openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
emo

emoj

by Sindre Sorhus
3.2.0 (see all)

Find relevant emoji from text on the command-line 😮 ✨ 🙌 🐴 💥 🙈

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

279

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

emoj

Find relevant emoji from text on the command-line

Uses a local emoji database.

Install

Ensure you have Node.js version 10 or higher installed. Then run the following:

$ npm install --global emoj

Works best on macOS and Linux. Older Linux distributions don't support color emoji in the terminal, but newer ones (like Ubuntu 18.04 and Fedora 28) do. On Linux, I would recommend installing Emoji One for full emoji coverage. Doesn't really work on Windows.

Usage

$ emoj --help

  Usage
    $ emoj [text]

  Example
    $ emoj 'i love unicorns'
    🦄  🎠  🐴  🐎  ❤  ✨  🌈

  Options
    --copy -c       Copy the first emoji to the clipboard
    --skin-tone -s  Set and persist the default emoji skin tone (0 to 5)

  Run it without arguments to enter the live search
  Use the up/down keys during live search to change the skin tone

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial