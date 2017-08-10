openbase logo
emoji-strip

by Nizar Khalife
1.0.1 (see all)

Strip emoji from a string in Node.js and browsers.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.2K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

emoji-strip

Use emoji-regex to Strip emoji from a string in Node.js and browsers.

Examples

var emoji

emoji = 'thumbs-up👍 for staying strong💪 without emoji please🙏'
console.log(emojiStrip(emoji))
// => "thumbs-up for staying strong without emoji please"

emoji = 'dealing with emoji😡 makes me feel like poop💩'
console.log(emojiStrip(emoji))
// => "dealing with emoji makes me feel like poop"

API

emojiStrip(string)

Returns a copy of string with any emoji characters removed.

Supported emoji

The emojiStrip function uses the emoji-regex package behind the scenes. It can remove any of the emoji supported by that package.

Currently, it supports all emoji up to Unicode Version 10 except for emoji sequences.

Install

For Node.js

Install with npm:

npm install --save emoji-strip

Require it in your program:

var emojiStrip = require('emoji-strip')

For browsers

Download one of the versions of emoji-strip.js:

Link it in your HTML:

<script src="emoji-strip.min.js"></script>

License

ISC

