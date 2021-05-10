Emoji Picker

A friendly Emoji picker for Emojione written as a React component. It looks a little something like this, but is easily customized:

Installation

Install with your favorite package manager:

npm i emojione-picker --save

yarn add emojione-picker

Webpack

The emoji strategy is read from a json file, as such you'll need to make sure that the json-loader is included in your loaders configuration, something like:

loaders: [ { test : /\.json$/ , loader : "json-loader" } ]

Usage

The module includes a transpiled version of the picker so you don't need to run it through a JSX pipeline. Simply require the module like any other.

var EmojiPicker = require ( 'emojione-picker' ); < EmojiPicker onChange = {function(data){ console.log (" Emoji chosen ", data ); }} />

The module also includes CSS at css/picker.css which you can copy and edit or ideally reference directly from within the node_modules directory. Let me know if you're using this in production - i'd love to see it in action!

Filtering

You can manually pass in a search term as a component prop to filter which emoji's are displayed by default, for example:

<EmojiPicker search= "smile" />

Or allow the user to search by passing a boolean true, this will enable a search input within the picker:

<EmojiPicker search={ true } />

Customize Categories

You can easily customize the category icons by passing in alternatives to the component constructor. The emoji strings come from the shortname value in strategy.js .

var categories = { people : { title : 'People' , emoji : 'smile' }, nature : { title : 'Nature' , emoji : 'mouse' }, food : { title : 'Food & Drink' , emoji : 'burger' } } <EmojiPicker categories={categories} />

Spritesheets

You can make the picker use a spritesheet, however this requires a little extra work. Emojione settings can be passed into the Picker component as below. Follow these instructions to load the correct spritesheets into your page.

var settings = { imageType : 'png' , sprites : true }; < EmojiPicker categories = {categories} emojione = {settings} />

Content Security Policy

The picker uses react-virtualized, which creates an inlined style. Give the picker a nonce and set Content-Security-Policy field in HTTP header accordingly if your CSP requires this.

<EmojiPicker nonce={NONCE_GENERATED_WHEN_TRANSMITTING} />

Content-Security-Policy : style-src : 'self' 'nonce-NONCE_GENERATED_WHEN_TRANSMITTING'

Development

yarn install yarn start

Open http://localhost:8080/examples in a browser to see a preview of the picker.

License

MIT License

Emojione is used under the Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0) - If you use this component you should also include attribute to Emojione somewhere within your website or application to satisfy the terms of the license.