emo

emojionearea

by Andrey Izman
3.4.2 (see all)

Emoji Picker Plugin for jQuery

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

893

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

EmojioneArea

EmojioneArea is a small jQuery plugin that allows you to transform any html element into simple WYSIWYG editor with ability to use Emojione icons.
The end result is a secure text/plain in which the image icons will be replaced with their Unicode analogues.

Preview version 3.x

EmojioneArea version 3.0.0

See the Live Demo here

Version 2.1.x

Installation

The preferred way to install is via bower, npm or composer.

bower install emojionearea#^3.0.0
# or
npm install emojionearea@^3.0.0
# or
composer require mervick/emojionearea ^3.0.0

Usage

Add the following lines to the head:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="file/to/path/css/emojionearea.min.css">
<script type="text/javascript" src="file/to/path/js/emojionearea.min.js"></script>

Simple usage:

<textarea id="example1"></textarea>
<script type="text/javascript">
  $(document).ready(function() {
    $("#example1").emojioneArea();
  });
</script>

EmojioneArea uses awesome Emojione emojis.
So when emojionearea.js loads, it's require to emojione.js loaded too, but if it not loaded in the page then EmojioneArea loads it from CDN.
For avoiding this behavior you can add emojione.js and emojione.css into your page.

Customize emojione version

By changing value below you can change emojione version which will be loaded from CDN

window.emojioneVersion = "3.1.2";

Options

standalone

Standalone mode

type: boolean
default: false

Example: 

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    standalone: true
});

Preview:

EmojiOneArea - Standalone mode

emojiPlaceholder

The placeholder (default emoji) of the button in the standalone mode.
Works only with standalone mode

type: string
default: ':smiley:'
accepts values: [any emojione shortname]

Example: 

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    emojiPlaceholder: ":smile_cat:"
});

placeholder

The placeholder of the editor

type: string
default: [uses placeholder attribute from the source input]

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    placeholder: "Type something here"
});

Whether is enabled search emojis in the picker

type: boolean
default: true

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    search: false
});

searchPlaceholder

The search placeholder

type: string
default: 'SEARCH'

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    searchPlaceholder: "Search"
});

useInternalCDN

Whether to use the loading mechanism to load EmojiOne from CDN

type: boolean
default: true

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    useInternalCDN: true
});

buttonTitle

The title of the emoji button (hint on the hover)

type: string
default: "Use the TAB key to insert emoji faster"

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    buttonTitle: "Use the TAB key to insert emoji faster"
});

recentEmojis

Whether to show recently selected emojis in the picker

type: boolean
default: true

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    recentEmojis: false
});

pickerPosition

The position of the emojis picker in the relation to the editor

type: string
default: 'top'
accepts values: 'top' | 'right' | 'bottom'

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    pickerPosition: "bottom"
});

filtersPosition

The position of the filters header in the emojis picker

type: string
default: 'top'
accepts values: 'top' | 'bottom'

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    filtersPosition: "bottom"
});

EmojiOneArea - searchPosition bottom

searchPosition

The search panel position if search option enabled

type string
default: top
accepts: 'top' | 'bottom'

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    searchPosition: "bottom"
});

EmojiOneArea - searchPosition bottom

hidePickerOnBlur

Whether to hide picker when blur event triggers

type: boolean
default: true

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    hidePickerOnBlur: false
});

container

The container of the plugin.

By default, emojionearea container created directly under the source.
In this option you can specify custom jQuery|selector container.

type: jQuery|selector
default: null

Examples:

<input type="text" id="emojionearea1" />
<input type="text" id="emojionearea2" />
<!-- ... -->
<div id="container1"></div> <!-- #emojionearea2 plugin will use this container -->
<div id="container2"></div> <!-- #emojionearea1 plugin will use this container -->
<script>
    $("#emojionearea1").emojioneArea({
        container: "#container2" // by selector
    });
    $("#emojionearea2").emojioneArea({
        container: $("#container1") // by jQuery object
    });
</script>

tones

Whether to show the skin tone buttons in the emoji picker

type: boolean
default: true

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    tones: false
});

tonesStyle

The style of the skin tones selector

type: string
default: 'bullet'
accepts values: 'bullet' | 'radio' | 'square' | 'checkbox'

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    tonesStyle: 'checkbox'
});

shortnames

By default EmojioneArea parses only utf8 emojis (e.g. 😀😊😍🤑😜🤓) from the value of the input source.
This option enables to parse also the shortnames (e.g. :smile:, :smiley:, :cat:, etc).
Also affects the work of the method setText().

