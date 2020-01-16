Emma 📦

Install the package you are looking for.

Overview

Emma is a command line assistant which helps you search and install packages more efficiently from your CLI.

Features

To start a new project

yarn create emma

Install

npx emma-cli

or

yarn global add emma-cli

Exposes two global commands, ema and emma .

Example

API

Usage $ emma Controls: - space: toggle dependencies - up/down: scroll the list - right/left: hide or show details - double right: show repo

All flags after emma are forwarded to installer.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.

License

MIT © Matic Zavadlal