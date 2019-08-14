openbase logo
emojione-assets

by joypixels
4.5.0 (see all)

[Archived] JoyPixels Emoji Assets now maintained at https://github.com/joypixels/emoji-assets.

Readme

This repository is now maintained as JoyPixels/emoji-assets.

You'll find the latest version of our resources at emoji-assets.

EmojiOne Assets

This repository hosts all of the EmojiOne image assets & corresponding font files (thanks @maximbaz) which can be used to add emoji support to your projects. For more information and usage examples please see our main repository:

EmojiOne npm version npm downloads

Install

composer

packagist version packagist downloads

$ composer require emojione/assets

npm

npm version npm downloads

$ npm install emojione-assets --save

Usage

You are welcome to use this artwork in your projects however you please as long as it is within the bounds of our license.

Contributing

Please see: CONTRIBUTING.md

License

Please see: LICENSE.md

