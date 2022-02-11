openbase logo
ecc

embla-carousel-class-names

by David
6.0.2 (see all)

A lightweight carousel library with fluid motion and great swipe precision.

Overview

Readme


Embla Carousel

Embla Carousel is a bare bones carousel library with great fluid motion and awesome swipe precision. It's library agnostic, dependency free and 100% open source. Build awesome carousels by extending Embla Carousel with your own CSS and JavaScript.


 Installation 

 API Reference 

 Examples 


Ready for

Embla Carousel is ready to use with the following:

   


Contributors

Thank you to all contributors for making Embla Carousel awesome! Contributions are welcome.


Special Thanks

Massive thanks to gunnarx2 for creating the useEmblaCarousel hook and to xiel for creating the Embla Carousel Wheel Gestures package.


Open Source

Copyright © 2019-present, David Cetinkaya.
Embla is MIT licensed 💖.

Thanks BrowserStack.

