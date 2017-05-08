openbase logo
emoji-panel

by TimeToKnow
0.5.2

Add panel picker for emojis with different types of sets on your website

69

57

5yrs ago

3

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

Emoji panel

Build Status Coverage Status npm version

Blazing fast emoji panel (3ms creation)

Create an emoji panel by one line, no akward dependencies, no frameworks using the data from emoji-data.

Demo

Try it out

Installation

Install the package either by using npm install emoji-panel or bower install emoji-panel.

Usage

  • for npm users you need to import first - 
// es5
var EmojiPanel = require('emoji-panel');
// es6
import EmojiPanel from 'emoji-panel';
  • Create 
new EmojiPanel(element, [options])
  • Params
NameTypeisRequiredDescription
elementObject (node element)Node element to create the panel into (preferbly a block)
optionsObjectSome added options that can be passed at creation
  • Options
NameTypeDefaultDescription
onClickFunctionCallback of clicking an emoji, will return object with index (of the emoji-data array), and unified
animationDurationNumber300Duration in ms of the animation between categories
  • Example 
new EmojiPanel(document.getElementById('emoji-panel-container'), {
  onClick: function(emoji) {
    alert(emoji.unified);
  }
});

Development

  • Clone the repo

  • npm start for development server, serving on localhost:8080.
    All changes will trigger hot reload, though absurd files will not and you will need to stop and start the server

  • After making a few commits you can deploy and make sure you don't have any uncommited changes beforehand -
    just run npm run deploy which does -

    • Creates lib (for npm) and dist (for bower) folders.

    • bumps package.json and bower.json (by npm run patch).

    • Commits these changes

    • Create a git tag

    • Merge to gh-pages branch (demo site)

    • push tags

    • npm publish (bower publishes or git changes)

    • push changes

      If you want to bump not by patch, you can set enviroment variable BUMP like so -
      BUMP=major npm run deploy. read more about npm version here

