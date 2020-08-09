Emoji in your Node.js command line apps.
In the screenshot below I'm using a Linux terminal emulator which doesn't support colorful emoji (in the way like OS X does).
# Using npm
npm install --save emojic
# Using yarn
yarn add emojic
// Dependencies
const emojic = require("emojic")
, colorIt = require("color-it")
;
console.log(emojic.x + " Something went wrong");
// => ❌ Something went wrong
console.log(emojic.whiteCheckMark + " Success");
// => ✅ Success
// If you want to color the things a little bit
// ...using color-it (you can find it on github.com/IonicaBizau/node-color-it)
console.log(" " + colorIt(emojic.x).red() + " " + colorIt("Some red error appeared").redBg());
console.log(" " + colorIt(emojic.smiley).green() + " " + colorIt("I am a happy man!").greenBg().wetAsphalt());
// Note: On Linux, ANSI styles will be used to color the output (see the screenshot)
// => ❌ Some red error appeared
// => 😃 I am a happy man
console.log(" " + colorIt(emojic.thumbsUp).green() + " " + colorIt("Thumbs up!").greenBg().wetAsphalt());
console.log(" " + colorIt(emojic.thumbsDown).green() + " " + colorIt("Thumbs down!").yellow());
There are few ways to get help:
Require the library using
var emojic = require("emojic"). Then you can use the camel case notation for the emoji names (like in the example). Visit emoji.muan.co to search the icons.
For example, if you want to display in console
:heart_eyes: (😍), you will use
console.log(emojic.heartEyes) (notice the camelCaseStyle)
Thanks to @muan for creating the
emojilib project we use here. ✨
