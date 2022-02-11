Embla Carousel is a bare bones carousel library with great fluid motion and awesome swipe precision. It's library agnostic, dependency free and 100% open source. Build awesome carousels by extending Embla Carousel with your own CSS and JavaScript.
Embla Carousel is ready to use with the following:
Thank you to all contributors for making Embla Carousel awesome! Contributions are welcome.
Massive thanks to gunnarx2 for creating the useEmblaCarousel hook and to xiel for creating the Embla Carousel Wheel Gestures package.
Copyright © 2019-present, David Cetinkaya.
Embla is MIT licensed 💖.
· · ·
Thanks BrowserStack.