EmojioneArea

EmojioneArea is a small jQuery plugin that allows you to transform any html element into simple WYSIWYG editor with ability to use Emojione icons.

The end result is a secure text/plain in which the image icons will be replaced with their Unicode analogues.

Preview version 3.x

Version 2.1.x

Installation

The preferred way to install is via bower, npm or composer.

bower install emojionearea npm install emojionearea@^3.0.0 composer require mervick/emojionearea ^3.0.0

Usage

Add the following lines to the head :

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "file/to/path/css/emojionearea.min.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "file/to/path/js/emojionearea.min.js" > </ script >

Simple usage:

< textarea id = "example1" > </ textarea > < script type = "text/javascript" > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( "#example1" ).emojioneArea(); }); </ script >

EmojioneArea uses awesome Emojione emojis.

So when emojionearea.js loads, it's require to emojione.js loaded too, but if it not loaded in the page then EmojioneArea loads it from CDN.

For avoiding this behavior you can add emojione.js and emojione.css into your page.

Customize emojione version

By changing value below you can change emojione version which will be loaded from CDN

window .emojioneVersion = "3.1.2" ;

Options

standalone

Standalone mode

type: boolean

default: false

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ standalone : true });

Preview:

emojiPlaceholder

The placeholder (default emoji) of the button in the standalone mode.

Works only with standalone mode

type: string

default: ':smiley:'

accepts values: [any emojione shortname]

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ emojiPlaceholder : ":smile_cat:" });

placeholder

The placeholder of the editor

type: string

default: [uses placeholder attribute from the source input]

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ placeholder : "Type something here" });

search

Whether is enabled search emojis in the picker

type: boolean

default: true

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ search : false });

searchPlaceholder

The search placeholder

type: string

default: 'SEARCH'

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ searchPlaceholder : "Search" });

useInternalCDN

Whether to use the loading mechanism to load EmojiOne from CDN

type: boolean

default: true

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ useInternalCDN : true });

buttonTitle

The title of the emoji button (hint on the hover)

type: string

default: "Use the TAB key to insert emoji faster"

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ buttonTitle : "Use the TAB key to insert emoji faster" });

recentEmojis

Whether to show recently selected emojis in the picker

type: boolean

default: true

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ recentEmojis : false });

pickerPosition

The position of the emojis picker in the relation to the editor

type: string

default: 'top'

accepts values: 'top' | 'right' | 'bottom'

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ pickerPosition : "bottom" });

filtersPosition

The position of the filters header in the emojis picker

type: string

default: 'top'

accepts values: 'top' | 'bottom'

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ filtersPosition : "bottom" });

searchPosition

The search panel position if search option enabled

type string

default: top

accepts: 'top' | 'bottom'

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ searchPosition : "bottom" });

hidePickerOnBlur

Whether to hide picker when blur event triggers

type: boolean

default: true

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ hidePickerOnBlur : false });

container

The container of the plugin.

By default, emojionearea container created directly under the source.

In this option you can specify custom jQuery|selector container.

type: jQuery|selector

default: null

Examples:

< input type = "text" id = "emojionearea1" /> < input type = "text" id = "emojionearea2" /> < div id = "container1" > </ div > < div id = "container2" > </ div > < script > $( "#emojionearea1" ).emojioneArea({ container : "#container2" }); $( "#emojionearea2" ).emojioneArea({ container : $( "#container1" ) }); </ script >

tones

Whether to show the skin tone buttons in the emoji picker

type: boolean

default: true

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ tones : false });

tonesStyle

The style of the skin tones selector

type: string

default: 'bullet'

accepts values: 'bullet' | 'radio' | 'square' | 'checkbox'

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ tonesStyle : 'checkbox' });

shortnames

By default EmojioneArea parses only utf8 emojis (e.g. 😀😊😍🤑😜🤓 ) from the value of the input source.

This option enables to parse also the shortnames (e.g. :smile: , :smiley: , :cat: , etc).

Also affects the work of the method setText() .

Note. Affects only to how it parse emojis.

To change how it saves emojis use saveEmojisAs option (see below).

type: boolean

default: false

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ shortnames : true });

saveEmojisAs

The processor type of the how emojionearea saves icons to the source, also affects on the method getText()

type: string

default: 'unicode'

accepts values: 'unicode' | 'shortname' | 'image'

unicode - saves emojis as utf8 text (e.g. 😀😊😍🤑😜🤓 );

); shortname - save emojis as shortnames (e.g. :smile: , :smiley: , :cat: , etc);

, , , etc); image - save emojis as html images, example:

< img alt = "😀" class = "emojioneemoji" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/emojione/2.2.7/assets/png/1f600.png" >

hideSource

Whether to hide source input after render the plugin

type: boolean

default: true

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ hideSource : false });

inline

Inline mode

Whether to use plugin editor as inline input

type: boolean|null

default: null

accepts values: null | true | false

null - auto detect, if input is textarea then false , when it is input[type=text] then true

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ inline : true });

Preview:

shortcuts

Whether to attach shortcuts events

type: boolean

default: true

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ shortcuts : false });

autocomplete

Whether to add the emojis short names autocomplete functional

type: boolean

default: true

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ autocomplete : false });

autocompleteTones

Whether to show skin emojis in the autocomplete dropdown

type: boolean

default: false

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ autocompleteTones : true });

textcomplete

The settings of the autocomplete dropdown

type: object

default:

{ maxCount : 15 , placement : null }

where

maxCount - max count of items in the dropdown

- max count of items in the dropdown placement - the placement of the dropdown ( null | "top" | "absleft" | "absright" )

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ textcomplete : { maxCount : 20 , placement : 'absleft' } });

attributes

The html attributes of the editor (contenteditable) of the plugin

type: object

default:

{ dir : "ltr" , spellcheck : false , autocomplete : "off" , autocorrect : "off" , autocapitalize : "off" , }

where

dir - direction http://www.w3schools.com/tags/att_global_dir.asp

- direction http://www.w3schools.com/tags/att_global_dir.asp spellcheck - spellcheck http://www.w3schools.com/tags/att_global_spellcheck.asp

- spellcheck http://www.w3schools.com/tags/att_global_spellcheck.asp autocomplete - autocomplete http://www.w3schools.com/tags/att_input_autocomplete.asp

- autocomplete http://www.w3schools.com/tags/att_input_autocomplete.asp autocorrect - autocorrect https://davidwalsh.name/disable-autocorrect

- autocorrect https://davidwalsh.name/disable-autocorrect autocapitalize - autocapitalize http://www.w3schools.com/tags/att_input_autocomplete.asp

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ attributes : { spellcheck : true , autocomplete : "on" , } });

filters

The filters (tabs) in the emojis picker

type: object

default: [the full default filters you can find here here]

{ tones : { title : "Diversity" , emoji : "[...]" , }, recent : { icon : "clock3" , title : "Recent" , }, smileys_people : { icon : "yum" , title : "Smileys & People" , emoji : "[...]" , }, animals_nature : { icon : "hamster" , title : "Animals & Nature" , emoji : "[...]" , }, food_drink : { icon : "pizza" , title : "Food & Drink" , emoji : "[...]" , }, activity : { icon : "basketball" , title : "Activity" , emoji : "[...]" , }, travel_places : { icon : "rocket" , title : "Travel & Places" , emoji : "[...]" , }, objects : { icon : "bulb" , title : "Objects" , emoji : "[...]" , }, symbols : { icon : "heartpulse" , title : "Symbols" , emoji : "[...]" , }, flags : { icon : "flag_gb" , title : "Flags" , emoji : "[...]" , }, }

Example:

$( ".emojionearea" ).emojioneArea({ filters : { recent : false , smileys_people : { icon : 'cat' }, animals_nature : { title : 'Animals' }, food_drink : { emoji : "smiley smile cat" }, objects : false , symbols : false , flags : false } });

Methods

List of methods

Attach handler for event(s)

param events

Type: String

One or more space-separated event types

param handler

Type: Function(jQuery Element, Event eventObject [, any extraParameter ] [, ...])

A function to execute when the event is triggered

returns EmojioneArea instance

Remove previously attached handler (if handler is specified) or all handlers of specified event(s)

param events

Type: String One or more space-separated event types

param handler [optional]

Type: Function(jQuery Element, Event eventObject [, any extraParameter ] [, ... ])

A handler function previously attached for the event(s) by .on method

returns EmojioneArea instance

Trigger event(s)

param events

Type: String

One or more space-separated event types

params [, ...] [optional]

Type: any Extra parameters

returns Boolean the result of all called handlers

Set emojionearea text

param str Type: String

Set text

returns EmojioneArea instance

Get text of emojionearea, there is no any html, just vanilla text

returns String

Show picker area

returns EmojioneArea instance

Hide picker area

returns EmojioneArea instance

Enable emojionearea input area

returns EmojioneArea instance

Disable emojionearea input area

returns EmojioneArea instance

Focus on emojionearea input area

returns EmojioneArea instance

Methods Usage

How to use methods, example:

var el = $( "selector" ).emojioneArea(); el[ 0 ].emojioneArea.on( "emojibtn.click" , function ( btn, event ) { console .log(btn.html()); }); $( "selector2" ).emojioneArea(); $( "selector2" )[ 0 ].emojioneArea.getText(); $( "selector3" ).emojioneArea(); $( "selector3" ).data( "emojioneArea" ).showPicker();

