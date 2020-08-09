emojic

Emoji in your Node.js command line apps.

In the screenshot below I'm using a Linux terminal emulator which doesn't support colorful emoji (in the way like OS X does).

☁️ Installation

npm install --save emojic yarn add emojic

📋 Example

const emojic = require ( "emojic" ) , colorIt = require ( "color-it" ) ; console .log(emojic.x + " Something went wrong" ); console .log(emojic.whiteCheckMark + " Success" ); console .log( " " + colorIt(emojic.x).red() + " " + colorIt( "Some red error appeared" ).redBg()); console .log( " " + colorIt(emojic.smiley).green() + " " + colorIt( "I am a happy man!" ).greenBg().wetAsphalt()); console .log( " " + colorIt(emojic.thumbsUp).green() + " " + colorIt( "Thumbs up!" ).greenBg().wetAsphalt()); console .log( " " + colorIt(emojic.thumbsDown).green() + " " + colorIt( "Thumbs down!" ).yellow());

📝 Documentation

Require the library using var emojic = require("emojic") . Then you can use the camel case notation for the emoji names (like in the example). Visit emoji.muan.co to search the icons. For example, if you want to display in console :heart_eyes: (😍), you will use console.log(emojic.heartEyes) (notice the camelCaseStyle)

🍰 Thanks

Thanks to @muan for creating the emojilib project we use here. ✨

