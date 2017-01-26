emoji

This library allows the handling and conversion of Emoji in Javascript .

Usage

Browser

see demo.html

Use staticfile.org CDN:

< link href = "http://cdn.staticfile.org/emoji/0.2.2/emoji.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < script src = "http://cdn.staticfile.org/jquery/2.1.0/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "http://cdn.staticfile.org/emoji/0.2.2/emoji.js" > </ script >

var $text = $( '.emojstext' ); var html = $text.html().trim().replace( /

/g , '<br/>' ); $text.html(jEmoji.unifiedToHTML(html));

Seajs

seajs.config({ alias : { emoji : 'http://cdn.staticfile.org/emoji/0.2.2/emoji.js' } }); seajs.use([ 'emoji' ], function ( emoji ) { }); define( 'test' , function ( require, exports, modules ) { var emoji = require ( 'emoji' ); });

RequireJS (AMD)

require .config({ paths : { emoji : 'http://cdn.staticfile.org/emoji/0.2.2/emoji.js' } }); require ([ 'emoji' ], function ( emoji ) { });

Nodejs

$ npm install emoji

var emoji = require ( 'emoji' ); console .log( '😎' , emoji.unifiedToHTML( '😎' ));

test on nodejs:

$ make test

Sync data

Source data come from php-emoji.

Run bin/syncdata.sh script, will keep emoji.png, emoji.css, table.html update. And it will create emoji.js from table.html.

sh ./bin/syncdata.sh

Authors

Missing emojis support by: Nariman Haghighi auspicious@gmail.com and Jonathan Ong jonathanrichardong@gmail.com.

$ git summary project : emoji repo age : 1 year, 8 months active : 18 days commits : 61 files : 24 authors : 48 fengmk2 78.7% 6 pachtymichuk 9.8% 4 Jonathan Ong 6.6% 2 Julian Bäume 3.3% 1 Craig Condon 1.6%

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 - 2014 fengmk2 fengmk2@gmail.com.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.