Events

List of built-in events:

ready or onLoad

triggers when emojionearea is initialized

Handler type: Function (no params)

click

triggers when user clicks on emojionearea input or picker

Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input

- EmojioneArea input param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

mousedown

triggers on mousedown of emojionearea input or picker

Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input

- EmojioneArea input param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

mouseup

triggers on mouseup of emojionearea input or picker

Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input

- EmojioneArea input param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

keyup

triggers on keyup of emojionearea input or picker

Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input

- EmojioneArea input param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

keypress

triggers on keypress of emojionearea input or picker

Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input

- EmojioneArea input param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

focus

triggers on focus of emojionearea input

Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input

- EmojioneArea input param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

blur

triggers on blur of emojionearea input

Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input

- EmojioneArea input param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

paste

triggers when user has pasted content to input area

Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, text: String, html: String)

param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input

- EmojioneArea input param {String} text - pasted vanilla text

- pasted vanilla text param {String} html - pasted html content

resize

triggers when input area has resized

Handler type: Function (no params)

change

triggers when input area has changed

Handler type: Function (no params)

triggers when user clicks on emoji button at the picker area

Handler type: Function (emojibtn: jQuery)

param {jQuery} emojibtn - emoji button that user has clicked

triggers when user clicks on show/hide button

Handler type: Function (button: jQuery)

param {jQuery} button - show/hide button

triggers when user clicks on tone filter button

Handler type: Function (button: jQuery)

param {jQuery} button - tone button that user has clicked

triggers on show picker

Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

param {jQuery} picker - picker area

triggers when picker has been hidden

Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

param {jQuery} picker - picker area

triggers on mousedown of emojionearea picker area Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

param {jQuery} picker - picker area

triggers on mouseup of emojionearea picker area Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

param {jQuery} picker - picker area

triggers on click of emojionearea picker area Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

param {jQuery} picker - picker area

triggers on keydown of emojionearea picker area Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

param {jQuery} picker - picker area

triggers on keypress of emojionearea picker area Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

param {jQuery} picker - picker area

triggers on focus of picker search area

Handler type: Function (no params)

triggers when user press key on picker search area

Handler type: Function (no params)

Events Usage

There are 2 ways to set events, directly in options via options events .

Note: For events with . (dot) you can set event name with _ (dash) instead of . (dot) here.

Example, set events in the options:

$( "selector" ).emojioneArea({ events : { paste : function ( editor, event ) { console .log( 'event:paste' ); }, change : function ( editor, event ) { console .log( 'event:change' ); }, emojibtn_click : function ( button, event ) { console .log( 'event:emojibtn.click, emoji=' + button.children().data( "name" )); } } });

Also you can manage events via .on() , .off() and .trigger() methods

Example:

var el = $( "selector" ).emojioneArea(); el[ 0 ].emojioneArea.on( "emojibtn.click" , function ( button, event ) { console .log( 'event:emojibtn.click, emoji=' + button.children().data( "name" )); }); el[ 0 ].emojioneArea.off( "emojibtn.click" ); el[ 0 ].emojioneArea.off( "focus blur" ); var eventHandler1 = function ( button, event ) { console .log( 'event1' ); }; var eventHandler2 = function ( button, event ) { console .log( 'event2' ); }; el[ 0 ].emojioneArea.on( "click" , eventHandler1); el[ 0 ].emojioneArea.on( "click" , eventHandler2); el[ 0 ].emojioneArea.off( "click" , eventHandler1);

Building

Building EmojiOneArea requires grunt, compass, and sass to be available

For making changes and build project (scss/js):

npm update npm run build

PRs welcome!!!

FAQ / Troubleshooting

EmojiOne icons are appearing larger than expected

Most likely caused by including some scripts in the wrong order (or perhaps not at all!) Include jQuery, then EmojiOne, then EmojiOneArea scripts

Can I use EmojiOneArea to just display Emoji icons in a div?

EmojiOneArea is intended to be a text editor which supports EmojiOne. If you just want to display Emoji icons, the EmojiOne library already provides everything you need.

Can I add extra buttons into EmojiOneArea, alongside the existing emoji picker icon?

This is not fully supported, but you could respond to the jQuery onLoad event which EmojiOneArea fires once its initialised, and insert your buttons into the DOM at this point see https://github.com/mervick/emojionearea/issues/152

Firefox is not positioning the input caret correctly in EmojiOneArea

This appears to be a long standing FireFox bug, apparently related to contenteditable, the placeholder attribute, and the pseudo :before or :after classes https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1020973

There are various workarounds such as changing placeholder, or adding some padding See https://github.com/mervick/emojionearea/issues/86

Can I modify the position of EmojiOneArea picker?

You can use the pickerPosition option which provides basic control of where the picker appears, in relation to the source input. For more control, you could apply translate CSS to the picker

Known Issues

Internet Explorer focus issues

IE 11 causes EmojiOneArea to hide (and trigger blur event) when the emoji picker scrollbar is clicked There is no current fix for this, although there are a few crude workarounds See https://github.com/mervick/emojionearea/issues/127

EmojiOneArea positioning

There are known issues with positioning the EmojiOneArea picker. It does not currently ensure the picker is entirely visible on small screen devices, or positioned properly when it is invoked from the bottom of a page (it could be clipped) See https://github.com/mervick/emojionearea/issues/131

Browser loads the textcomplete.js from CDN, everytime an EmojiOneArea is instantiated

You can avoid this by explicitly including the textcomplete script into your document. If it already exists, EmojiOneArea will use the preloaded script instead of attempting to load it from CDN for each instance You can also avoid this by disabling autocomplete entirely by setting the autocomplete option to false

EmojiOneArea is released under the MIT license.