=-"D' ] },
  { name: 'broken_heart',
    emoji: '💔',
    tags: [],
    description: 'broken heart',
    emoticons: [ '<\\3', '</3' ] } ]

API

This package exports the following identifier: emoticon. There is no default export.

emoticon

List of emoticons (Array<Emoticon>), where each entry has the following fields:

  • name (string) — name of an emoticon (preferred name from wooorm/gemoji)
  • emoji (string) — corresponding emoji
  • tags (Array<string>) — associated tags (from wooorm/gemoji)
  • description (string) — associated description (from wooorm/gemoji)
  • emoticons (Array<string>) — ASCII emoticons

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports an additional Emoticon type that models its respective interface.

List of emoticons

See support.md.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

