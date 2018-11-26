Deprecated: use codemirror-plugin instead with upcoming Emmet 2.0

Emmet plugin for CodeMirror 4.x+

To add Emmet support for CodeMirror editor, simply add dist/emmet.js as a <script> tag into your HTML page right after CodeMirror script. This script creates global emmetCodeMirror function but also can be loaded as Require.JS module. You should pass CodeMirror editor instance to emmetCodeMirror() to add Emmet support.

var editor = CodeMirror.fromTextArea( document .getElementById( "code" ), { mode : 'text/html' , profile : 'xhtml' }); emmetCodeMirror(editor);

Available profiles are: html, xhtml, xml, but you can create your own output profile with emmetCodeMirror.emmet.loadProfiles({name: options}) .

See profile.js for a list of available options.

Default keybindings

Cmd-E or Tab : Expand abbreviation

or : Expand abbreviation Cmd-D : Balance Tag (matches opening and closing tag pair)

: Balance Tag (matches opening and closing tag pair) Shift-Cmd-D : Balance Tag Inward

: Balance Tag Inward Shift-Cmd-A : Wrap With Abbreviation

: Wrap With Abbreviation Ctrl-Alt-Right : Next Edit Point

: Next Edit Point Ctrl-Alt-Left : Previous Edit Point

: Previous Edit Point Cmd-L : Select line

: Select line Cmd-Shift-M : Merge Lines

: Merge Lines Cmd-/ : Toggle Comment

: Toggle Comment Cmd-J : Split/Join Tag

: Split/Join Tag Cmd-K : Remove Tag

: Remove Tag Shift-Cmd-Y : Evaluate Math Expression

: Evaluate Math Expression Ctrl-Up : Increment Number by 1

: Increment Number by 1 Ctrl-Down : Decrement Number by 1

: Decrement Number by 1 Ctrl-Alt-Up : Increment Number by 0.1

: Increment Number by 0.1 Ctrl-Alt-Down : Decrement Number by 0.1

: Decrement Number by 0.1 Shift-Ctrl-Up : Increment Number by 10

: Increment Number by 10 Shift-Ctrl-Down : Decrement Number by 10

: Decrement Number by 10 Shift-Cmd-. : Select Next Item

: Select Next Item Shift-Cmd-, : Select Previous Item

: Select Previous Item Cmd-B : Reflect CSS Value

Overriding keybindings

The emmetCodeMirror() function simply adds default Emmet action keybindings to editor instance. If you want your own keybindings or disable some of them, simply pass keymap (object) as second argument to emmetCodeMirror() method:

emmetCodeMirror(editor, { 'Tab' : 'emmet.expand_abbreviation_with_tab' , 'Cmd-Alt-B' : 'emmet.balance_outward' });

See defaultKeymap for available actions. The default keymap is exposed as emmetCodeMirror.defaultKeymap property.

NB: The Cmd key will be automatically replaced with Ctrl on non-OSX platforms.

Building from source

This plugin uses gulp.js as build tool: