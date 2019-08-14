You'll find the latest version of our resources at emoji-assets.
This repository hosts all of the EmojiOne image assets & corresponding font files (thanks @maximbaz) which can be used to add emoji support to your projects. For more information and usage examples please see our main repository:
$ composer require emojione/assets
$ npm install emojione-assets --save
You are welcome to use this artwork in your projects however you please as long as it is within the bounds of our license.
Please see: CONTRIBUTING.md
Please see: LICENSE.md