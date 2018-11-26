To add Emmet support for CodeMirror editor, simply add
dist/emmet.js as a
<script> tag into your HTML page right after CodeMirror script. This script creates global
emmetCodeMirror function but also can be loaded as Require.JS module. You should pass CodeMirror editor instance to
emmetCodeMirror() to add Emmet support.
var editor = CodeMirror.fromTextArea(document.getElementById("code"), {
mode : 'text/html',
// define Emmet output profile
profile: 'xhtml'
});
emmetCodeMirror(editor);
Available profiles are: html, xhtml, xml, but you can create your own output profile with
emmetCodeMirror.emmet.loadProfiles({name: options}).
See profile.js for a list of available options.
Cmd-E or
Tab: Expand abbreviation
Cmd-D: Balance Tag (matches opening and closing tag pair)
Shift-Cmd-D: Balance Tag Inward
Shift-Cmd-A: Wrap With Abbreviation
Ctrl-Alt-Right: Next Edit Point
Ctrl-Alt-Left: Previous Edit Point
Cmd-L: Select line
Cmd-Shift-M: Merge Lines
Cmd-/: Toggle Comment
Cmd-J: Split/Join Tag
Cmd-K: Remove Tag
Shift-Cmd-Y: Evaluate Math Expression
Ctrl-Up: Increment Number by 1
Ctrl-Down: Decrement Number by 1
Ctrl-Alt-Up: Increment Number by 0.1
Ctrl-Alt-Down: Decrement Number by 0.1
Shift-Ctrl-Up: Increment Number by 10
Shift-Ctrl-Down: Decrement Number by 10
Shift-Cmd-.: Select Next Item
Shift-Cmd-,: Select Previous Item
Cmd-B: Reflect CSS Value
The
emmetCodeMirror() function simply adds default Emmet action keybindings to editor instance. If you want your own keybindings or disable some of them, simply pass keymap (object) as second argument to
emmetCodeMirror() method:
emmetCodeMirror(editor, {
'Tab': 'emmet.expand_abbreviation_with_tab',
'Cmd-Alt-B': 'emmet.balance_outward'
});
See
defaultKeymap for available actions. The default keymap is exposed as
emmetCodeMirror.defaultKeymap property.
NB: The
Cmd key will be automatically replaced with
Ctrl on non-OSX platforms.
This plugin uses gulp.js as build tool:
npm install -g gulp
cd to cloned dir:
npm install and
gulp to build project. The build tool will create
dist/emmet.js file.