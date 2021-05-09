A pure Node.js library for parsing and building EML files, i.e. the e-mail message format described in RFC 822 (another link). EML is returned by the POP3 protocol and handled by many e-mail agents like Mozilla Thunderbird or Microsoft Outlook. An EML file consists of headers and body similar to the HTTP structure.
File extension: .eml
Mime type: message/rfc822
Date: Wed, 29 Jan 2014 11:10:06 +0100
To: "Foo Bar" <foo.bar@example.com>
From: Online Shop <no-reply@example.com>
Subject: Winter promotions
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-8
Lorem ipsum...
Setup
npm install -g eml-format
Read EML file
var fs = require('fs');
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var eml = fs.readFileSync("sample.eml", "utf-8");
emlformat.read(eml, function(error, data) {
if (error) return console.log(error);
fs.writeFileSync("sample.json", JSON.stringify(data, " ", 2));
console.log(data);
});
Output structure
{
"subject": "Winter promotions",
"from": "Online Shop <no-reply@example.com>",
"to": "\"Foo Bar\" <foo.bar@example.com>",
"headers": {
"Date": "Wed, 29 Jan 2014 11:10:06 +0100",
"To": "\"Foo Bar\" <foo.bar@example.com>",
"From": "Online Shop <no-reply@example.com>",
"Subject": "Winter promotions",
"Content-Type": "multipart/related; type=\"text/html\";\r\nboundary=\"b1_4afb675bba4c412783638afbee8e8c71\"",
"MIME-Version": "1.0"
},
"html": "<!DOCTYPE html>\r\n<html lang=\"en\">\r\n<head>\r\n<title>Lorem ipsum</title>\r\n=09<meta name=\"description\" ...",
"text": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit....",
"attachments": [
{
"name": "nodejs.png",
"mimeType": "image/png",
"data": {
"type": "Buffer",
"data": [ 137, 80, 78, 71, ... ]
}
}
]
}
A command line tool to extract an .eml file into a folder. The output directory will be populated with .txt and .html message and attachment files.
Usage:
eml-unpack [options] [message.eml] [directory]
Options:
--help Print this message
--verbose Enable detailed logging
--version Print version number
--json Create parsed.json and manifest.json
--no-unpack Used with --json to skip unpacking
Examples:
eml-unpack message.eml .
eml-unpack --verbose sample.eml folder
eml-unpack --json --no-unpack ./sample.eml ./folder
Parses EML file content and returns user-friendly object
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|eml
|string or object
|EML file content or object from 'parse'
|options
|object
|Optional parameter,
{ headersOnly: true } (
false by default)
|callback
|function(error, data)
|Callback function to be invoked when read is complete
Parses EML file content and returns object-oriented representation of the content
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|eml
|string
|EML file content
|options
|object
|Optional parameter,
{ headersOnly: true } (
false by default)
|callback
|function(error, data)
|Callback function to be invoked when parse is complete
Builds an EML message
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|data
|object
|E-mail data, see example
|callback
|function(error, eml)
|Callback function to be invoked when build is complete
Unpacks EML message and attachments to a directory
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|eml
|string or object
|EML file content or object from 'parse'
|directory
|string
|Folder name or directory path where to unpack
|callback
|function(error, data)
|Callback function to be invoked when read is complete
var fs = require('fs');
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var eml = fs.readFileSync("sample.eml", "utf-8");
emlformat.read(eml, { headersOnly: true }, function(error, data) {
if (error) return console.log(error);
fs.writeFileSync("headers.json", JSON.stringify(data, " ", 2));
console.log(data);
console.log("Done!");
});
The
parse function parses raw EML content into a JavaScript object for further processing.
var fs = require('fs');
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var eml = fs.readFileSync("sample.eml", "utf-8");
emlformat.parse(eml, function(error, data) {
if (error) return console.log(error);
fs.writeFileSync("sample.json", JSON.stringify(data, " ", 2));
console.log(data);
console.log("Done!");
});
Or use
read instead of
parse. The
read function decodes the base64, quote-printable, =?UTF-8?...?= encoded content and extracts plain text, html content and attachments. So this method is a little slower but more user friendly.
emlformat.read(eml, function(error, data) {
if (error) return console.log(error);
fs.writeFileSync("user-friendly.json", JSON.stringify(data, " ", 2));
console.log(data);
console.log("Done!");
});
Extracts plain text, html content and attachments to a directory
var fs = require('fs');
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var dir = "unpacked"; //Output directory
var eml = fs.readFileSync("sample.eml", "utf-8");
emlformat.unpack(eml, dir, function(error, data) {
if (error) return console.log(error);
console.log(data); //List of files
console.log("Done!");
});
var fs = require('fs');
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var data = {
from: "no-reply@bar.com",
to: {
name: "Foo Bar",
email: "foo@bar.com"
},
subject: "Winter promotions",
text: "Lorem ipsum...",
html: '<html><head></head><body>Lorem ipsum...<br /><img src="nodejs.png" alt="" /></body></html>',
attachments: [
{
name: "sample.txt",
contentType: "text/plain; charset=utf-8",
data: "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Morbi eget elit turpis. Aliquam lorem nunc, dignissim in risus at, tempus aliquet justo..."
},
{
name: "nodejs.png",
contentType: "image/png",
data: fs.readFileSync("nodejs.png"),
inline: true
}
]
};
emlformat.build(data, function(error, eml) {
if (error) return console.log(error);
fs.writeFileSync("build.eml", eml);
console.log("Done!");
});
var data = {
from: "no-reply@bar.com",
to: [
{ name: "Foo", email: "foo@example.com" },
{ name: "Bar", email: "bar@example.com" }
],
cc: [
{ name: "Foo Bar", email: "foo@bar.com" },
{ email: "info@bar.com" }
],
subject: "Winter promotions",
...
};
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
emlformat.fileExtensions["application/zip"] = ".zip";
emlformat.fileExtensions["application/octet-stream"] = ".bin";
Plain text name
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var data = emlformat.getEmailAddress('"Foo Bar" <foo@bar.com>');
//data.name == "Foo Bar";
//data.email == "foo@bar.com";
UTF-8 encoded name
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var data = emlformat.getEmailAddress('=?UTF-8?Q?You=E2=80=99re=20Foo=20Bar?= <foo@bar.com>');
//data.name == "You’re Foo Bar";
//data.email == "foo@bar.com";
Multiple e-mail addresses
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var data = emlformat.getEmailAddress('"Foo Bar" <foo@bar.com>, Example <info@example.com>');
//data = [
// { name: "Foo Bar", email: "foo@bar.com" },
// { name: "Example", email: "info@example.com" }
//]
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var string = emlformat.toEmailAddress({
name: "Foo Bar",
email: "foo@bar.com"
});
//string = "Foo Bar" <foo@bar.com>
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var message = emlformat.unquotePrintable("Join line 1=\r\n=20with line 2=0D=0A");
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var message = emlformat.unquoteUTF8("=?UTF-8?B?V2hhdOKAmXMgeW91ciBvbmxpbmUgc2hvcHBpbmcgc3R5bGU/?=");
var emlformat = require('eml-format');
var message = emlformat.unquoteString("=?ISO-8859-2?Q?Po=B9ta?=");