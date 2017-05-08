Emoji panel

Blazing fast emoji panel (3ms creation)

Create an emoji panel by one line, no akward dependencies, no frameworks using the data from emoji-data.

Demo

Installation

Install the package either by using npm install emoji-panel or bower install emoji-panel .

Usage

for npm users you need to import first -

var EmojiPanel = require ( 'emoji-panel' ); import EmojiPanel from 'emoji-panel' ;

Create

new EmojiPanel(element, [options])

Params

Name Type isRequired Description element Object (node element) ⭕ Node element to create the panel into (preferbly a block) options Object ❌ Some added options that can be passed at creation

Options

Name Type Default Description onClick Function Callback of clicking an emoji, will return object with index (of the emoji-data array), and unified animationDuration Number 300 Duration in ms of the animation between categories

Example

new EmojiPanel( document .getElementById( 'emoji-panel-container' ), { onClick : function ( emoji ) { alert(emoji.unified); } });

Development