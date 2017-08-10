Use
emoji-regex
to Strip emoji from a string in Node.js and browsers.
var emoji
emoji = 'thumbs-up👍 for staying strong💪 without emoji please🙏'
console.log(emojiStrip(emoji))
// => "thumbs-up for staying strong without emoji please"
emoji = 'dealing with emoji😡 makes me feel like poop💩'
console.log(emojiStrip(emoji))
// => "dealing with emoji makes me feel like poop"
Returns a copy of
string with any emoji characters removed.
The
emojiStrip function uses
the
emoji-regex package
behind the scenes.
It can remove any of the emoji supported by that package.
Currently, it supports all emoji up to Unicode Version 10 except for emoji sequences.
Install with npm:
npm install --save emoji-strip
Require it in your program:
var emojiStrip = require('emoji-strip')
Download one of the versions of
emoji-strip.js:
Link it in your HTML:
<script src="emoji-strip.min.js"></script>
ISC