💥Blasts 😄emoji😊 like 🎆fireworks🎇 all up in your 💻HTML 📄page. 😚😍
You might enjoy the Chrome extension!
Plop this 👇 at the end of your
.html
<body>:
<script async src="https://unpkg.com/emojisplosion/lib/easy.js"></script>
That ☝ loads Emojisplosion soon after your page loads and starts emojisplosions as soon as it can.
👌.
Alternately, to create global
emojisplosion and
emojisplosions functions:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/emojisplosion/lib/global.js"></script>
<script>
// Just one explosion, please.
emojisplosion();
// Commence explosions!
emojisplosions();
</script>
emojisplosion launches a single blast of emojis at random locations on the page.
emojisplosions starts calling
emojisplosion on a random interval of every few seconds.
Each
emojisplosion causes a fireworks-like explosion of random emoji to be placed around a random location on your page.
Each explosion contains around a dozen emoji, each of which are animated in JavaScript to:
After an emoji is completely hidden or out of bounds, it is removed from the page.
With Webpack and other modern JavaScript bundlers:
import { emojisplosion, emojisplosions } from "emojisplosion";
// Just one explosion, please.
emojisplosion();
// Commence explosions!
emojisplosions();
Oh, and Emojisplosion is written in TypeScript and ships with its own typings. 💣
emojisplosion and
emojisplosions are highly configurable.
The following may be passed to both via configuration objects.
Suggestion: see the generated
.d.tsunder
./libfor full API descriptions.
className
Type:
string or
() => string
CSS class name to add to all emoji elements.
Defaults to
"emoji-styles".
emojisplosion({
className: "my-emoji-styles",
});
Whenever a new
className is passed to
emojisplosion, a new
<style> element is created to add general emoji styles for that class.
See
styles.ts.
container
Type:
Element or
() => Element
Element container to append elements into.
Defaults to a new
<div /> inserted as a first child of
document.body.
emojisplosion({
container: document.getElementById("fun"),
});
emojiCount
Type:
number or
() => number
How many emojis to create per blast. Defaults to random number between 14 and 28.
Creating 9001 emoji per blast:
emojisplosion({
emojiCount: 9001,
});
Creating a random number between 100 and 200 per blast:
emojisplosion({
emojiCount: () => Math.random() * 100 + 100,
});
emojis
Type:
string[] or
() => string[]
List of allowed emojis to randomly choose from for each explosion.
The default list of emojis is in
emojis.ts; it excludes emojis with dubious reputations such as 💩 and 🍆.
Found an emoji not supposed to be in that list? Please file an issue!
Always choosing the 💖 emoji:
emojisplosion({
emojis: ["💖"],
});
Allowing any of several wonderful heart emojis for each emoji within a blast:
emojisplosion({
emojis: ["💖", "💕", "💗", "💓", "💝"],
});
physics
Runtime change constants for emoji element movements. These default to a sane set of ranges for random numbers that give the appearance of fireworks-like blasts.
These values must be passed in as
numbers, with defaults as (
value) here:
framerate (
60): Expected frames per second to adjust position and velocity changes by.
gravity (
0.35): How much to increase y-velocity downard each tick.
rotationDeceleration (
0.98): How much to decrease rotation amount each tick.
These values may be randomized, so you can provide them as a const
number or
{ max: number, min: number } for a random integer within, inclusive. Defaults are (
[min, max]) here:
fontSize (
[14, 28]): Individual emojis' font size range.
initialVelocities:
rotation (
[-7, 7]): Range of initial rotation amount.
x (
[-7, 7]): Range of initial horizontal velocity.
y (
[-14, -11.7]): Range of initial vertical velocity.
rotation (
[-45, 45]): Individual emojis' initial rotation range.
These values are optional:
preserveOutOfBounds: Whether to skip removing emojis that move outside of the visible screen.
opacityDelay: How much to slow down the (time elapsed / framerate) opacity reduction each tick (recommendation:
100 to fade out over a few seconds).
