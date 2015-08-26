NodeJS library providing low level operations for dealing with Emoji glyphs in the Unicode standard. 🆒

EmojiData.js is like a swiss-army knife for dealing with Emoji encoding issues. If all you need to do is translate :poop: into 💩, then there are plenty of other libs out there that will probably do what you want. But once you are dealing with Emoji as a fundamental part of your application, and you start to realize the nightmare of doublebyte encoding or variants, then this library may be your new best friend. 🙌

EmojiData.js is written by the same author as the Ruby emoji_data.rb gem, which is used in production by Emojitracker.com to parse well over 100M+ emoji glyphs daily. This version was written to provide all the same functionality while taking advantage of the crazy speed of the V8 runtime environment. 💫

Installation

npm install emoji-data

Usage Examples

> var EmojiData = require ( 'emoji-data' ); > EmojiData.from_unified( '2665' ); { name : 'BLACK HEART SUIT' , unified : '2665' , variations : [ '2665-FE0F' ], docomo : 'E68D' , au : 'EAA5' , softbank : 'E20C' , google : 'FEB1A' , short_name : 'hearts' , short_names : [ 'hearts' ], text : null , apple_img : true , hangouts_img : true , twitter_img : true } > EmojiData.all().length 845 > EmojiData.all_with_variants().length 107 > EmojiData.find_by_short_name( "moon" ).length 13 > EmojiData.find_by_name( "tree" ).map( function ( c ) { return [c.unified, c.render(), c.name]; } ); [ [ '1F332' , '🌲' , 'EVERGREEN TREE' ], [ '1F333' , '🌳' , 'DECIDUOUS TREE' ], [ '1F334' , '🌴' , 'PALM TREE' ], [ '1F384' , '🎄' , 'CHRISTMAS TREE' ], [ '1F38B' , '🎋' , 'TANABATA TREE' ] ] > EmojiData.scan( "I ♥ when marketers talk about the ☁. #blessed" ).forEach( function ( ec ) { console .log( "Found some " + ec.short_name + "!" ); } ); Found some hearts! Found some cloud!

API Documentation

http://coffeedoc.info/github/mroth/emoji-data-js/master/

Contributing

Please be sure to run npm test and help keep test coverage at 💯.

There is a full benchmark suite available via npm run-script bench . Please test before and after your changes to ensure you have not caused a performance regression.

License

The MIT License (MIT)