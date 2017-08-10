Use emoji-regex to Strip emoji from a string in Node.js and browsers.

Examples

var emoji emoji = 'thumbs-up👍 for staying strong💪 without emoji please🙏' console .log(emojiStrip(emoji)) emoji = 'dealing with emoji😡 makes me feel like poop💩' console .log(emojiStrip(emoji))

API

Returns a copy of string with any emoji characters removed.

Supported emoji

The emojiStrip function uses the emoji-regex package behind the scenes. It can remove any of the emoji supported by that package.

Currently, it supports all emoji up to Unicode Version 10 except for emoji sequences.

Install

For Node.js

Install with npm:

npm install --save emoji-strip

Require it in your program:

var emojiStrip = require ( 'emoji-strip' )

For browsers

Download one of the versions of emoji-strip.js :

Link it in your HTML:

< script src = "emoji-strip.min.js" > </ script >

License

ISC