This project is a fork of https://github.com/jm-david/emoji-mart-vue with many performance fixes, tests and structural code changes. See the changelog for details.

The original component was very slow to show/destroy, around 2 seconds to show and even a bit longer to destroy, so it was unusable in a popup.

This was the reason to fork and change it, the demo is here, use the "Show / hide the picker" button to see create/destroy performance

The original project has been forked from emoji-mart which was written for React.



Emoji Mart (Vue) is a Slack-like customizable

emoji picker component for VueJS

Demo app

Live demo app: https://serebrov.github.io/emoji-mart-vue/ Demo application code is under the ./docs folder.

Installation

Install from npm: npm install --save emoji-mart-vue-fast .

It is also possible to install directly from github (could be useful for forks): npm install --save serebrov/emoji-mart-vue#5.4.9.

Here is the list of releases.

Vue 3 Support

Component works with Vue 3, here is a simple demo app.

Live demo: https://serebrov.github.io/emoji-mart-vue3-demo/.

See also: #88.

Quick Example

< template > < div class = "row" > < Picker :data = "emojiIndex" set = "twitter" @ select = "showEmoji" /> </ div > < div class = "row" > < div > {{ emojisOutput }} </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > import data from "emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/all.json" ; import "emoji-mart-vue-fast/css/emoji-mart.css" ; import { Picker, EmojiIndex } from "emoji-mart-vue-fast" ; let emojiIndex = new EmojiIndex(data); export default { name : "App" , components : { Picker }, data() { return { emojiIndex : emojiIndex, emojisOutput : "" }; }, methods : { showEmoji(emoji) { this .emojisOutput = this .emojisOutput + emoji.native; } } }; </ script > < style > .row { display : flex; } .row > * { margin : auto; } </ style >

Not opinionated

Emoji Mart doesn’t automatically insert anything into a text input, nor does it show or hide itself. It simply returns an emoji object. It’s up to the developer to mount/unmount (it’s fast!) and position the picker. You can use the returned object as props for the EmojiMart.Emoji component. You could also use emoji.colons to insert text into a textarea or emoji.native to use the emoji.

Components

Picker

import data from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/all.json' import { Picker, EmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast' let emojiIndex = new EmojiIndex(data)

Import CSS with default styles:

import 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/css/emoji-mart.css'

Note: to have a custom look for the picker, either use own css file without including the standard one or add custom styles on top of standard.

Note: CSS also includes background images for image-based emoji sets (apple, google, twitter, facebook). The images are loaded from the unpkg.com . To use self-hosted emojis sheet, override CSS like this:

.emoji-mart-body .emoji-type-image .emoji-set-twitter { background-image : url (/img/twitter-5.0.1-sheets-256-64.png); }

< picker :data = "emojiIndex" set = "twitter" /> < picker :data = "emojiIndex" @ select = "addEmoji" /> < picker :data = "emojiIndex" title = "Pick your emoji…" emoji = "point_up" /> < picker :data = "emojiIndex" :style = "{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '20px', right: '20px' }" /> < picker :data = "emojiIndex" :i18n = "{ search: 'Recherche', categories: { search: 'Résultats de recherche', recent: 'Récents' } }" />

Prop Required Default Description autoFocus false Auto focus the search input when mounted color #ae65c5 The top bar anchors select and hover color emoji department_store The emoji shown when no emojis are hovered, set to an empty string to show nothing emojiSize 24 The emoji width and height; affects font size for native emoji (it is 80% of emojiSize); also the picker width is cacluated dynamically based on emojiSize perLine 9 Number of emojis per line. While there’s no minimum or maximum, this will affect the picker’s width. i18n {…} An object containing localized strings native false Renders the native unicode emoji set apple The emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'facebook' showPreview true Display preview section showSearch true Display search section showCategories true Display categories showSkinTones true Display skin tones picker emojiTooltip false Show emojis short name when hovering (title) skin Forces skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 defaultSkin 1 Default skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 pickerStyles Inline styles applied to the root element. Useful for positioning title Emoji Mart™ The title shown when no emojis are hovered infiniteScroll true Scroll continuously through the categories

Event Description select Params: (emoji) => {} skin-change Params: (skin) => {}

Picker Usage And Native Emoji vs Images

The select event described above can be handled to insert the emoji into the text area or use it in any other way. This component does not enforce the usage pattern and it's up to the application how to handle the emoji after it was selected.

