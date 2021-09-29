openbase logo
emoji-regex

by Mathias Bynens
10.0.0 (see all)

A regular expression to match all Emoji-only symbols as per the Unicode Standard.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

58.9M

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Regular Expression

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
vibhugautam73
faiza-kobra

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

emoji-regex Build status emoji-regex on npm

emoji-regex offers a regular expression to match all emoji symbols and sequences (including textual representations of emoji) as per the Unicode Standard. It’s based on emoji-test-regex-pattern, which generates (at build time) the regular expression pattern based on the Unicode Standard. As a result, emoji-regex can easily be updated whenever new emoji are added to Unicode.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install emoji-regex

In Node.js:

const emojiRegex = require('emoji-regex');
// Note: because the regular expression has the global flag set, this module
// exports a function that returns the regex rather than exporting the regular
// expression itself, to make it impossible to (accidentally) mutate the
// original regular expression.

const text = `
\u{231A}: ⌚ default emoji presentation character (Emoji_Presentation)
\u{2194}\u{FE0F}: ↔️ default text presentation character rendered as emoji
\u{1F469}: 👩 emoji modifier base (Emoji_Modifier_Base)
\u{1F469}\u{1F3FF}: 👩🏿 emoji modifier base followed by a modifier
`;

const regex = emojiRegex();
for (const match of text.matchAll(regex)) {
  const emoji = match[0];
  console.log(`Matched sequence ${ emoji } — code points: ${ [...emoji].length }`);
}

Console output:

Matched sequence   code points: 1
Matched sequence   code points: 1
Matched sequence ↔️  code points: 2
Matched sequence ↔️  code points: 2
Matched sequence 👩  code points: 1
Matched sequence 👩  code points: 1
Matched sequence 👩🏿  code points: 2
Matched sequence 👩🏿  code points: 2

For maintainers

How to update emoji-regex after new Unicode Standard releases

  1. Update emoji-test-regex-pattern as described in its repository.

  2. Bump the emoji-test-regex-pattern dependency to the latest version.

  3. Update the Unicode data dependency in package.json by running the following commands:

    # Example: updating from Unicode v13 to Unicode v14.
npm uninstall @unicode/unicode-13.0.0
npm install @unicode/unicode-14.0.0 --save-dev

  4. Generate the new output:

    npm run build

  5. Verify that tests still pass:

    npm test

How to publish a new release

  1. On the main branch, bump the emoji-regex version number in package.json:

    npm version patch -m 'Release v%s'

    Instead of patch, use minor or major as needed.

    Note that this produces a Git commit + tag.

  2. Push the release commit and tag:

    git push && git push --tags

    Our CI then automatically publishes the new release to npm.

Author

twitter/mathias
Mathias Bynens

License

emoji-regex is available under the MIT license.

100
Vibhu Gautam, Noida (40 Ratings, 41 Reviews)
3 months ago

I’ve come to know about this package, when I was working in a project with my friend. It is one of package which checks the emoji symbols. Personally I don’t know why we should use this. Since on windows 10 there is an in built feature to insert emoji, but if you want to add emoji in UNICODE then there are many packages in VS CODE itself. So you can check all that features also.

0
Faizatul (26 Ratings, 35 Reviews)
December 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

If you are fond of emojis then this package is for you. It is the best way to identify and then replace emojis in a string. Very beneficial for you and you will love it. Happy emoji...ing! 🚀🔥

0
Kamrul Islam ShahinChittagong, Bangladesh73 Ratings53 Reviews
B.Sc in Computer Science and Engineering @ CUET 🌱 Educator 💻 Programmer 🌐 Developer
December 16, 2020

