Just an emoji.json.

Generated from emoji-test.txt with this script.

NOTE: There are no Emoji versions 6.0-10.0 as a decision was made in 2017 to align emoji version numbers with their respective Unicode versions starting with version 11.0.

Usage

install with npm

npm install emoji.json then:

var emoji = require ( 'emoji.json' ) console .log(emoji[ 2 ])

if you care about file size:

var emojiCompact = require ( 'emoji.json/emoji-compact.json' ) console .log(emojiCompact)

fetch from web