For example:

<picker :data= "emojiIndex" = "this.selectEmoji" /> ... selectEmoji(emoji) { const textContainer = this .textContainer() textContainer.enterText(emoji. native ) }

The above will use emoji.native to insert native emoji into the input.

This is the simplest way to use the component and it works relatively well in latest versions of native browsers and latest operating systems. Here, we rely on native unicode emojis support, which, theoretically, should be handled just like any other unicode characters.

In practice, the support for native unicode emoji is still not perfect: unicode emoji characters are part of the font and the font needs to be colorful. But there is no yet a single standard for color fonts implemented by browsers, so the browser leaves emoji rendering to the operating system.

This way, how the emoji will look depends on the operating system and native unicode emoji will look different on different platforms. Also older operating system versions don't not support all the emojis that are currently in the unicode standard, so it may be necessary to limit emojis to some smaller subset.

More consistent solution is also more complex: we can use emoji.colons to insert emoji in the "colons" syntax (such as :smile: ) and use regular expressions to find and render the colons emoji as images.

In this case the application can keep text emoji representation and replace before rendering wherever needed (browser, mobile app, email).

The good part here is that we get rid of most of the problems, related to unicode, we work with plain text. For example, in the database the application could have a text like "Hello 😄" which will be turned into emoji with javascript and even if we leave it as a text (due to the bug or lack of javascript support), it will still make sense.

The bad part is that conflicts are possible - if someone enters the :smile: text, it will turn into emoji.

The emoji.getPosition() might be useful in this case to get the emoji position on the emoji sprite sheet.

The replacement can be done approximately like this:

const COLONS_REGEX = new RegExp ( '([^:]+)?(:[a-zA-Z0-9-_+]+:(:skin-tone-[2-6]:)?)' , 'g' ) export function wrapEmoji ( text: string ): string { return text.replace(COLONS_REGEX, function ( match, p1, p2 ) { const before = p1 || '' if (endsWith(before, 'alt="' ) || endsWith(before, 'data-text="' )) { return match } let emoji = emojiIndex.findEmoji(p2) if (!emoji) { return match } return before + emojiToHtml(emoji) }) return text; } export function emojiToHtml ( emoji: Emoji ): string { let style = `background-position: ${emoji.getPosition()} ` return `<img data-text=" ${emoji.native} " alt=" ${ emoji.colons } " src="" class='emoji-text' style=" ${style} ">` }

Another solution is to use emoji.native to insert native emoji and then find and replace them with images.

In this case, the application can keep the native emoji in the database and replace with images where needed - in this case, it can do the replacement for browser, but keep unicode emoji for native app.

The good side here is that conflicts are unlikely, we have native unicode emoji as a part of the text and replace them with images for better browser / os support. It means that if browsers improve the color font support in the future, we can just remove the image replacement part and the rest will be working.

The replacement can be done like this (using the emoji-regex package):

import emojiRegex from 'emoji-regex' import data from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/all.json' import { EmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast' const unicodeEmojiRegex = emojiRegex() export function wrapEmoji ( text: string ): string { return text.replace(unicodeEmojiRegex, function ( match, offset ) { const before = text.substring( 0 , offset) if (endsWith(before, 'alt="' ) || endsWith(before, 'data-text="' )) { return match } let emoji = emojiIndex.nativeEmoji(match) if (!emoji) { return match } return emojiToHtml(emoji) }) }

Here we can use emojiIndex.nativeEmoji(emoji_char) to get the emoji object by native emoji and then convert it to the HTML image.

I18n

search: 'Search' , notfound : 'No Emoji Found' , categories : { search : 'Search Results' , recent : 'Frequently Used' , smileys : 'Smileys & Emoticon' , people : 'People & Body' , nature : 'Animals & Nature' , foods : 'Food & Drink' , activity : 'Activity' , places : 'Travel & Places' , objects : 'Objects' , symbols : 'Symbols' , flags : 'Flags' , custom : 'Custom' , }

Sheet sizes

Sheets are served from unpkg, a global CDN that serves files published to npm. Note: URLs for background images are specified in the css/emoji-mart.css.

Set Size ( sheetSize: 16 ) Size ( sheetSize: 20 ) Size ( sheetSize: 32 ) Size ( sheetSize: 64 ) apple 334 KB 459 KB 1.08 MB 2.94 MB facebook 322 KB 439 KB 1020 KB 2.50 MB google 301 KB 409 KB 907 KB 2.17 MB twitter 288 KB 389 KB 839 KB 1.82 MB

Datasets and Custom Emojis

While the default setup assumes all.json usage with all sets available, you may want to include only a single set data to reduce the size of your bundle.

