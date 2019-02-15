Emojify

Emojify is a useless tool that replaces boring variable names with their fun emoji counterparts. 💩🔥

Install

This package is no longer hosted on npm

Another developer requested the use of the package name emojify , which I happily granted because this is package is useless and will be better suited when attached to a real project. I've decided not to republish it under a new name.

If you still to want to install it for some reason, you can do so by installing directly from this repository.

For command line use:

npm install -g danthareja/emojify

For programmatic use:

npm install danthareja/emojify

Usage

Emojify is a drop-in replacement for UglifyJS2 with one major difference - it minifies your variables by default and replaces them with hilarious emojis.

From the command line, run:

emojify input1 .js [input2.js ...] [options]

Anything you can do with UglifyJS2 you can do with Emojify, with a few notable exceptions:

--mangle and --beautify are turned on by default

and are turned on by default You can minify your code a little with --compress ( -c ) or a lot with --uglify ( -u )

Examples

Let's run @mathias's String.fromCodePoint polyfill through some emojification

Our source file: String-fromCodePoint.js

if (! String .fromCodePoint) { ( function ( ) { var defineProperty = ( function ( ) { try { var object = {}; var $defineProperty = Object .defineProperty; var result = $defineProperty(object, object, object) && $defineProperty; } catch (error) {} return result; }()); var stringFromCharCode = String .fromCharCode; var floor = Math .floor; var fromCodePoint = function ( _ ) { var MAX_SIZE = 0x4000 ; var codeUnits = []; var highSurrogate; var lowSurrogate; var index = -1 ; var length = arguments .length; if (!length) { return '' ; } var result = '' ; while (++index < length) { var codePoint = Number ( arguments [index]); if ( ! isFinite (codePoint) || codePoint < 0 || codePoint > 0x10FFFF || floor(codePoint) != codePoint ) { throw RangeError ( 'Invalid code point: ' + codePoint); } if (codePoint <= 0xFFFF ) { codeUnits.push(codePoint); } else { codePoint -= 0x10000 ; highSurrogate = (codePoint >> 10 ) + 0xD800 ; lowSurrogate = (codePoint % 0x400 ) + 0xDC00 ; codeUnits.push(highSurrogate, lowSurrogate); } if (index + 1 == length || codeUnits.length > MAX_SIZE) { result += stringFromCharCode.apply( null , codeUnits); codeUnits.length = 0 ; } } return result; }; if (defineProperty) { defineProperty( String , 'fromCodePoint' , { 'value' : fromCodePoint, 'configurable' : true , 'writable' : true }); } else { String .fromCodePoint = fromCodePoint; } }()); }

Default behavior

Running emojify /path/to/String-fromCodePoint.js outputs:

if (! String .fromCodePoint) { ( function ( ) { var 🚀 = function ( ) { try { var 🚀 = {}; var 💩 = Object .defineProperty; var 🔥 = 💩(🚀, 🚀, 🚀) && 💩; } catch (🍕) {} return 🔥; }(); var 💩 = String .fromCharCode; var 🔥 = Math .floor; var 🍕 = function ( 🚀 ) { var 🍕 = 16384 ; var 🍔 = []; var 🍟; var 🍺; var 🍻 = -1 ; var 🐒 = arguments .length; if (!🐒) { return "" ; } var 🐶 = "" ; while (++🍻 < 🐒) { var 🐱 = Number ( arguments [🍻]); if (! isFinite (🐱) || 🐱 < 0 || 🐱 > 1114111 || 🔥(🐱) != 🐱) { throw RangeError ( "Invalid code point: " + 🐱); } if (🐱 <= 65535 ) { 🍔.push(🐱); } else { 🐱 -= 65536 ; 🍟 = (🐱 >> 10 ) + 55296 ; 🍺 = 🐱 % 1024 + 56320 ; 🍔.push(🍟, 🍺); } if (🍻 + 1 == 🐒 || 🍔.length > 🍕) { 🐶 += 💩.apply( null , 🍔); 🍔.length = 0 ; } } return 🐶; }; if (🚀) { 🚀( String , "fromCodePoint" , { value : 🍕, configurable : true , writable : true }); } else { String .fromCodePoint = 🍕; } })(); }

