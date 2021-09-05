Find relevant emoji from text on the command-line
Uses a local emoji database.
Ensure you have Node.js version 10 or higher installed. Then run the following:
$ npm install --global emoj
Works best on macOS and Linux. Older Linux distributions don't support color emoji in the terminal, but newer ones (like Ubuntu 18.04 and Fedora 28) do. On Linux, I would recommend installing Emoji One for full emoji coverage. Doesn't really work on Windows.
$ emoj --help
Usage
$ emoj [text]
Example
$ emoj 'i love unicorns'
🦄 🎠 🐴 🐎 ❤ ✨ 🌈
Options
--copy -c Copy the first emoji to the clipboard
--skin-tone -s Set and persist the default emoji skin tone (0 to 5)
Run it without arguments to enter the live search
Use the up/down keys during live search to change the skin tone