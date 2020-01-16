Install the package you are looking for.
Emma is a command line assistant which helps you search and install packages more efficiently from your CLI.
yarn create emma
npx emma-cli
or
yarn global add emma-cli
Exposes two global commands,
emaand
emma.
❯ emma-cli ~ emma
Search packages on Yarn: @types/rea
◉ 16.6m @types/react DefinitelyTyped
7.3m @types/react-dom DefinitelyTyped
4m @types/react-router DefinitelyTyped
3.9m @types/react-transition-group DefinitelyTyped
2.8m @types/react-router-dom DefinitelyTyped
Overview
dependencies
- react
- react-dom
devDependencies
- @types/react
Installation
Successfully installed dependencies!
Usage
$ emma
Controls:
- space: toggle dependencies
- up/down: scroll the list
- right/left: hide or show details
- double right: show repo
All flags after
emmaare forwarded to installer.
