epr

emoji-picker-react

by Evyatar
3.4.11

React Emoji Picker

Readme

emoji-picker-react

V3

Live Demo

Preview

What you need to know before installing?

  • Version 3 uses React hooks, which means you need to use React 16.8 or higher.
  • Unlike previous versions, this version uses Apple emojis.
  • V3 does not support SSR. The assumption is that you mount it only after user interaction in the browser. SSR support may be added in the future.

Installation

npm i emoji-picker-react

Or

yarn add emoji-picker-react

New v3 features

  • Larger emoji library.
  • Apple emojis instead of emojione.
  • Recently used emojis support.
  • Faster load time, improved performance.
  • Ability to set default skin tone.

Usage

Emoji-picker-react comes ready to use out of the box, zero conf needed. The only thing you need to do is add your own emoji click callback.

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Picker from 'emoji-picker-react';

const App = () => {
  const [chosenEmoji, setChosenEmoji] = useState(null);

  const onEmojiClick = (event, emojiObject) => {
    setChosenEmoji(emojiObject);
  };

  return (
    <div>
      {chosenEmoji ? (
        <span>You chose: {chosenEmoji.emoji}</span>
      ) : (
        <span>No emoji Chosen</span>
      )}
      <Picker onEmojiClick={onEmojiClick} />
    </div>
  );
};

Accepted props

NameTypeDefault ValueRequired?Description
onEmojiClickFunctionundefinedYesCallback to run when clicking an emoji.
preloadBooleanfalseNoIndicates whether all emojis images, should be preloaded, or only when showing each category.
skinTonestringneutralNoDecides the default skit tone for supported emojis.
disableAutoFocusbooleanfalseNoDisables autofocus of the search bar. Useful for safari-iphone devices which zoom in to focused inputs.
disableSearchBarbooleanfalseNoDisables the search bar and the skin tone picker altogether.
disableSkinTonePickerbooleanfalseNoDisables the skin tone picker.
pickerStyleObjectundefinedNoOverrides style of the component.
groupNamesObjectundefinedNoSpecifies alternative category names to use. See Internationalization section.
groupVisibilityObjectundefinedNoSpecifies group names to be disabled.
nativeBooleanfalseNoLoads system emojis instead of Apple Emoji pngs
searchPlaceholderstringnullNoDecides the default placeholder for the search input

onEmojiClick Arguments

onEmojiClick is a regular click handler for any of the emojis in the app. It takes two arguments:

  1. The click event.
  2. An emoji object, which contains the following:
    • emoji: The emoji symbol. May vary across OSs, in some it may not be visible to you.
    • unified: The actual emoji unicode.
    • activeSkinTone: The currently selected skin tone, regardless if the current emoji has one or not.
    • originalUnified: If the currently selected emoji has a skin tone modifier, originalUnified will hold the "neutral" code.
    • names: An array of one or more descriptive names for the emoji.

Setting a default skin tone modifier

You may choose an alternative skin tone as the default skin tone to show for supported emojis (such as the 🤘 rocker hand emoji). Emoji-picker-react exports descriptive names for all skin variations so you may use them when setting your variations.

The following are exported:

  • ✋ SKIN_TONE_NEUTRAL
  • ✋🏻 SKIN_TONE_LIGHT
  • ✋🏼 SKIN_TONE_MEDIUM_LIGHT
  • ✋🏽 SKIN_TONE_MEDIUM
  • ✋🏾 SKIN_TONE_MEDIUM_DARK
  • ✋🏿 SKIN_TONE_DARK

Use them like this:

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Picker, { SKIN_TONE_MEDIUM_DARK } from 'emoji-picker-react';

const App = () => {
  const [chosenEmoji, setChosenEmoji] = useState(null);

  const onEmojiClick = (event, emojiObject) => {
    setChosenEmoji(emojiObject);
  };

  return (
    <div>
      <Picker onEmojiClick={onEmojiClick} skinTone={SKIN_TONE_MEDIUM_DARK} />
    </div>
  );
};

Customize Styling

You can override the style of emoji-picker-react with pickerStyle props.

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Picker from 'emoji-picker-react';

const App = () => {
  const [chosenEmoji, setChosenEmoji] = useState(null);

  const onEmojiClick = (event, emojiObject) => {
    setChosenEmoji(emojiObject);
  };

  return (
    <div>
      <Picker onEmojiClick={onEmojiClick} pickerStyle={{ width: '100%' }} />
    </div>
  );
};

Internationalization

The emoji names cannot be translated as they come from an external library, but it is possible to rename the categories. To rename the categories, pass a prop called groupNames which contains an object of group keys and their names as strings. For example:

<Picker
  groupNames={{
    smileys_people: 'yellow faces',
    animals_nature: 'cute dogs and also trees',
    food_drink: 'milkshakes and more',
    travel_places: 'I love trains',
    activities: 'lets play a game',
    objects: 'stuff',
    symbols: 'more stuff',
    flags: 'fun with flags',
    recently_used: 'did I really use those?!',
  }}
/>

The complete list of keys is:

  • smileys_people
  • animals_nature
  • food_drink
  • travel_places
  • activities
  • objects
  • symbols
  • flags
  • recently_used

Disabling categories

It is possible to disable certain categories by setting the groupVisibility prop. The groupVisibility prop takes an object of group names, and a boolean indicating whether they should be shown or not. For example, if you'd like to disable the flags category, set it to false like this:

<Picker
  groupVisibility={{
    flags: false,
  }}
/>

The complete list of keys is:

  • smileys_people
  • animals_nature
  • food_drink
  • travel_places
  • activities
  • objects
  • symbols
  • flags
  • recently_used

UI Customizations

In general, UI customizations can be done directly via CSS. Descriptive classnames were added in order for you to be able to easily target whatever it is you want to change, and the markup is guaranteed to stay unchanged until the next major version (4).

Troubleshooting

How to use in Vite project

For reference, if you only need to shim global, you can add

<script>
  window.global = window;
</script>

to your index.html

100
longmenegibCameroon1 Rating0 Reviews
love programming. i'm a coder
February 11, 2021
Slow

