ef

emoji-flags

by Matias Singers
1.3.0 (see all)

return emoji flag symbol for country code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.9K

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

return emoji flag symbol for country code

Install

$ npm install --save emoji-flags

Usage

var emojiFlags = require('emoji-flags');

// single country lookup by code
emojiFlags.countryCode('DK');
// => { "code": "DK", "emoji": "🇩🇰", ... }

// entire dataset
emojiFlags.data;

CLI

$ npm install --global emoji-flags

$ emoji-flags --help

  return emoji flag symbol for country code

  Example
    emoji-flags gb

    emoji-flags dk --verbose

    emoji-flags
    => returns the entire dataset

API

countryCode

Option

Type: String
Default: undefined

Takes an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code, and returns country details:

{
    "code": "DK",
    "emoji": "🇩🇰",
    "unicode": "U+1F1E9 U+1F1F0",
    "name": "Denmark",
    "title": "flag for Denmark"
}

Getters

The module exposes a bunch of simple getter methods:

  • data - returns the entire dataset
  • emojis - returns an array of all emojis
  • codes - returns an array of all country codes
  • names - returns an array of all country names
  • unicodes - returns an array of all emojis reprensented as unicode

Getter methods for all country codes:

emojiFlags.GB;
// => {
//      "code": "GB",
//      "emoji": "🇬🇧",
//      "unicode": "U+1F1EC U+1F1E7",
//      "name": "United Kingdom",
//      "title": "flag for United Kingdom"
//    }

License

MIT © Matias Singers

