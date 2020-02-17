Emmett

A custom event emitter for Node.js and the browser.

Its aim is to provide its user with a lot of event emitting sugar while remaining lightweight and fast.

Installation

You can install Emmett through npm:

npm install --save emmett

Usage

Creating an emitter

var Emitter = require ( 'emmett' ); var emitter = new Emitter();

Extending the emitter

Node.js

var util = require ( 'util' ), Emitter = require ( 'emmett' ); function MyObject ( ) { Emitter.call( this ); } util.inherits(MyObject, Emitter);

ES6 class

import Emitter from 'emmett' ; class MyObject extends Emitter { }

Listening to events

emitter.on( 'eventName' , callback); emitter.once( 'eventName' , callback); const sym = Symbol (); emitter.on(sym, callback); emitter.on( /^event/ , callback); emitter.on( 'eventName' , callback, { scope : customScope, once : true }); emitter.on([ 'event1' , 'event2' ], callback); emitter.on({ event1 : callback1, event2 : callback2 }); emitter.on(callback);

Event data

Events are objects having the following keys:

data : the data attached to the event.

: the data attached to the event. type : the event type.

: the event type. target: the event emitter.

emitter.on( 'myEvent' , function ( e ) { console .log(e.data); }); emitter.emit( 'myEvent' , 'Hello World!' );

Removing listeners

emitter.off( 'eventName' , callback); emitter.off( 'eventName' ); emitter.off(callback); emitter.off([ 'event1' , 'event2' ], callback); emitter.off({ event1 : callback1, event2 : callback2 }); emitter.unbindAll();

Emitting

emitter.emit( 'eventName' ); emitter.emit( 'eventName' , { hello : 'world' }); emitter.emit([ 'event1' , 'event2' ]); emitter.emit([ 'event1' , 'event2' ], { hello : 'world' }); emitter.emit({ event1 : 'hey' , event2 : 'ho' });

Retrieving listeners

emitter.listeners( 'eventName' );

Disabling an emitter

While disabled, emitting events won't produce nothing.

emitter.disable(); emitter.enable();

Killing an emitter

Killing an emitter will remove all its listeners and make it inoperant in the future.

emitter.kill();

Contribution

Do not hesitate to contribute to the library. Be sure to add and pass any relevant unit test before submitting any code.