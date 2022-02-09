npm i emoji-picker-react
Or
yarn add emoji-picker-react
Emoji-picker-react comes ready to use out of the box, zero conf needed. The only thing you need to do is add your own emoji click callback.
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Picker from 'emoji-picker-react';
const App = () => {
const [chosenEmoji, setChosenEmoji] = useState(null);
const onEmojiClick = (event, emojiObject) => {
setChosenEmoji(emojiObject);
};
return (
<div>
{chosenEmoji ? (
<span>You chose: {chosenEmoji.emoji}</span>
) : (
<span>No emoji Chosen</span>
)}
<Picker onEmojiClick={onEmojiClick} />
</div>
);
};
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Required?
|Description
onEmojiClick
Function
undefined
|Yes
|Callback to run when clicking an emoji.
preload
Boolean
false
|No
|Indicates whether all emojis images, should be preloaded, or only when showing each category.
skinTone
string
neutral
|No
|Decides the default skit tone for supported emojis.
disableAutoFocus
boolean
false
|No
|Disables autofocus of the search bar. Useful for safari-iphone devices which zoom in to focused inputs.
disableSearchBar
boolean
false
|No
|Disables the search bar and the skin tone picker altogether.
disableSkinTonePicker
boolean
false
|No
|Disables the skin tone picker.
pickerStyle
Object
undefined
|No
|Overrides style of the component.
groupNames
Object
undefined
|No
|Specifies alternative category names to use. See Internationalization section.
groupVisibility
Object
undefined
|No
|Specifies group names to be disabled.
native
Boolean
false
|No
|Loads system emojis instead of Apple Emoji pngs
searchPlaceholder
string
null
|No
|Decides the default placeholder for the search input
onEmojiClick is a regular click handler for any of the emojis in the app. It takes two arguments:
emoji: The emoji symbol. May vary across OSs, in some it may not be visible to you.
unified: The actual emoji unicode.
activeSkinTone: The currently selected skin tone, regardless if the current emoji has one or not.
originalUnified: If the currently selected emoji has a skin tone modifier,
originalUnified will hold the "neutral" code.
names: An array of one or more descriptive names for the emoji.
You may choose an alternative skin tone as the default skin tone to show for supported emojis (such as the 🤘 rocker hand emoji). Emoji-picker-react exports descriptive names for all skin variations so you may use them when setting your variations.
The following are exported:
Use them like this:
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Picker, { SKIN_TONE_MEDIUM_DARK } from 'emoji-picker-react';
const App = () => {
const [chosenEmoji, setChosenEmoji] = useState(null);
const onEmojiClick = (event, emojiObject) => {
setChosenEmoji(emojiObject);
};
return (
<div>
<Picker onEmojiClick={onEmojiClick} skinTone={SKIN_TONE_MEDIUM_DARK} />
</div>
);
};
You can override the style of emoji-picker-react with pickerStyle props.
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import Picker from 'emoji-picker-react';
const App = () => {
const [chosenEmoji, setChosenEmoji] = useState(null);
const onEmojiClick = (event, emojiObject) => {
setChosenEmoji(emojiObject);
};
return (
<div>
<Picker onEmojiClick={onEmojiClick} pickerStyle={{ width: '100%' }} />
</div>
);
};
The emoji names cannot be translated as they come from an external library, but it is possible to rename the categories.
To rename the categories, pass a prop called
groupNames which contains an object of group keys and their names as strings. For example:
<Picker
groupNames={{
smileys_people: 'yellow faces',
animals_nature: 'cute dogs and also trees',
food_drink: 'milkshakes and more',
travel_places: 'I love trains',
activities: 'lets play a game',
objects: 'stuff',
symbols: 'more stuff',
flags: 'fun with flags',
recently_used: 'did I really use those?!',
}}
/>
The complete list of keys is:
It is possible to disable certain categories by setting the
groupVisibility prop. The groupVisibility prop takes an object of group names, and a boolean indicating whether they should be shown or not. For example, if you'd like to disable the flags category, set it to false like this:
<Picker
groupVisibility={{
flags: false,
}}
/>
The complete list of keys is:
In general, UI customizations can be done directly via CSS. Descriptive classnames were added in order for you to be able to easily target whatever it is you want to change, and the markup is guaranteed to stay unchanged until the next major version (4).
For reference, if you only need to shim global, you can add
<script>
window.global = window;
</script>
to your index.html