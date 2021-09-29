emoji-regex offers a regular expression to match all emoji symbols and sequences (including textual representations of emoji) as per the Unicode Standard. It’s based on emoji-test-regex-pattern, which generates (at build time) the regular expression pattern based on the Unicode Standard. As a result, emoji-regex can easily be updated whenever new emoji are added to Unicode.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install emoji-regex

In Node.js:

const emojiRegex = require ( 'emoji-regex' ); const text = ` \u{231A}: ⌚ default emoji presentation character (Emoji_Presentation) \u{2194}\u{FE0F}: ↔️ default text presentation character rendered as emoji \u{1F469}: 👩 emoji modifier base (Emoji_Modifier_Base) \u{1F469}\u{1F3FF}: 👩🏿 emoji modifier base followed by a modifier ` ; const regex = emojiRegex(); for ( const match of text.matchAll(regex)) { const emoji = match[ 0 ]; console .log( `Matched sequence ${ emoji } — code points: ${ [...emoji].length } ` ); }

Console output:

Matched sequence ⌚ — code points: 1 Matched sequence ⌚ — code points: 1 Matched sequence ↔️ — code points: 2 Matched sequence ↔️ — code points: 2 Matched sequence 👩 — code points: 1 Matched sequence 👩 — code points: 1 Matched sequence 👩🏿 — code points: 2 Matched sequence 👩🏿 — code points: 2

For maintainers

Update emoji-test-regex-pattern as described in its repository. Bump the emoji-test-regex-pattern dependency to the latest version. Update the Unicode data dependency in package.json by running the following commands: npm uninstall @unicode/unicode-13.0.0 npm install @unicode/unicode-14.0.0 --save-dev Generate the new output: npm run build Verify that tests still pass: npm test

How to publish a new release

On the main branch, bump the emoji-regex version number in package.json : npm version patch -m 'Release v%s' Instead of patch , use minor or major as needed. Note that this produces a Git commit + tag. Push the release commit and tag: git push && git push --tags Our CI then automatically publishes the new release to npm.

Author

License

emoji-regex is available under the MIT license.