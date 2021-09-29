emoji-regex offers a regular expression to match all emoji symbols and sequences (including textual representations of emoji) as per the Unicode Standard. It’s based on emoji-test-regex-pattern, which generates (at build time) the regular expression pattern based on the Unicode Standard. As a result, emoji-regex can easily be updated whenever new emoji are added to Unicode.
Via npm:
npm install emoji-regex
In Node.js:
const emojiRegex = require('emoji-regex');
// Note: because the regular expression has the global flag set, this module
// exports a function that returns the regex rather than exporting the regular
// expression itself, to make it impossible to (accidentally) mutate the
// original regular expression.
const text = `
\u{231A}: ⌚ default emoji presentation character (Emoji_Presentation)
\u{2194}\u{FE0F}: ↔️ default text presentation character rendered as emoji
\u{1F469}: 👩 emoji modifier base (Emoji_Modifier_Base)
\u{1F469}\u{1F3FF}: 👩🏿 emoji modifier base followed by a modifier
`;
const regex = emojiRegex();
for (const match of text.matchAll(regex)) {
const emoji = match[0];
console.log(`Matched sequence ${ emoji } — code points: ${ [...emoji].length }`);
}
Console output:
Matched sequence ⌚ — code points: 1
Matched sequence ⌚ — code points: 1
Matched sequence ↔️ — code points: 2
Matched sequence ↔️ — code points: 2
Matched sequence 👩 — code points: 1
Matched sequence 👩 — code points: 1
Matched sequence 👩🏿 — code points: 2
Matched sequence 👩🏿 — code points: 2
Update emoji-test-regex-pattern as described in its repository.
Bump the emoji-test-regex-pattern dependency to the latest version.
Update the Unicode data dependency in
package.json by running the following commands:
# Example: updating from Unicode v13 to Unicode v14.
npm uninstall @unicode/unicode-13.0.0
npm install @unicode/unicode-14.0.0 --save-dev
Generate the new output:
npm run build
Verify that tests still pass:
npm test
On the
main branch, bump the emoji-regex version number in
package.json:
npm version patch -m 'Release v%s'
Instead of
patch, use
minor or
major as needed.
Note that this produces a Git commit + tag.
Push the release commit and tag:
git push && git push --tags
Our CI then automatically publishes the new release to npm.
|Mathias Bynens
emoji-regex is available under the MIT license.