More minification

Running emojify /path/to/String-fromCodePoint.js -o /path/to/String-fromCodePoint.min.js -u outputs:

if (! String .fromCodePoint){( function ( ) { var 🚀= function ( ) { try { var 🚀={}; var 💩= Object .defineProperty; var 🔥=💩(🚀,🚀,🚀)&&💩} catch (🍕){} return 🔥}(); var 💩= String .fromCharCode; var 🔥= Math .floor; var 🍕= function ( 🚀 ) { var 🍕= 16384 ; var 🍔=[]; var 🍟; var 🍺; var 🍻= -1 ; var 🐒= arguments .length; if (!🐒){ return "" } var 🐶= "" ; while (++🍻<🐒){ var 🐱= Number ( arguments [🍻]); if (! isFinite (🐱)||🐱< 0 ||🐱> 1114111 ||🔥(🐱)!=🐱){ throw RangeError ( "Invalid code point: " +🐱)} if (🐱<= 65535 ){🍔.push(🐱)} else {🐱-= 65536 ;🍟=(🐱>> 10 )+ 55296 ;🍺=🐱% 1024 + 56320 ;🍔.push(🍟,🍺)} if (🍻+ 1 ==🐒||🍔.length>🍕){🐶+=💩.apply( null ,🍔);🍔.length= 0 }} return 🐶}; if (🚀){🚀( String , "fromCodePoint" ,{ value :🍕, configurable : true , writable : true })} else { String .fromCodePoint=🍕}})()}

to a new file located at /path/to/String-fromCodePoint.min.js

Less minification but more emojis

You can go even harder by passing in --mangle-props . This not only replaces top-level variable names but also hunts down properties on objects.

Running emojify /path/to/String-fromCodePoint.js --compress --mangle-props outputs:

String .🚀 || ! function ( ) { var 🚀 = function ( ) { try { var 🚀 = {}, 💩 = Object .defineProperty, 🔥 = 💩(🚀, 🚀, 🚀) && 💩; } catch (🍕) {} return 🔥; }(), 💩 = String .fromCharCode, 🔥 = Math .floor, 🍕 = function ( 🚀 ) { var 🍕, 🍔, 🍟 = 16384 , 🍺 = [], 🍻 = -1 , 🐒 = arguments .length; if (!🐒) return "" ; for ( var 🐶 = "" ; ++🍻 < 🐒; ) { var 🐱 = Number ( arguments [🍻]); if (! isFinite (🐱) || 0 > 🐱 || 🐱 > 1114111 || 🔥(🐱) != 🐱) throw RangeError ( "Invalid code point: " + 🐱); 65535 >= 🐱 ? 🍺.push(🐱) : (🐱 -= 65536 , 🍕 = (🐱 >> 10 ) + 55296 , 🍔 = 🐱 % 1024 + 56320 , 🍺.push(🍕, 🍔)), (🍻 + 1 == 🐒 || 🍺.length > 🍟) && (🐶 += 💩.apply( null , 🍺), 🍺.length = 0 ); } return 🐶; }; 🚀 ? 🚀( String , "fromCodePoint" , { "💩" : 🍕, "🔥" : ! 0 , "🍕" : ! 0 }) : String .🚀 = 🍕; }();

More usage

Read up on the rest of the commands here

API Reference

Assuming installation via NPM, you can load Emojify in your application like this:

var Emojify = require ( "emojify" );

There's a single top-level function which combines all the steps. If you don't need additional customization, you might want to go with minify . Example:

var result = Emojify.minify( "/path/to/file.js" ); console .log(result.code); var result = Emojify.minify( "var b = function () {};" , { fromString : true });

You can also compress multiple files:

var result = Emojify.minify([ "file1.js" , "file2.js" , "file3.js" ]); console .log(result.code);

Read up on the rest of the programmatic API here

FAQs

Can I run Emojified code?

Nope 😢

While ES6 brings stronger Unicode support to our beloved language, not all symbols can be used as valid identifiers. We can use things like var ಠ_ಠ = 42 , but not var 💩 = 43 .

@mathias has a great post explaining the details of valid identifiers in ES6

So what's the point?

Maybe one day ESXX will support emoji identifiers. Until then it's just for the lulz 😂

I want my own emojis, the ones you picked suck

You can do that👍

I've exposed the array of characters that Emojify uses to replace your variable names. Simply edit the array in lib/manglers.js with your emojis of choice.

You can include any number of emojis in this array, but I recommend at least 40 different entires for enough combinations to cover a decent sized file. Here's a good site to copy emojis from.

You could grab some of the (more boring) supported characters and produce actualy working code!

Acknowledgements

This project would not exist without UglifyJS. Also, @mathiasbynens is a Unicode beast. I learned so much from his wonderful resources.