Note. Affects only to how it parse emojis.
To change how it saves emojis use saveEmojisAs option (see below).

type: boolean
default: false

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    shortnames: true
});

saveEmojisAs

The processor type of the how emojionearea saves icons to the source, also affects on the method getText()

type: string
default: 'unicode'
accepts values: 'unicode' | 'shortname' | 'image'

  • unicode - saves emojis as utf8 text (e.g. 😀😊😍🤑😜🤓);
  • shortname - save emojis as shortnames (e.g. :smile:, :smiley:, :cat:, etc);
  • image - save emojis as html images, example: 
<img alt="😀" class="emojioneemoji" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/emojione/2.2.7/assets/png/1f600.png">

hideSource

Whether to hide source input after render the plugin

type: boolean
default: true

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    hideSource: false
});

inline

Inline mode
Whether to use plugin editor as inline input

type: boolean|null
default: null
accepts values: null | true | false

  • null - auto detect, if input is textarea then false, when it is input[type=text] then true

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    inline: true
});

Preview:

EmojioneArea - inline mode

shortcuts

Whether to attach shortcuts events

type: boolean
default: true

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    shortcuts: false
});

autocomplete

Whether to add the emojis short names autocomplete functional

type: boolean
default: true

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    autocomplete: false
});

autocompleteTones

Whether to show skin emojis in the autocomplete dropdown

type: boolean
default: false

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    autocompleteTones: true
});

textcomplete

The settings of the autocomplete dropdown

type: object
default: 

{
    maxCount  : 15,
    placement : null
}

where

  • maxCount - max count of items in the dropdown
  • placement - the placement of the dropdown (null | "top" | "absleft" | "absright")

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    textcomplete: {
        maxCount  : 20,
        placement : 'absleft'
    }
});

attributes

The html attributes of the editor (contenteditable) of the plugin

type: object
default: 

{
    dir            : "ltr",
    spellcheck     : false,
    autocomplete   : "off",
    autocorrect    : "off",
    autocapitalize : "off",
}

where

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    attributes: {
        spellcheck : true,
        autocomplete   : "on",
    }
});

filters

The filters (tabs) in the emojis picker

type: object
default: [the full default filters you can find here here]

{
    tones: { // this tab is hidden, and used for list tones emojis
        title: "Diversity",
        emoji: "[...]", // list of the emojis, see source code
    },
    recent: {
        icon: "clock3",
        title: "Recent",
    },
    smileys_people: {
        icon: "yum",
        title: "Smileys & People",
        emoji: "[...]", // list of the emojis, see source code
    },
    animals_nature: {
        icon: "hamster",
        title: "Animals & Nature",
        emoji: "[...]", // list of the emojis, see source code
    },
    food_drink: {
        icon: "pizza",
        title: "Food & Drink",
        emoji: "[...]", // list of the emojis, see source code
    },
    activity: {
        icon: "basketball",
        title: "Activity",
        emoji: "[...]", // list of the emojis, see source code
    },
    travel_places: {
        icon: "rocket",
        title: "Travel & Places",
        emoji: "[...]", // list of the emojis, see source code
    },
    objects: {
        icon: "bulb",
        title: "Objects",
        emoji: "[...]", // list of the emojis, see source code
    },
    symbols: {
        icon: "heartpulse",
        title: "Symbols",
        emoji: "[...]", // list of the emojis, see source code
    },
    flags: {
        icon: "flag_gb",
        title: "Flags",
        emoji: "[...]", // list of the emojis, see source code
    },
}

Example:

$(".emojionearea").emojioneArea({
    filters: {
        recent : false, // disable recent
        smileys_people: {
            icon: 'cat' // change smileys_people filter icon to "cat"
        },
        animals_nature: {
            title: 'Animals' // change animals_nature filter title to "Animals"
        },
        food_drink: {
            emoji: "smiley smile cat" // change emojis of the filter food_drink
        },
        objects: false, // disable objects filter
        symbols: false, // disable symbols filter
        flags : false // disable flags filter
    }
});

Methods

List of methods

.on(events, handler)

Attach handler for event(s)

  • param events
    Type: String
    One or more space-separated event types

  • param handler
    Type: Function(jQuery Element, Event eventObject [, any extraParameter ] [, ...])
    A function to execute when the event is triggered

  • returns EmojioneArea instance

.off(events[, handler])

Remove previously attached handler (if handler is specified) or all handlers of specified event(s)

  • param events
    Type: String One or more space-separated event types

  • param handler [optional]
    Type: Function(jQuery Element, Event eventObject [, any extraParameter ] [, ... ])
    A handler function previously attached for the event(s) by .on method

  • returns EmojioneArea instance

.trigger(events[, ... ])

Trigger event(s)

  • param events
    Type: String
    One or more space-separated event types

  • params [, ...] [optional]
    Type: any Extra parameters

  • returns Boolean the result of all called handlers

.setText(str)

Set emojionearea text

  • param str Type: String
    Set text

  • returns EmojioneArea instance

.getText()

Get text of emojionearea, there is no any html, just vanilla text

  • returns String

.showPicker()

Show picker area

  • returns EmojioneArea instance

.hidePicker()

Hide picker area

  • returns EmojioneArea instance

.enable()

Enable emojionearea input area

  • returns EmojioneArea instance

.disable()

Disable emojionearea input area

  • returns EmojioneArea instance

.setFocus()

Focus on emojionearea input area

  • returns EmojioneArea instance

Methods Usage

How to use methods, example:

  var el = $("selector").emojioneArea();
  el[0].emojioneArea.on("emojibtn.click", function(btn, event) {
    console.log(btn.html());
  });
  
  // OR
  $("selector2").emojioneArea();
  $("selector2")[0].emojioneArea.getText();
  
  // OR
  $("selector3").emojioneArea();
  $("selector3").data("emojioneArea").showPicker();

Events

List of built-in events:

ready or onLoad

triggers when emojionearea is initialized
Handler type: Function (no params)

click

triggers when user clicks on emojionearea input or picker
Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

  • param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input
  • param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

mousedown

triggers on mousedown of emojionearea input or picker
Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

  • param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input
  • param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

mouseup

triggers on mouseup of emojionearea input or picker
Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

  • param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input
  • param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

keyup

triggers on keyup of emojionearea input or picker
Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

  • param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input
  • param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

keypress

triggers on keypress of emojionearea input or picker
Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

  • param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input
  • param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

focus

triggers on focus of emojionearea input
Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

  • param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input
  • param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

blur

triggers on blur of emojionearea input
Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, event: Event)

  • param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input
  • param {Event} event - jQuery Event object

paste

triggers when user has pasted content to input area
Handler type: Function (editor: jQuery, text: String, html: String)

  • param {jQuery} editor - EmojioneArea input
  • param {String} text - pasted vanilla text
  • param {String} html - pasted html content

resize

triggers when input area has resized
Handler type: Function (no params)

change

triggers when input area has changed
Handler type: Function (no params)

emojibtn.click

triggers when user clicks on emoji button at the picker area
Handler type: Function (emojibtn: jQuery)

  • param {jQuery} emojibtn - emoji button that user has clicked

button.click

triggers when user clicks on show/hide button
Handler type: Function (button: jQuery)

  • param {jQuery} button - show/hide button

tone.click

triggers when user clicks on tone filter button
Handler type: Function (button: jQuery)

  • param {jQuery} button - tone button that user has clicked

picker.show

triggers on show picker
Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

  • param {jQuery} picker - picker area

picker.hide

triggers when picker has been hidden
Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

  • param {jQuery} picker - picker area

picker.mousedown

triggers on mousedown of emojionearea picker area Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

  • param {jQuery} picker - picker area

picker.mouseup

triggers on mouseup of emojionearea picker area Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

  • param {jQuery} picker - picker area

picker.click

triggers on click of emojionearea picker area Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

  • param {jQuery} picker - picker area

picker.keydown

triggers on keydown of emojionearea picker area Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

  • param {jQuery} picker - picker area

picker.keypress

triggers on keypress of emojionearea picker area Handler type: Function (picker: jQuery)

  • param {jQuery} picker - picker area

search.focus

triggers on focus of picker search area
Handler type: Function (no params)

search.keypress

triggers when user press key on picker search area
Handler type: Function (no params)

Events Usage

There are 2 ways to set events, directly in options via options events.
Note: For events with . (dot) you can set event name with _(dash) instead of . (dot) here.

Example, set events in the options:

$("selector").emojioneArea({
  events: {
    paste: function (editor, event) {
      console.log('event:paste');
    },
    change: function (editor, event) {
      console.log('event:change');
    },
    emojibtn_click: function (button, event) {
      console.log('event:emojibtn.click, emoji=' + button.children().data("name"));
    }
  }
});

Also you can manage events via .on(), .off() and .trigger() methods

Example: 

  var el = $("selector").emojioneArea();

  // attach event handler
  el[0].emojioneArea.on("emojibtn.click", function(button, event) {
    console.log('event:emojibtn.click, emoji=' + button.children().data("name"));
  });
  // unset all handlers attached to event
  el[0].emojioneArea.off("emojibtn.click");

  // like in jQuery you can specify few events separated by space
  el[0].emojioneArea.off("focus blur");

  // set & unset custom handler
  var eventHandler1 = function(button, event) {
    console.log('event1');
  };
  var eventHandler2 = function(button, event) {
    console.log('event2');
  };
  // attach event handlers
  el[0].emojioneArea.on("click", eventHandler1);
  el[0].emojioneArea.on("click", eventHandler2);
  // unset eventHandler1
  el[0].emojioneArea.off("click", eventHandler1);

Building

Building EmojiOneArea requires grunt, compass, and sass to be available

For making changes and build project (scss/js):

npm update
npm run build

PRs welcome!!!

FAQ / Troubleshooting

EmojiOne icons are appearing larger than expected

Most likely caused by including some scripts in the wrong order (or perhaps not at all!) Include jQuery, then EmojiOne, then EmojiOneArea scripts

Can I use EmojiOneArea to just display Emoji icons in a div?

EmojiOneArea is intended to be a text editor which supports EmojiOne. If you just want to display Emoji icons, the EmojiOne library already provides everything you need.

Can I add extra buttons into EmojiOneArea, alongside the existing emoji picker icon?

This is not fully supported, but you could respond to the jQuery onLoad event which EmojiOneArea fires once its initialised, and insert your buttons into the DOM at this point see https://github.com/mervick/emojionearea/issues/152

Firefox is not positioning the input caret correctly in EmojiOneArea

This appears to be a long standing FireFox bug, apparently related to contenteditable, the placeholder attribute, and the pseudo :before or :after classes https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1020973

There are various workarounds such as changing placeholder, or adding some padding See https://github.com/mervick/emojionearea/issues/86

Can I modify the position of EmojiOneArea picker?

You can use the pickerPosition option which provides basic control of where the picker appears, in relation to the source input. For more control, you could apply translate CSS to the picker

Known Issues

Internet Explorer focus issues

IE 11 causes EmojiOneArea to hide (and trigger blur event) when the emoji picker scrollbar is clicked There is no current fix for this, although there are a few crude workarounds See https://github.com/mervick/emojionearea/issues/127

EmojiOneArea positioning

There are known issues with positioning the EmojiOneArea picker. It does not currently ensure the picker is entirely visible on small screen devices, or positioned properly when it is invoked from the bottom of a page (it could be clipped) See https://github.com/mervick/emojionearea/issues/131

Browser loads the textcomplete.js from CDN, everytime an EmojiOneArea is instantiated

You can avoid this by explicitly including the textcomplete script into your document. If it already exists, EmojiOneArea will use the preloaded script instead of attempting to load it from CDN for each instance You can also avoid this by disabling autocomplete entirely by setting the autocomplete option to false

Requirements

License

EmojiOneArea is released under the MIT license.

