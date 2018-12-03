This project has been forked from emoji-mart which was written for React



Emoji Mart (Vue) is a Slack-like customizable

emoji picker component for VueJS

Demo • Changelog

is a Slack-like customizableemoji picker component for VueJS

Installation

npm install --save emoji-mart-vue

Components

Picker

import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart-vue'

< picker set = "emojione" /> < picker @ select = "addEmoji" /> < picker title = "Pick your emoji…" emoji = "point_up" /> < picker :style = "{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '20px', right: '20px' }" /> < picker :i18n = "{ search: 'Recherche', categories: { search: 'Résultats de recherche', recent: 'Récents' } }" />

Prop Required Default Description autoFocus false Auto focus the search input when mounted color #ae65c5 The top bar anchors select and hover color emoji department_store The emoji shown when no emojis are hovered, set to an empty string to show nothing include [] Only load included categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. Order will be respected, except for the recent category which will always be the first. exclude [] Don't load excluded categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. custom [] Custom emojis recent Pass your own frequently used emojis as array of string IDs emojiSize 24 The emoji width and height perLine 9 Number of emojis per line. While there’s no minimum or maximum, this will affect the picker’s width. This will set Frequently Used length as well ( perLine * 4 ) i18n {…} An object containing localized strings native false Renders the native unicode emoji set apple The emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'emojione', 'messenger', 'facebook' sheetSize 64 The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64 backgroundImageFn ((set, sheetSize) => …) A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally. emojisToShowFilter ((emoji) => true) A Fn to choose whether an emoji should be displayed or not showPreview true Display preview section showSearch true Display search section showCategories true Display categories showSkinTones true Display skin tones picker emojiTooltip false Show emojis short name when hovering (title) skin Forces skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 defaultSkin 1 Default skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 pickerStyles Inline styles applied to the root element. Useful for positioning title Emoji Mart™ The title shown when no emojis are hovered infiniteScroll true Scroll continuously through the categories

Event Description select Params: (emoji) => {} skin-change Params: (skin) => {}

I18n

search: 'Search' , notfound : 'No Emoji Found' , categories : { search : 'Search Results' , recent : 'Frequently Used' , people : 'Smileys & People' , nature : 'Animals & Nature' , foods : 'Food & Drink' , activity : 'Activity' , places : 'Travel & Places' , objects : 'Objects' , symbols : 'Symbols' , flags : 'Flags' , custom : 'Custom' , }

Sheet sizes

Sheets are served from unpkg, a global CDN that serves files published to npm.

Set Size ( sheetSize: 16 ) Size ( sheetSize: 20 ) Size ( sheetSize: 32 ) Size ( sheetSize: 64 ) apple 334 KB 459 KB 1.08 MB 2.94 MB emojione 315 KB 435 KB 1020 KB 2.33 MB facebook 322 KB 439 KB 1020 KB 2.50 MB google 301 KB 409 KB 907 KB 2.17 MB messenger 325 KB 449 MB 1.05 MB 2.69 MB twitter 288 KB 389 KB 839 KB 1.82 MB

Datasets

While all sets are available by default, you may want to include only a single set data to reduce the size of your bundle.

Set Size (on disk) all 570 KB apple 484 KB emojione 485 KB facebook 421 KB google 483 KB messenger 197 KB twitter 484 KB

To use these data files (or any other custom data), use the NimblePicker component:

import data from 'emoji-mart-vue/data/messenger.json' import { NimblePicker } from 'emoji-mart-vue'

< nimble-picker set = "messenger" :data = "data" />

Examples of emoji object:

{ id : 'smiley' , name : 'Smiling Face with Open Mouth' , colons : ':smiley:' , text : ':)' , emoticons : [ '=)' , '=-)' ], skin : null , native : '😃' } { id : 'santa' , name : 'Father Christmas' , colons : ':santa::skin-tone-3:' , text : '' , emoticons : [], skin : 3 , native : '🎅🏼' } { id : 'octocat' , name : 'Octocat' , colons : ':octocat' , text : '' , emoticons : [], custom : true , imageUrl : 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png?v7' }

Emoji

import { Emoji } from 'emoji-mart-vue'

< emoji :emoji = "{ id: 'santa', skin: 3 }" :size = "16" /> < emoji emoji = ":santa::skin-tone-3:" :size = "16" /> < emoji emoji = "santa" set = "emojione" :size = "16" />

Prop Required Default Description emoji ✓ Either a string or an emoji object size ✓ The emoji width and height. native false Renders the native unicode emoji fallback Params: (emoji) => {} set apple The emoji set: 'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'emojione' sheetSize 64 The emoji sheet size: 16, 20, 32, 64 backgroundImageFn ((set, sheetSize) => `https://unpkg.com/emoji-datasource@3.0.0/sheet_${set}_${sheetSize}.png`) A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally. skin 1 Skin color: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 tooltip false Show emoji short name when hovering (title)

Event Description select Params: (emoji) => {} mouseenter Params: (emoji) => {} mouseleave Params: (emoji) => {}

Unsupported emojis fallback

Certain sets don’t support all emojis (i.e. Messenger & Facebook don’t support :shrug: ). By default the Emoji component will not render anything so that the emojis’ don’t take space in the picker when not available. When using the standalone Emoji component, you can however render anything you want by providing the fallback props.

To have the component render :shrug: you would need to:

function emojiFallback ( emoji ) { return `: ${emoji.short_names[ 0 ]} :` }

< emoji set = "messenger" emoji = "shrug" :size = "24" :fallback = "emojiFallback" />

Custom emojis

You can provide custom emojis which will show up in their own category.

import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart-vue' const customEmojis = [ { name : 'Octocat' , short_names : [ 'octocat' ], text : '' , emoticons : [], keywords : [ 'github' ], imageUrl : 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png?v7' } ]

< picker :custom = "customEmojis" />

Headless search

The Picker doesn’t have to be mounted for you to take advantage of the advanced search results.

import { emojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue' emojiIndex.search( 'christmas' ).map( ( o ) => o.native)

With custom data

import data from 'emoji-mart-vue/data/messenger' import { NimbleEmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart-vue' let emojiIndex = new NimbleEmojiIndex(data) emojiIndex.search( 'christmas' )

Storage

By default EmojiMart will store user chosen skin and frequently used emojis in localStorage . That can however be overwritten should you want to store these in your own storage.

import { store } from 'emoji-mart-vue' store.setHandlers({ getter : ( key ) => { }, setter : ( key, value ) => { } })

Possible keys are:

Key Value Description skin 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 frequently { 'astonished': 11, '+1': 22 } An object where the key is the emoji name and the value is the usage count last 'astonished' (Optional) Used by frequently to be sure the latest clicked emoji will always appear in the “Recent” category

Features

Powerful search

Short name, name and keywords

Not only does Emoji Mart return more results than most emoji picker, they’re more accurate and sorted by relevance.

Emoticons

The only emoji picker that returns emojis when searching for emoticons.

Results intersection

For better results, Emoji Mart split search into words and only returns results matching both terms.

Fully customizable

Anchors color, title and default emoji





Emojis sizes and length

Default skin color

As the developer, you have control over which skin color is used by default.

It can however be overwritten as per user preference.

Multiple sets supported

Apple / Google / Twitter / EmojiOne / Messenger / Facebook

Not opinionated

Emoji Mart doesn’t automatically insert anything into a text input, nor does it show or hide itself. It simply returns an emoji object. It’s up to the developer to mount/unmount (it’s fast!) and position the picker. You can use the returned object as props for the EmojiMart.Emoji component. You could also use emoji.colons to insert text into a textarea or emoji.native to use the emoji.

Development

$ yarn build $ yarn start $ yarn storybook

🎩 Hat tips!

Powered by iamcal/emoji-data and inspired by iamcal/js-emoji.

🙌🏼 Cal Henderson.