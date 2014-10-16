openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
enc

emoji-named-characters

by Luke Karrys
1.0.2 (see all)

A mapping of emoji names to their characters, as well as images.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#emoji-named-characters.js

NPM

A mapping of emoji names to their characters, as well as images.

What is this?

Two things:

  1. A list of all emojis by name and a directory of images from emoji-cheat-sheet.com. This was very easy and I took the idea of scraping hassankhan/emojify.js from henrikjoreteg/emoji-images.js.

  2. A mapping of all of those names to actual emoji characters. This was a little more difficult. If you look in the dev/ directory, you'll see some tools I used to achieve this.

What is provides

Support for browserify, amd, or a browser global. You will get an object with all the emojis. The keys are the names and each value looks like:

chicken: {
    character: '🐔',
    syllables: 2,
    type: ['noun', 'adjective']
}

Install

Grab it here or on npm:

npm install emoji-named-characters

Missing Emoji Characters

bowtie feelsgood finnadie fu goberserk godmode hurtrealbad metal neckbeard octocat rage1 rage2 rage3 rage4 shipit squirrel suspect trollface

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial