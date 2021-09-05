emoj

Find relevant emoji from text on the command-line

Uses a local emoji database.

Install

Ensure you have Node.js version 10 or higher installed. Then run the following:

$ npm install

Works best on macOS and Linux. Older Linux distributions don't support color emoji in the terminal, but newer ones (like Ubuntu 18.04 and Fedora 28) do. On Linux, I would recommend installing Emoji One for full emoji coverage. Doesn't really work on Windows.

Usage

$ emoj Usage $ emoj [ text ] Example $ emoj 'i love unicorns' 🦄 🎠 🐴 🐎 ❤ ✨ 🌈 Options Run it without arguments to enter the live search Use the up/down keys during live search to change the skin tone

