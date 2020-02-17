openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
emm

emmett

by Alexis Jacomy
3.2.0 (see all)

A custom event emitter for Node.js and the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Emmett

A custom event emitter for Node.js and the browser.

Its aim is to provide its user with a lot of event emitting sugar while remaining lightweight and fast.

Installation

You can install Emmett through npm:

npm install --save emmett

Usage

Creating an emitter

var Emitter = require('emmett');

var emitter = new Emitter();

Extending the emitter

Node.js

var util = require('util'),
    Emitter = require('emmett');

function MyObject() {
    Emitter.call(this);
}

util.inherits(MyObject, Emitter);

ES6 class

import Emitter from 'emmett';

class MyObject extends Emitter {
    /* ... */
}

Listening to events

// Basic
emitter.on('eventName', callback);

// Once
emitter.once('eventName', callback);

// Using ES6 symbol as event name
const sym = Symbol();
emitter.on(sym, callback);

// Matching event names with a regex
emitter.on(/^event/, callback);

// Options
emitter.on('eventName', callback, {scope: customScope, once: true});

// Polymorphisms
emitter.on(['event1', 'event2'], callback);

emitter.on({
    event1: callback1,
    event2: callback2
});

// Listening to every events
emitter.on(callback);

Event data

Events are objects having the following keys:

  • data: the data attached to the event.
  • type: the event type.
  • target: the event emitter.
emitter.on('myEvent', function(e) {
    console.log(e.data);
});

emitter.emit('myEvent', 'Hello World!');

// Will print "Hello World!" in the console

Removing listeners

// Basic
emitter.off('eventName', callback);

// Removing every listeners attached to the given event
emitter.off('eventName');

// Removing the callback from any event
emitter.off(callback);

// Polymorphisms
emitter.off(['event1', 'event2'], callback);

emitter.off({
    event1: callback1,
    event2: callback2
});

// Removing every listeners
emitter.unbindAll();

Emitting

// Basic
emitter.emit('eventName');

// With data
emitter.emit('eventName', {hello: 'world'});

// Polymorphisms
emitter.emit(['event1', 'event2']);
emitter.emit(['event1', 'event2'], {hello: 'world'});

emitter.emit({
    event1: 'hey',
    event2: 'ho'
});

Retrieving listeners

// Return every matching handlers for a given event name
emitter.listeners('eventName');

Disabling an emitter

While disabled, emitting events won't produce nothing.

emitter.disable();
emitter.enable();

Killing an emitter

Killing an emitter will remove all its listeners and make it inoperant in the future.

emitter.kill();

Contribution

Do not hesitate to contribute to the library. Be sure to add and pass any relevant unit test before submitting any code.

# Installing the dev version
git clone http://github.com/jacomyal/emmett
cd emmett

# Installing dependencies
npm install

# Running unit tests
npm test

# Lint the code
npm run lint

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial