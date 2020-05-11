return emoji flag symbol for country code

Install

$ npm install --save emoji-flags

Usage

var emojiFlags = require ( 'emoji-flags' ); emojiFlags.countryCode( 'DK' ); emojiFlags.data;

CLI

$ npm install --global emoji-flags

$ emoji-flags -- help return emoji flag symbol for country code Example emoji-flags gb emoji-flags dk --verbose emoji-flags => returns the entire dataset

API

countryCode

Option

Type: String

Default: undefined

Takes an ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 code, and returns country details:

{ "code" : "DK" , "emoji" : "🇩🇰" , "unicode" : "U+1F1E9 U+1F1F0" , "name" : "Denmark" , "title" : "flag for Denmark" }

Getters

The module exposes a bunch of simple getter methods:

data - returns the entire dataset

- returns the entire dataset emojis - returns an array of all emojis

- returns an array of all emojis codes - returns an array of all country codes

- returns an array of all country codes names - returns an array of all country names

- returns an array of all country names unicodes - returns an array of all emojis reprensented as unicode

Getter methods for all country codes:

emojiFlags.GB;

License

MIT © Matias Singers