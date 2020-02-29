A commitizen emoji adapter.

? Select the type of change that you're committing: (Use arrow keys) ❯ ✨ Feat: A new feature 🐛 Fix: A bug fix 📚 Docs: Documentation only changes 🎨 Style: Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code 🔨 Refactor: A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature 🚀 Perf: A code change that improves performance 🚨 Test: Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests

Demo

Just check out the commit history above ☝️

Installation

yarn global add emoji-cz # OR # npm install # set as default adapter globally echo '{ "path": "emoji-cz" }' > ~/.czrc

Usage

Simply use git cz instead of git commit when committing. See the doc of Commitizen for more info.

Settings

You can overwrite the settings in 3 different ways, it will apply the config by this order:

package.json .cz.json .czrc

"config" : { "commitizen" : { "emoji-cz" : { "types" : { "Fix" : { "emoji" : "🐝" , "name" : "Bug" , "description" : "Dirty bug" }, "Chore" : { "emoji" : "❓" , "description" : "Other changes that don't modify src or test files" } }, "format" : "[emoji] [name]: [subject]" } } } { "emoji-cz" : { } }

