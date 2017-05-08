Blazing fast emoji panel (3ms creation)
Create an emoji panel by one line, no akward dependencies, no frameworks using the data from emoji-data.
Install the package either by using
npm install emoji-panel or
bower install emoji-panel.
// es5
var EmojiPanel = require('emoji-panel');
// es6
import EmojiPanel from 'emoji-panel';
new EmojiPanel(element, [options])
|Name
|Type
|isRequired
|Description
|element
|Object (node element)
|⭕
|Node element to create the panel into (preferbly a block)
|options
|Object
|❌
|Some added options that can be passed at creation
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|onClick
|Function
|Callback of clicking an emoji, will return object with
index (of the emoji-data array), and
unified
|animationDuration
|Number
|300
|Duration in ms of the animation between categories
new EmojiPanel(document.getElementById('emoji-panel-container'), {
onClick: function(emoji) {
alert(emoji.unified);
}
});
Clone the repo
npm start for development server, serving on
localhost:8080.
All changes will trigger hot reload, though absurd files will not and you will need to stop and start the server
After making a few commits you can deploy and make sure you don't have any uncommited changes beforehand -
just run
npm run deploy which does -
Creates
lib (for npm) and
dist (for bower) folders.
bumps
package.json and
bower.json (by
npm run patch).
Commits these changes
Create a git tag
Merge to
gh-pages branch (demo site)
push tags
npm publish (bower publishes or git changes)
push changes
If you want to bump not by patch, you can set enviroment variable BUMP like so -
BUMP=major npm run deploy.
read more about npm version here