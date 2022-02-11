Embla Carousel Embla Carousel is a bare bones carousel library with great fluid motion and awesome swipe precision. It's library agnostic, dependency free and 100% open source. Build awesome carousels by extending Embla Carousel with your own CSS and JavaScript.

Copyright © 2019-present, David Cetinkaya.

Embla is MIT licensed 💖.