Set Size (on disk) all 570 KB apple 484 KB facebook 421 KB google 483 KB twitter 484 KB

To use these data files (or any other custom data), use the Picker component like this:

import data from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/facebook.json' import { Picker, EmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast' let index = new EmojiIndex(data)

< picker set = "facebook" :data = "data" />

Using EmojiIndex , it is also possible to control which emojis data is included or excluded via constructor parameters:

Param Default Description include [] Only load included categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. Order will be respected, except for the recent category which will always be the first. exclude [] Don't load excluded categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. custom [] Custom emojis recent Pass your own frequently used emojis as array of string IDs recentLength Set the number of emojis for the recent category. emojisToShowFilter ((emoji) => true)

Categories for exclude and include parameters are specified as category id, that are present in data arrays.

Avaiable categories are: people, nature, foods, activity, places, objects, symbols, flags .

For example:

import data from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/facebook.json' import { Picker, EmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast' let emojisToShowFilter = function ( emoji ) { return true } let include = [ 'people' , 'nature' ] const custom = [ { name : 'Octocat' , short_names : [ 'octocat' ], text : '' , emoticons : [], keywords : [ 'github' ], imageUrl : 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png?v7' , }, ] let index = new EmojiIndex(data, { emojisToShowFilter, include, exclude, custom, })

Examples of emoji object:

{ id : 'smiley' , name : 'Smiling Face with Open Mouth' , colons : ':smiley:' , text : ':)' , emoticons : [ '=)' , '=-)' ], skin : null , native : '😃' } { id : 'santa' , name : 'Father Christmas' , colons : ':santa::skin-tone-3:' , text : '' , emoticons : [], skin : 3 , native : '🎅🏼' } { id : 'octocat' , name : 'Octocat' , colons : ':octocat' , text : '' , emoticons : [], custom : true , imageUrl : 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png?v7' }

Keyboard Controls

When the cursor is in the search field, the Picker component allows to select the emoji with arrow keys. The selection is confirm with enter, which will emit the selected event (same as when the emoji is clicked with mouse).

Emoji

import data from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/all.json' import { Emoji, EmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast'

< emoji :data = "index" emoji = ":santa::skin-tone-3:" :size = "32" /> < emoji :data = "index" emoji = "santa" set = "twitter" :size = "32" /> < emoji :data = "index" :emoji = "santaEmojiObject" :size = "32" /> < script > import data from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/all.json' let index = new EmojiIndex(data) export default { computed : { santaEmojiObject() { return index.findEmoji( ':santa:' ) }, }, } </ script >

Prop Required Default Description emoji ✓ Either a string or an emoji object size ✓ The emoji width and height. native false Renders the native unicode emoji fallback Params: (emoji) => {} set apple The emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'facebook' sheetSize 64 The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64 backgroundImageFn ((set, sheetSize) => `https://unpkg.com/emoji-datasource@3.0.0/sheet_${set}_${sheetSize}.png`) A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally. skin 1 Skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 tooltip false Show emoji short name when hovering (title) tag span HTML tag to use, span by default, set to button for clickable emojis.

Event Description select Params: (emoji) => {} mouseenter Params: (emoji) => {} mouseleave Params: (emoji) => {}

Unsupported emojis fallback

Certain sets don’t support all emojis (i.e. Facebook don’t support :shrug: ). By default the Emoji component will not render anything so that the emojis’ don’t take space in the picker when not available. When using the standalone Emoji component, you can however render anything you want by providing the fallback props.

To have the component render :shrug: you would need to:

function emojiFallback ( emoji ) { return `: ${emoji.short_names[ 0 ]} :` }

< emoji set = "facebook" emoji = "shrug" :size = "24" :fallback = "emojiFallback" />

Headless search

The Picker doesn’t have to be mounted for you to take advantage of the advanced search results.

import { EmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast' import data from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/all.json' const emojiIndex = new EmojiIndex(data) emojiIndex.search( 'christmas' ).map( ( o ) => o.native)

With custom data

import data from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/facebook' import { EmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast' let emojiIndex = new EmojiIndex(data) emojiIndex.search( 'christmas' )

Storage

By default EmojiMart will store user chosen skin and frequently used emojis in localStorage . That can however be overwritten should you want to store these in your own storage.

import { store } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast' store.setHandlers({ getter : ( key ) => { }, setter : ( key, value ) => { }, })

Possible keys are:

Key Value Description skin 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 frequently { 'astonished': 11, '+1': 22 } An object where the key is the emoji name and the value is the usage count last 'astonished' (Optional) Used by frequently to be sure the latest clicked emoji will always appear in the “Recent” category

Features

Powerful search

Short name, name and keywords

Not only does Emoji Mart return more results than most emoji picker, they’re more accurate and sorted by relevance.

Emoticons

The only emoji picker that returns emojis when searching for emoticons.

Results intersection

For better results, Emoji Mart split search into words and only returns results matching both terms.

Fully customizable

Anchors color, title and default emoji





Emojis sizes and length

Default skin color

As the developer, you have control over which skin color is used by default.

It can however be overwritten as per user preference.

Multiple sets supported

Apple / Google / Twitter / Facebook

Convenience Wrappers

Below are convenience wrappers for Emoji and Picker components that make usage simpler. These were present before in the project source, but, since they are using all.json for data, that resulted in bigger bundle sizes (as all.json was also included into the any app that is using emoji picker, even if it doesn't need all.json ).

So the components were removed and included here as an example.

Picker component wrapper with default settings:

<script> import data from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/all.json' import { EmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/src/utils/emoji-data' import EmojiMartPicker from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/src/components/Picker' import { PickerProps } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/src/utils/shared-props' let index = new EmojiIndex(data) export default { functional : true , props : { ...PickerProps, data : { type : Object , default () { return index }, }, }, render(h, ctx) { let { data, props, children } = ctx return h(EmojiMartPicker, { ...data, props }, children) }, } < /script>

Emoji component wrapper with default settings:

<script> import data from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/data/all.json' import { EmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/src/utils/emoji-data' import EmojiMartEmoji from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/src/components/Emoji' import { EmojiProps } from 'emoji-mart-vue-fast/src/utils/shared-props' export default { functional : true , props : { ...EmojiProps, data : { type : Object , default () { let index = new EmojiIndex(data) return index }, }, }, render(h, ctx) { let { data, props, children } = ctx return h(EmojiMartEmoji, { ...data, props }, children) }, } < /script>

Changelog

Major changes comparing to the original emoji-mart-vue:

[2021-04-17, v10] Accessibility properties and keyboard controls

[2021-03-20, v9] Updated to emojis v13, thanks @sgtaziz!

Updated to emojis v12 (see the breaking change note below)

Performance improvements:

Reworked emoji index class: use same index (so same data) for all components.

Render emojis in categories without Emoji component, there are a lot of emojis to render and there is a noticeable slow down when we render a component per emoji.

component, there are a lot of emojis to render and there is a noticeable slow down when we render a component per emoji. Frozen objects with emoji data to disable Vue change tracking

Do not create EmojiIndex globally, before it was loaded (along with the emoji data) even when it was not actually used

globally, before it was loaded (along with the emoji data) even when it was not actually used Extract CSS into external file, use less inline styles to reduce the amount of generated HTML

Fixes in CSS for native unicode emojis ported from the original react project

Excluded ./data/all.json from the js bundle (it was always loaded within the bundle even if it is not needed)

Updated to babel 7

Added tests

Breaking change in v6: removed Emoji and Picker wrappers, renamed NimbleEmoji to Emoji and NimblePicker to Picker . See the Convenience Wrappers section below for details.

Breaking change in v7: switched to Unicode v12 emoji set which results in several breaking changes:

Removed 'emojione' set (removed from emoji-datasource by JoyPixels request)

Removed 'messenger' set - it was merged into 'facebook' set

Changed emoji categories: removed 'Smileys & People', added 'Smileys & Emotions' and 'People & Body' instead

Breaking change in v8:

The StaticPicker component is now default (exported as Picker ), previous default component renamed to VirtualScrollPicker

Development

Build the component and the demo app.

$ npm run build

$ npm run dev:docs

Open docs/index.html in browser to see the demo.

Or serve the dir (with npx and http-server:

npx http-server ./docs

And open http://127.0.0.1:8080/.

Tests

Run tests with npm run jest .

To debug tests, run npm run jest-debug and then open chrome://inspect in Chrome and open the node inspector client from there.

Building