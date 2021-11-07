emoticon

List of emoticons.

Contents

What is this?

This package contains info on ASCII emoticons. :p

When should I use this?

You can use this package for several reasons, typically in a build script, for example to figure out which text emoticons map to what emoji.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install emoticon

In Deno with Skypack:

import {emoticon} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/emoticon@4?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {emoticon} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/emoticon@4?min' </ script >

Use

import {emoticon} from 'emoticon' console .log(emoticon.slice( 0 , 3 ))

Yields:

[ { name : 'angry' , emoji : '😠' , tags : [ 'mad' , 'annoyed' ], description : 'angry face' , emoticons : [ '>:(' , '>:[' , '>:-(' , '>:-[' , '>=(' , '>=[' , '>=-(' , '>=-[' ] }, { name : 'blush' , emoji : '😊' , tags : [ 'proud' ], description : 'smiling face with smiling eyes' , emoticons : [ ':")' , ':"]' , ':"D' , ':-")' , ':-"]' , ':-"D' , '=")' , '="]' , '="D' , '=-")' , '=-"]' , '=-"D' ] }, { name : 'broken_heart' , emoji : '💔' , tags : [], description : 'broken heart' , emoticons : [ '<\\3' , '</3' ] } ]

API

This package exports the following identifier: emoticon . There is no default export.

emoticon

List of emoticons ( Array<Emoticon> ), where each entry has the following fields:

name ( string ) — name of an emoticon (preferred name from wooorm/gemoji )

( ) — name of an emoticon (preferred name from ) emoji ( string ) — corresponding emoji

( ) — corresponding emoji tags ( Array<string> ) — associated tags (from wooorm/gemoji )

( ) — associated tags (from ) description ( string ) — associated description (from wooorm/gemoji )

( ) — associated description (from ) emoticons ( Array<string> ) — ASCII emoticons

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. It exports an additional Emoticon type that models its respective interface.

List of emoticons

See support.md .

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Related

wooorm/gemoji — info on gemoji (GitHub emoji)

— info on gemoji (GitHub emoji) words/emoji-emotion — list of emoji rated for valence

— list of emoji rated for valence wooorm/emoticon — info on ASCII emoticons

— info on ASCII emoticons wooorm/strip-skin-tone — strip skin-tones from emoji

— strip skin-tones from emoji wooorm.com/checkmoji — check emoji across platforms

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer