Emojify is a useless tool that replaces boring variable names with their fun emoji counterparts. 💩🔥
This package is no longer hosted on
npm
Another developer requested the use of the package name
emojify, which I happily granted because this is package is useless and will be better suited when attached to a real project. I've decided not to republish it under a new name.
If you still to want to install it for some reason, you can do so by installing directly from this repository.
For command line use:
npm install -g danthareja/emojify
For programmatic use:
npm install danthareja/emojify
Emojify is a drop-in replacement for UglifyJS2 with one major difference - it minifies your variables by default and replaces them with hilarious emojis.
From the command line, run:
emojify input1.js [input2.js ...] [options]
Anything you can do with UglifyJS2 you can do with Emojify, with a few notable exceptions:
--mangle and
--beautify are turned on by default
--compress (
-c) or a lot with
--uglify (
-u)
Let's run @mathias's String.fromCodePoint polyfill through some emojification
Our source file:
String-fromCodePoint.js
/*! https://mths.be/fromcodepoint v0.2.1 by @mathias */
if (!String.fromCodePoint) {
(function() {
var defineProperty = (function() {
// IE 8 only supports `Object.defineProperty` on DOM elements
try {
var object = {};
var $defineProperty = Object.defineProperty;
var result = $defineProperty(object, object, object) && $defineProperty;
} catch(error) {}
return result;
}());
var stringFromCharCode = String.fromCharCode;
var floor = Math.floor;
var fromCodePoint = function(_) {
var MAX_SIZE = 0x4000;
var codeUnits = [];
var highSurrogate;
var lowSurrogate;
var index = -1;
var length = arguments.length;
if (!length) {
return '';
}
var result = '';
while (++index < length) {
var codePoint = Number(arguments[index]);
if (
!isFinite(codePoint) || // `NaN`, `+Infinity`, or `-Infinity`
codePoint < 0 || // not a valid Unicode code point
codePoint > 0x10FFFF || // not a valid Unicode code point
floor(codePoint) != codePoint // not an integer
) {
throw RangeError('Invalid code point: ' + codePoint);
}
if (codePoint <= 0xFFFF) { // BMP code point
codeUnits.push(codePoint);
} else { // Astral code point; split in surrogate halves
// https://mathiasbynens.be/notes/javascript-encoding#surrogate-formulae
codePoint -= 0x10000;
highSurrogate = (codePoint >> 10) + 0xD800;
lowSurrogate = (codePoint % 0x400) + 0xDC00;
codeUnits.push(highSurrogate, lowSurrogate);
}
if (index + 1 == length || codeUnits.length > MAX_SIZE) {
result += stringFromCharCode.apply(null, codeUnits);
codeUnits.length = 0;
}
}
return result;
};
if (defineProperty) {
defineProperty(String, 'fromCodePoint', {
'value': fromCodePoint,
'configurable': true,
'writable': true
});
} else {
String.fromCodePoint = fromCodePoint;
}
}());
}
Running
emojify /path/to/String-fromCodePoint.js outputs:
if (!String.fromCodePoint) {
(function() {
var 🚀 = function() {
try {
var 🚀 = {};
var 💩 = Object.defineProperty;
var 🔥 = 💩(🚀, 🚀, 🚀) && 💩;
} catch (🍕) {}
return 🔥;
}();
var 💩 = String.fromCharCode;
var 🔥 = Math.floor;
var 🍕 = function(🚀) {
var 🍕 = 16384;
var 🍔 = [];
var 🍟;
var 🍺;
var 🍻 = -1;
var 🐒 = arguments.length;
if (!🐒) {
return "";
}
var 🐶 = "";
while (++🍻 < 🐒) {
var 🐱 = Number(arguments[🍻]);
if (!isFinite(🐱) || 🐱 < 0 || 🐱 > 1114111 || 🔥(🐱) != 🐱) {
throw RangeError("Invalid code point: " + 🐱);
}
if (🐱 <= 65535) {
🍔.push(🐱);
} else {
🐱 -= 65536;
🍟 = (🐱 >> 10) + 55296;
🍺 = 🐱 % 1024 + 56320;
🍔.push(🍟, 🍺);
}
if (🍻 + 1 == 🐒 || 🍔.length > 🍕) {
🐶 += 💩.apply(null, 🍔);
🍔.length = 0;
}
}
return 🐶;
};
if (🚀) {
🚀(String, "fromCodePoint", {
value: 🍕,
configurable: true,
writable: true
});
} else {
String.fromCodePoint = 🍕;
}
})();
}
Running
emojify /path/to/String-fromCodePoint.js -o /path/to/String-fromCodePoint.min.js -u outputs:
if(!String.fromCodePoint){(function(){var🚀=function(){try{var🚀={};var💩=Object.defineProperty;var🔥=💩(🚀,🚀,🚀)&&💩}catch(🍕){}return🔥}();var💩=String.fromCharCode;var🔥=Math.floor;var🍕=function(🚀){var🍕=16384;var🍔=[];var🍟;var🍺;var🍻=-1;var🐒=arguments.length;if(!🐒){return""}var🐶="";while(++🍻<🐒){var🐱=Number(arguments[🍻]);if(!isFinite(🐱)||🐱<0||🐱>1114111||🔥(🐱)!=🐱){throw RangeError("Invalid code point: "+🐱)}if(🐱<=65535){🍔.push(🐱)}else{🐱-=65536;🍟=(🐱>>10)+55296;🍺=🐱%1024+56320;🍔.push(🍟,🍺)}if(🍻+1==🐒||🍔.length>🍕){🐶+=💩.apply(null,🍔);🍔.length=0}}return🐶};if(🚀){🚀(String,"fromCodePoint",{value:🍕,configurable:true,writable:true})}else{String.fromCodePoint=🍕}})()}
to a new file located at
/path/to/String-fromCodePoint.min.js
You can go even harder by passing in
--mangle-props. This not only replaces top-level variable names but also hunts down properties on objects.
Running
emojify /path/to/String-fromCodePoint.js --compress --mangle-props outputs:
String.🚀 || !function() {
var 🚀 = function() {
try {
var 🚀 = {}, 💩 = Object.defineProperty, 🔥 = 💩(🚀, 🚀, 🚀) && 💩;
} catch (🍕) {}
return 🔥;
}(), 💩 = String.fromCharCode, 🔥 = Math.floor, 🍕 = function(🚀) {
var 🍕, 🍔, 🍟 = 16384, 🍺 = [], 🍻 = -1, 🐒 = arguments.length;
if (!🐒) return "";
for (var 🐶 = ""; ++🍻 < 🐒; ) {
var 🐱 = Number(arguments[🍻]);
if (!isFinite(🐱) || 0 > 🐱 || 🐱 > 1114111 || 🔥(🐱) != 🐱) throw RangeError("Invalid code point: " + 🐱);
65535 >= 🐱 ? 🍺.push(🐱) : (🐱 -= 65536, 🍕 = (🐱 >> 10) + 55296, 🍔 = 🐱 % 1024 + 56320,
🍺.push(🍕, 🍔)), (🍻 + 1 == 🐒 || 🍺.length > 🍟) && (🐶 += 💩.apply(null, 🍺),
🍺.length = 0);
}
return 🐶;
};
🚀 ? 🚀(String, "fromCodePoint", {
"💩": 🍕,
"🔥": !0,
"🍕": !0
}) : String.🚀 = 🍕;
}();
Read up on the rest of the commands here
Assuming installation via NPM, you can load Emojify in your application like this:
var Emojify = require("emojify");
There's a single top-level function which combines all the steps.
If you don't need additional customization, you might want to go with
minify.
Example:
var result = Emojify.minify("/path/to/file.js");
console.log(result.code); // minified output
// if you need to pass code instead of file name
var result = Emojify.minify("var b = function () {};", {fromString: true});
You can also compress multiple files:
var result = Emojify.minify([ "file1.js", "file2.js", "file3.js" ]);
console.log(result.code);
Read up on the rest of the programmatic API here
Nope 😢
While ES6 brings stronger Unicode support to our beloved language, not all symbols can be used as valid identifiers. We can use things like
var ಠ_ಠ = 42, but not
var 💩 = 43.
@mathias has a great post explaining the details of valid identifiers in ES6
Maybe one day ESXX will support emoji identifiers. Until then it's just for the lulz 😂
You can do that👍
I've exposed the array of characters that Emojify uses to replace your variable names. Simply edit the array in
lib/manglers.js with your emojis of choice.
You can include any number of emojis in this array, but I recommend at least 40 different entires for enough combinations to cover a decent sized file. Here's a good site to copy emojis from.
You could grab some of the (more boring) supported characters and produce actualy working code!
This project would not exist without UglifyJS. Also, @mathiasbynens is a Unicode beast. I learned so much from his wonderful resources.