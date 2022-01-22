Emojisplosion

💥Blasts 😄emoji😊 like 🎆fireworks🎇 all up in your 💻HTML 📄page. 😚😍

Demo

🎉 Check out this JSFiddle

Usage

You might enjoy the Chrome extension!

Easy Mode

Plop this 👇 at the end of your .html <body> :

< script async src = "https://unpkg.com/emojisplosion/lib/easy.js" > </ script >

That ☝ loads Emojisplosion soon after your page loads and starts emojisplosions as soon as it can.

👌.

Alternately, to create global emojisplosion and emojisplosions functions:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/emojisplosion/lib/global.js" > </ script > < script > emojisplosion(); emojisplosions(); </ script >

emojisplosion launches a single blast of emojis at random locations on the page.

emojisplosions starts calling emojisplosion on a random interval of every few seconds.

Explanation

Each emojisplosion causes a fireworks-like explosion of random emoji to be placed around a random location on your page. Each explosion contains around a dozen emoji, each of which are animated in JavaScript to:

Start with a random horizontal velocity and random upward vertical velocity

Move along the page as if affected by velocity and preserving inertia

After an emoji is completely hidden or out of bounds, it is removed from the page.

Advanced Mode

With Webpack and other modern JavaScript bundlers:

import { emojisplosion, emojisplosions } from "emojisplosion" ; emojisplosion(); emojisplosions();

Oh, and Emojisplosion is written in TypeScript and ships with its own typings. 💣

Configuration

emojisplosion and emojisplosions are highly configurable. The following may be passed to both via configuration objects.

Suggestion: see the generated .d.ts under ./lib for full API descriptions.

className

Type: string or () => string

CSS class name to add to all emoji elements. Defaults to "emoji-styles" .

emojisplosion({ className : "my-emoji-styles" , });

Whenever a new className is passed to emojisplosion , a new <style> element is created to add general emoji styles for that class. See styles.ts .

container

Type: Element or () => Element

Element container to append elements into. Defaults to a new <div /> inserted as a first child of document.body .

emojisplosion({ container : document .getElementById( "fun" ), });

emojiCount

Type: number or () => number

How many emojis to create per blast. Defaults to random number between 14 and 28.

Creating 9001 emoji per blast:

emojisplosion({ emojiCount : 9001 , });

Creating a random number between 100 and 200 per blast:

emojisplosion({ emojiCount : () => Math .random() * 100 + 100 , });

emojis

Type: string[] or () => string[]

List of allowed emojis to randomly choose from for each explosion. The default list of emojis is in emojis.ts ; it excludes emojis with dubious reputations such as 💩 and 🍆.

Found an emoji not supposed to be in that list? Please file an issue!

Always choosing the 💖 emoji:

emojisplosion({ emojis : [ "💖" ], });

Allowing any of several wonderful heart emojis for each emoji within a blast:

emojisplosion({ emojis : [ "💖" , "💕" , "💗" , "💓" , "💝" ], });

physics

Runtime change constants for emoji element movements. These default to a sane set of ranges for random numbers that give the appearance of fireworks-like blasts.

These values must be passed in as number s, with defaults as ( value ) here:

framerate ( 60 ): Expected frames per second to adjust position and velocity changes by.

( ): Expected frames per second to adjust position and velocity changes by. gravity ( 0.35 ): How much to increase y-velocity downard each tick.

( ): How much to increase y-velocity downard each tick. rotationDeceleration ( 0.98 ): How much to decrease rotation amount each tick.

These values may be randomized, so you can provide them as a const number or { max: number, min: number } for a random integer within, inclusive. Defaults are ( [min, max] ) here:

fontSize ( [14, 28] ): Individual emojis' font size range.

( ): Individual emojis' font size range. initialVelocities : rotation ( [-7, 7] ): Range of initial rotation amount. x ( [-7, 7] ): Range of initial horizontal velocity. y ( [-14, -11.7] ): Range of initial vertical velocity.

: rotation ( [-45, 45] ): Individual emojis' initial rotation range.

These values are optional:

preserveOutOfBounds : Whether to skip removing emojis that move outside of the visible screen.

: Whether to skip removing emojis that move outside of the visible screen. opacityDelay : How much to slow down the (time elapsed / framerate) opacity reduction each tick (recommendation: 100 to fade out over a few seconds).

Causing emojis to spin wildly out of control:

emojisplosion({ physics : { initialVelocities : { rotation : { max : 14 , min : -14 , }, }, rotationDecelaration : 1.01 , }, });

Inverting gravity:

emojisplosion({ physics : { gravity : -0.35 , initialVelocities : { y : { max : 14 , min : 11.7 , }, }, }, });

Alternately, the defaultPhysics object is exported, so you can base your physics constants off it:

import { emojisplosions, defaultPhysics } from "emojisplosion" ; emojisplosion({ physics : { gravity : -defaultPhysics.gravity, initialVelocities : { y : { max : -defaultPhysics.initialVelocities.max, min : -defaultPhysics.initialVelocities.min, }, }, }, });

position

Type: { x: number, y: number } or () => { x: number, y: number }

How to determine where to place blasts of emojis around the page. These are absolutely positioned midpoints to center the blasts around. They're used directly as left and top CSS properties. You can provide a static object or a function to create one.

The default position chooses integers within the page:

emojisplosion({ position : () => ({ x : Math .random() * innerWidth, y : Math .random() * innerHeight, }), });

Always exploding from a fixed position:

emojisplosion({ position : { x : 35 , y : 35 , }, });

Exploding emoji around your favorite element on the page:

const element = document .querySelector( "#my-face" ); emojisplosion({ position() { const offset = cumulativeOffset(element); return { x : offset.left + element.clientWidth / 2 , y : offset.top + element.clientHeight / 2 , }; }, });

process

Type: (element: Element) => void

Processes each element just before it's appended to the container. Useful if you'd like to apply custom attributes, class names, or styles to your elements.

Adding an .emoji class to each element:

emojisplosion({ process(element) { element.className = "emoji" ; }, });

tagName

Type: string or () => string

DOM element tag name to create elements as. Defaults to "span" .

Creating <div> s instead:

emojisplosion({ tagName : "div" , });

uniqueness

Type: number or () => number

How many different types of emojis are allowed within a blast. Each blast will evaluate this to a number, U, and choose the first U emojis from a shuffled variant of the emojis list. If U > emojis.length , it will be ignored.

uniqueness defaults to Infinity .

Allowing only one emoji type per blast:

emojisplosion({ uniqueness : 1 , });

Allowing one more emoji type per blast each blast:

let count = 0 ; emojisplosion({ uniqueness() { count += 1 ; return count; }, });

emojisplosions

emojisplosions can take in all of the same settings as emojisplosion . It returns an object with a cancel function that can cancel any pending work:

const { cancel } = emojisplosions(); setTimeout(cancel, 10000 );

Additionally, these configurations are exclusively for emojisplosions :

interval

Type: number or () => number

How frequently to create explosions. Passed to scheduler as the delay (typically in milliseconds) before each explosion.

Pass a number to always delay that much. Pass a function for it to be called immediately for the delay before the first explosion, then again as each explosion is started to schedule the next explosion.

The default interval is a function that returns 0 the first time for an immediate explosion, then a random number in [700, 2100] subsequent times.

As quickly as setInterval can fire (this will probably crash your browser!):

emojisplosions({ interval : 0 , });

Once a second:

emojisplosions({ interval : 1000 , });

0ms delay the first explosion, then 1000ms delay each subsequent explosion:

let scheduled = false ; emojisplosions({ interval() { if (!scheduled) { scheduled = true ; return 0 ; } return 1000 ; }, });

scheduler

Type: (action: () => void, delay: number) => number

Schedules the next explosion to occur. This defaults to setTimeout , which is why interval is typically treated as milliseconds.

emojisplosions({ scheduler(action, delay) { console .log( `Will emoji in ${delay} ms!` ); action(); }, });

Development

After forking the repo from GitHub:

git clone https://github.com/<your-name-here>/emojisplosion cd emojisplosion npm install npm run verify

That will create the project locally and run a full build. In order to develop it, modify the .ts files under src/ . Run TypeScript locally to constantly compile your changes to .js files:

npm run tsc -- --watch

Demos

A set of .html files exists under ./demo with a different way of showing off Emojisplosion features. Each corresponds to a Webpack "entry point" under ./src/mains under the same name. You can run Webpack in watch mode to continuously rebuild bundled scripts corresponding to those demos:

npm run watch

Tests

Despite previously advocating for 100% unit test coverage, there are intentionally no unit tests in this project. Learning TypeScript is hard enough for many.

Since it's so small and randomization-based, I'd rather make it easier for folks to contribute.