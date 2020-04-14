eModal is a Easy way to manage modal dialogs using bootstrap.
1.2.69
<script src="https://unpkg.com/emodal@1.2.69/dist/eModal.min.js" />
use eModal to display a modal for alert, ajax, prompt, confirm or iframe
// Display an alert modal with default title (Attention)
eModal.alert('You shall not pass!');
// Display a confirm modal, with custom title.
eModal.confirm('Do you really want to pass?', 'Question from Gandalf')
.then(confirmCallback, optionalCancelCallback);
// Display a ajax modal, with a title
eModal.ajax('http://mydomail.com/page.html', 'Jobs - Form apply')
.then(ajaxOnLoadCallback);
// Display an prompt modal, with a title
eModal.prompt('What is the best song ever?', 'Fill the input')
// Display an modal whith iframe inside, with a title
eModal.iframe('http://saribe.github.io/toastr8/', 'Hot news')
// eModal default settings with your custom html loading template
eModal.setEModalOptions({
loadingHtml: '<span class="fa fa-circle-o-notch fa-spin fa-3x text-primary"></span><h4>Loading</h4>',
...
});
The callback argument for prompt, confirm, ajax and iframe, now are provided in then function.
V 1.1.X
eModal
.confirm(question, title, function(trueOrFalse) { trueOrFalse ? doTrue() : doFalse(); });
V 1.2.X
eModal
.confirm(question, title)
.then(doTrue, doFalse);
