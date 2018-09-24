CLI to bulk upload emojis to your Slack!
Note you must have
node and
npm installed. If you don't, go to nodejs.org and follow the install instructions there.
$ npm install -g emojipacks
or
$ git clone git@github.com:lambtron/emojipacks.git
$ cd emojipacks
$ make
There is only one command:
$ emojipacks
It'll ask you a few questions:
Slack subdomain: 20percentclub
Email address login: andyjiang@gmail.com
Password: *********
2FA Code: 123456 # if 2FA is enabled
Path or URL of Emoji yaml file: ./packs/futurama.yaml
Then, let it work its magic:
Starting import
Got tokens
Logged in
Upload crumb is s-1437797544-90b75206a7-☃
Getting emoji page
Uploading bender with http://i.imgur.com/7zYM751.png
Uploading amywong with http://i.imgur.com/DgKkcCi.png
.
.
.
Uploading hypnotoad with http://i.imgur.com/o7tyjxN.gif
Uploaded emojis
Note that the emoji pack to upload can be a path to a yaml file on your machine or a URL, like http://www.emojipacks.com/packs/food.yaml.
This will allow for easier batch uploading of multiple yaml files
$ emojipacks -s <subdomain> -e <email> -p <password> -y <yaml_file>
A file named batchUploadExample.sh is provided for your reference. Edit this file change the subdomain, email, and password parameters to your own and save it as batchUpload.sh or something similar.
This script will aid in the process of batch uploading.
It optionally takes an argument for the directory path that contains your yaml files. If this is not provided './packs' will be used by default.
$ ./batchUpload.sh [path_to_yaml_files]
Also note that the yaml file must be indented properly and formatted as such:
title: food
emojis:
- name: apple
src: http://i.imgur.com/Rw0Vlda.png
- name: applepie
src: http://i.imgur.com/g4RU1fM.png
..with the
src pointing to an image file. According to Slack:
It is possible to give multiple names to a single emoji using yaml such as:
title: octicons
emojis:
- name: pr
aliases:
- pullrequest
- mergerequest
src: https://i.imgur.com/rhwNxfc.png
pokemon-*)
Want to contribute? Suggest an emoji pack!
This script will essentially log into your Slack and then submit a
POST request on the emoji upload form page. If you are seeing errors, make sure that:
Still having issues? Create an issue here.
