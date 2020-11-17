Just an emoji.json.
Generated from emoji-test.txt with this script.
NOTE: There are no Emoji versions 6.0-10.0 as a decision was made in 2017 to align emoji version numbers with their respective Unicode versions starting with version 11.0.
install with npm
npm install emoji.json then:
var emoji = require('emoji.json')
console.log(emoji[2])
// {
// codes: '1F604',
// char: '😄',
// name: 'grinning face with smiling eyes',
// category: 'Smileys & Emotion'
// }
if you care about file size:
var emojiCompact = require('emoji.json/emoji-compact.json')
console.log(emojiCompact)
// ["😀","😁","😂","🤣" ...]
fetch from web