EML file format

A pure Node.js library for parsing and building EML files, i.e. the e-mail message format described in RFC 822 (another link). EML is returned by the POP3 protocol and handled by many e-mail agents like Mozilla Thunderbird or Microsoft Outlook. An EML file consists of headers and body similar to the HTTP structure.

File extension : .eml Mime type : message/rfc822

What does EML look like?

Date : Wed, 29 Jan 2014 11:10:06 +0100 To : "Foo Bar" <foo.bar@example.com> From : Online Shop <no-reply@example.com> Subject : Winter promotions Content-Type : text/plain; charset=utf-8 Lorem ipsum...

Getting Started

Setup

npm install -g eml-format

Read EML file

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var eml = fs.readFileSync( "sample.eml" , "utf-8" ); emlformat.read(eml, function ( error, data ) { if (error) return console .log(error); fs.writeFileSync( "sample.json" , JSON .stringify(data, " " , 2 )); console .log(data); });

Output structure

{ "subject" : "Winter promotions" , "from" : "Online Shop <no-reply@example.com>" , "to" : "\"Foo Bar\" <foo.bar@example.com>" , "headers" : { "Date" : "Wed, 29 Jan 2014 11:10:06 +0100" , "To" : "\"Foo Bar\" <foo.bar@example.com>" , "From" : "Online Shop <no-reply@example.com>" , "Subject" : "Winter promotions" , "Content-Type" : "multipart/related; type=\"text/html\";\r

boundary=\"b1_4afb675bba4c412783638afbee8e8c71\"" , "MIME-Version" : "1.0" }, "html" : "<!DOCTYPE html>\r

<html lang=\"en\">\r

<head>\r

<title>Lorem ipsum</title>\r

=09<meta name=\"description\" ..." , "text" : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit...." , "attachments" : [ { "name" : "nodejs.png" , "mimeType" : "image/png" , "data" : { "type" : "Buffer" , "data" : [ 137 , 80 , 78 , 71 , ... ] } } ] }

Command Line

A command line tool to extract an .eml file into a folder. The output directory will be populated with .txt and .html message and attachment files.

Usage: eml-unpack [options] [message.eml] [directory] Options: - -help Print this message - -verbose Enable detailed logging - -version Print version number - -json Create parsed.json and manifest.json - -no-unpack Used with --json to skip unpacking Examples: eml-unpack message.eml . eml-unpack --verbose sample.eml folder eml-unpack --json --no-unpack ./sample.eml ./folder

Reference

Parses EML file content and returns user-friendly object

Argument Type Description eml string or object EML file content or object from 'parse' options object Optional parameter, { headersOnly: true } ( false by default) callback function(error, data) Callback function to be invoked when read is complete

Parses EML file content and returns object-oriented representation of the content

Argument Type Description eml string EML file content options object Optional parameter, { headersOnly: true } ( false by default) callback function(error, data) Callback function to be invoked when parse is complete

Builds an EML message

Argument Type Description data object E-mail data, see example callback function(error, eml) Callback function to be invoked when build is complete

Unpacks EML message and attachments to a directory

Argument Type Description eml string or object EML file content or object from 'parse' directory string Folder name or directory path where to unpack callback function(error, data) Callback function to be invoked when read is complete

Examples

Read headers only

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var eml = fs.readFileSync( "sample.eml" , "utf-8" ); emlformat.read(eml, { headersOnly : true }, function ( error, data ) { if (error) return console .log(error); fs.writeFileSync( "headers.json" , JSON .stringify(data, " " , 2 )); console .log(data); console .log( "Done!" ); });

Read the complete EML file

The parse function parses raw EML content into a JavaScript object for further processing.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var eml = fs.readFileSync( "sample.eml" , "utf-8" ); emlformat.parse(eml, function ( error, data ) { if (error) return console .log(error); fs.writeFileSync( "sample.json" , JSON .stringify(data, " " , 2 )); console .log(data); console .log( "Done!" ); });

Or use read instead of parse . The read function decodes the base64, quote-printable, =?UTF-8?...?= encoded content and extracts plain text, html content and attachments. So this method is a little slower but more user friendly.

emlformat.read(eml, function ( error, data ) { if (error) return console .log(error); fs.writeFileSync( "user-friendly.json" , JSON .stringify(data, " " , 2 )); console .log(data); console .log( "Done!" ); });

Unpack files from an EML file

Extracts plain text, html content and attachments to a directory

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var dir = "unpacked" ; var eml = fs.readFileSync( "sample.eml" , "utf-8" ); emlformat.unpack(eml, dir, function ( error, data ) { if (error) return console .log(error); console .log(data); console .log( "Done!" ); });

Create an EML file

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var data = { from : "no-reply@bar.com" , to : { name : "Foo Bar" , email : "foo@bar.com" }, subject : "Winter promotions" , text : "Lorem ipsum..." , html : '<html><head></head><body>Lorem ipsum...<br /><img src="nodejs.png" alt="" /></body></html>' , attachments : [ { name : "sample.txt" , contentType : "text/plain; charset=utf-8" , data : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Morbi eget elit turpis. Aliquam lorem nunc, dignissim in risus at, tempus aliquet justo..." }, { name : "nodejs.png" , contentType : "image/png" , data : fs.readFileSync( "nodejs.png" ), inline : true } ] }; emlformat.build(data, function ( error, eml ) { if (error) return console .log(error); fs.writeFileSync( "build.eml" , eml); console .log( "Done!" ); });

Multiple e-mail addresses

var data = { from : "no-reply@bar.com" , to : [ { name : "Foo" , email : "foo@example.com" }, { name : "Bar" , email : "bar@example.com" } ], cc : [ { name : "Foo Bar" , email : "foo@bar.com" }, { email : "info@bar.com" } ], subject : "Winter promotions" , ... };

Register a new mime type file extension

var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); emlformat.fileExtensions[ "application/zip" ] = ".zip" ; emlformat.fileExtensions[ "application/octet-stream" ] = ".bin" ;

Extract e-mail address and name

Plain text name

var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var data = emlformat.getEmailAddress( '"Foo Bar" <foo@bar.com>' );

UTF-8 encoded name

var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var data = emlformat.getEmailAddress( '=?UTF-8?Q?You=E2=80=99re=20Foo=20Bar?= <foo@bar.com>' );

Multiple e-mail addresses

var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var data = emlformat.getEmailAddress( '"Foo Bar" <foo@bar.com>, Example <info@example.com>' );

Build e-mail address

var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var string = emlformat.toEmailAddress({ name : "Foo Bar" , email : "foo@bar.com" });

Decode "quoted-printable"

var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var message = emlformat.unquotePrintable( "Join line 1=\r

=20with line 2=0D=0A" );

Decode "=?UTF-8?...?=" string

var emlformat = require ( 'eml-format' ); var message = emlformat.unquoteUTF8( "=?UTF-8?B?V2hhdOKAmXMgeW91ciBvbmxpbmUgc2hvcHBpbmcgc3R5bGU/?=" );

Decode other character set