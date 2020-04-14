eModal for Bootstrap

eModal is a Easy way to manage modal dialogs using bootstrap.

Current Version

1.2.69

Quick Start

Link to eModal.js <script src="https://unpkg.com/emodal@1.2.69/dist/eModal.min.js" /> use eModal to display a modal for alert, ajax, prompt, confirm or iframe eModal .alert ( 'You shall not pass!' );

Other Options

eModal .confirm ( 'Do you really want to pass?' , 'Question from Gandalf' ) .then (confirmCallback, optionalCancelCallback); eModal .ajax ( 'http://mydomail.com/page.html' , 'Jobs - Form apply' ) .then (ajaxOnLoadCallback); eModal .prompt ( 'What is the best song ever?' , 'Fill the input' ) eModal .iframe ( 'http://saribe.github.io/toastr8/' , 'Hot news' ) eModal .setEModalOptions ({ loadingHtml : '<span class="fa fa-circle-o-notch fa-spin fa-3x text-primary"></span><h4>Loading</h4>' , ... });

Breaking changes

The callback argument for prompt, confirm, ajax and iframe, now are provided in then function.

V 1 .1 .X eModal .confirm (question, title, function(trueOrFalse) { trueOrFalse ? doTrue () : doFalse (); }); V 1 .2 .X eModal .confirm (question, title) .then (doTrue, doFalse);

Demo and documentation

Demo can be found at http://saribe.github.io/eModal

Copyright

Copyright © 2014-2015

License

Under MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php