#emoji-named-characters.js

A mapping of emoji names to their characters, as well as images.

What is this?

Two things:

A list of all emojis by name and a directory of images from emoji-cheat-sheet.com. This was very easy and I took the idea of scraping hassankhan/emojify.js from henrikjoreteg/emoji-images.js. A mapping of all of those names to actual emoji characters. This was a little more difficult. If you look in the dev/ directory, you'll see some tools I used to achieve this.

What is provides

Support for browserify, amd, or a browser global. You will get an object with all the emojis. The keys are the names and each value looks like:

chicken: { character : '🐔' , syllables : 2 , type : [ 'noun' , 'adjective' ] }

Install

Grab it here or on npm:

npm install emoji-named-characters

Missing Emoji Characters