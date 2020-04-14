openbase logo
emo

emodal

by Samuel Pinto
1.2.69

Easy Modal for bootstrap, is a simple way to create modal dialogs using javascript.

Readme

eModal for Bootstrap Build Status CDNJS Greenkeeper badge

eModal is a Easy way to manage modal dialogs using bootstrap.

Current Version

1.2.69

Quick Start

  1. Link to eModal.js <script src="https://unpkg.com/emodal@1.2.69/dist/eModal.min.js" />

  2. use eModal to display a modal for alert, ajax, prompt, confirm or iframe

    // Display an alert modal with default title (Attention)
eModal.alert('You shall not pass!');

Other Options

// Display a confirm modal, with custom title.
eModal.confirm('Do you really want to pass?', 'Question from Gandalf')
      .then(confirmCallback, optionalCancelCallback);

// Display a ajax modal, with a title
eModal.ajax('http://mydomail.com/page.html', 'Jobs - Form apply')
      .then(ajaxOnLoadCallback);

// Display an prompt modal, with a title
eModal.prompt('What is the best song ever?', 'Fill the input')

// Display an modal whith iframe inside, with a title
eModal.iframe('http://saribe.github.io/toastr8/', 'Hot news')

// eModal default settings with your custom html loading template
eModal.setEModalOptions({
    loadingHtml: '<span class="fa fa-circle-o-notch fa-spin fa-3x text-primary"></span><h4>Loading</h4>',
    ...
});

Breaking changes

The callback argument for prompt, confirm, ajax and iframe, now are provided in then function.

 V 1.1.X
    eModal
        .confirm(question, title, function(trueOrFalse) { trueOrFalse ? doTrue() : doFalse(); });

V 1.2.X
    eModal
        .confirm(question, title)
        .then(doTrue, doFalse);

Demo and documentation

Copyright © 2014-2015

License

Under MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

