#emoji-named-characters.js
A mapping of emoji names to their characters, as well as images.
Two things:
A list of all emojis by name and a directory of images from emoji-cheat-sheet.com. This was very easy and I took the idea of scraping hassankhan/emojify.js from henrikjoreteg/emoji-images.js.
A mapping of all of those names to actual emoji characters. This was a little more difficult. If you look in the
dev/ directory, you'll see some tools I used to achieve this.
Support for browserify, amd, or a browser global. You will get an object with all the emojis. The keys are the names and each value looks like:
chicken: {
character: '🐔',
syllables: 2,
type: ['noun', 'adjective']
}
Grab it here or on npm:
npm install emoji-named-characters