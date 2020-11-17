openbase logo
emoji.json

by Amio Jin
13.1.0 (see all)

Just an emoji.json

Documentation
1.6K

GitHub Stars

247

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

emoji.json npm

Just an emoji.json.

Generated from emoji-test.txt with this script.

NOTE: There are no Emoji versions 6.0-10.0 as a decision was made in 2017 to align emoji version numbers with their respective Unicode versions starting with version 11.0.

Usage

install with npm

npm install emoji.json then:

var emoji = require('emoji.json')
console.log(emoji[2])
// {
//   codes: '1F604',
//   char: '😄',
//   name: 'grinning face with smiling eyes',
//   category: 'Smileys & Emotion'
// }

if you care about file size:

var emojiCompact = require('emoji.json/emoji-compact.json')
console.log(emojiCompact)
// ["😀","😁","😂","🤣" ...]

fetch from web

