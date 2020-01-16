openbase logo
emma-cli

by Matic Zavadlal
2.1.0 (see all)

📦 Terminal assistant to find and install node packages.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Emma 📦

CircleCI npm version npm Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective

Install the package you are looking for.

Powered by Algolia search API.

Overview

Emma is a command line assistant which helps you search and install packages more efficiently from your CLI.

Features

  • 🔍Peek definitions: Use right arrow keys to get description of the packages or peek README.
  • Scroll infinitely: Search all the packages from NPM and Yarn using your terminal.
  • 📚Build the stack: Search for multiple packages and install them with one keystroke.
  • 👷‍♀️Discover starters for your next project: Select from numerous starters that you can use to scaffold your project.

To start a new project

yarn create emma

Install

npx emma-cli

or

yarn global add emma-cli

Exposes two global commands, ema and emma.

Example

❯ emma-cli ~ emma
Search packages on Yarn: @types/rea
◉ 16.6m  @types/react                  DefinitelyTyped
  7.3m   @types/react-dom              DefinitelyTyped
  4m     @types/react-router           DefinitelyTyped
  3.9m   @types/react-transition-group DefinitelyTyped
  2.8m   @types/react-router-dom       DefinitelyTyped
Overview
dependencies
 - react
 - react-dom
devDependencies
 - @types/react
Installation
Successfully installed dependencies!
Search powered by Algolia.

API

Usage
  $ emma

Controls:
  - space: toggle dependencies
  - up/down: scroll the list
  - right/left: hide or show details
  - double right: show repo

All flags after emma are forwarded to installer.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

  • ibrew - Interactive CLI to find and install homebrew packages.

License

MIT © Matic Zavadlal