Causing emojis to spin wildly out of control:
emojisplosion({
physics: {
initialVelocities: {
rotation: {
max: 14,
min: -14,
},
},
rotationDecelaration: 1.01,
},
});
Inverting gravity:
emojisplosion({
physics: {
gravity: -0.35,
initialVelocities: {
y: {
max: 14,
min: 11.7,
},
},
},
});
Alternately, the
defaultPhysics object is exported, so you can base your physics constants off it:
import { emojisplosions, defaultPhysics } from "emojisplosion";
emojisplosion({
physics: {
gravity: -defaultPhysics.gravity,
initialVelocities: {
y: {
max: -defaultPhysics.initialVelocities.max,
min: -defaultPhysics.initialVelocities.min,
},
},
},
});
position
Type:
{ x: number, y: number } or
() => { x: number, y: number }
How to determine where to place blasts of emojis around the page.
These are absolutely positioned midpoints to center the blasts around.
They're used directly as
left and
top CSS properties.
You can provide a static object or a function to create one.
The default
position chooses integers within the page:
emojisplosion({
position: () => ({
x: Math.random() * innerWidth,
y: Math.random() * innerHeight,
}),
});
Always exploding from a fixed position:
emojisplosion({
position: {
x: 35,
y: 35,
},
});
Exploding emoji around your favorite element on the page:
const element = document.querySelector("#my-face");
emojisplosion({
position() {
// https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1480133
const offset = cumulativeOffset(element);
return {
x: offset.left + element.clientWidth / 2,
y: offset.top + element.clientHeight / 2,
};
},
});
process
Type:
(element: Element) => void
Processes each element just before it's appended to the container. Useful if you'd like to apply custom attributes, class names, or styles to your elements.
Adding an
.emoji class to each element:
emojisplosion({
process(element) {
element.className = "emoji";
},
});
tagName
Type:
string or
() => string
DOM element tag name to create elements as.
Defaults to
"span".
Creating
<div>s instead:
emojisplosion({
tagName: "div",
});
uniqueness
Type:
number or
() => number
How many different types of emojis are allowed within a blast.
Each blast will evaluate this to a number, U, and choose the first U emojis from a shuffled variant of the
emojis list.
If
U > emojis.length, it will be ignored.
uniqueness defaults to
Infinity.
Allowing only one emoji type per blast:
emojisplosion({
uniqueness: 1,
});
Allowing one more emoji type per blast each blast:
let count = 0;
emojisplosion({
uniqueness() {
count += 1;
return count;
},
});
emojisplosions
emojisplosions can take in all of the same settings as
emojisplosion.
It returns an object with a
cancel function that can cancel any pending work:
// Commence explosions!...
const { cancel } = emojisplosions();
// ...but stop after ten seconds.
setTimeout(cancel, 10000);
Additionally, these configurations are exclusively for
emojisplosions:
interval
Type:
number or
() => number
How frequently to create explosions.
Passed to
scheduler as the delay (typically in milliseconds) before each explosion.
Pass a
number to always delay that much.
Pass a function for it to be called immediately for the delay before the first explosion, then again as each explosion is started to schedule the next explosion.
The default
interval is a function that returns
0 the first time for an immediate explosion, then a random number in [700, 2100] subsequent times.
As quickly as
setInterval can fire (this will probably crash your browser!):
emojisplosions({
interval: 0,
});
Once a second:
emojisplosions({
interval: 1000,
});
0ms delay the first explosion, then 1000ms delay each subsequent explosion:
let scheduled = false;
emojisplosions({
interval() {
if (!scheduled) {
scheduled = true;
return 0;
}
return 1000;
},
});
scheduler
Type:
(action: () => void, delay: number) => number
Schedules the next explosion to occur.
This defaults to
setTimeout, which is why
interval is typically treated as milliseconds.
emojisplosions({
scheduler(action, delay) {
console.log(`Will emoji in ${delay} ms!`);
action();
},
});
After forking the repo from GitHub:
git clone https://github.com/<your-name-here>/emojisplosion
cd emojisplosion
npm install
npm run verify
That will create the project locally and run a full build.
In order to develop it, modify the
.ts files under
src/.
Run TypeScript locally to constantly compile your changes to
.js files:
npm run tsc -- --watch
A set of
.html files exists under
./demo with a different way of showing off Emojisplosion features.
Each corresponds to a Webpack "entry point" under
./src/mains under the same name.
You can run Webpack in watch mode to continuously rebuild bundled scripts corresponding to those demos:
npm run watch
Despite previously advocating for 100% unit test coverage, there are intentionally no unit tests in this project. Learning TypeScript is hard enough for many.
Since it's so small and randomization-based, I'd rather make it easier for folks to contribute.