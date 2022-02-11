openbase logo
embla-carousel

by David
6.0.2

A lightweight carousel library with fluid motion and great swipe precision.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

49.9K

GitHub Stars

2K

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

12

12

Package

Dependencies

0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/53
Moe-Salah
Emad-salah

Readme


Embla Carousel

Embla Carousel is a bare bones carousel library with great fluid motion and awesome swipe precision. It's library agnostic, dependency free and 100% open source. Build awesome carousels by extending Embla Carousel with your own CSS and JavaScript.


 Installation 

 API Reference 

 Examples 


Ready for

Embla Carousel is ready to use with the following:

   


Contributors

Thank you to all contributors for making Embla Carousel awesome! Contributions are welcome.


Special Thanks

Massive thanks to gunnarx2 for creating the useEmblaCarousel hook and to xiel for creating the Embla Carousel Wheel Gestures package.


Open Source

Copyright © 2019-present, David Cetinkaya.
Embla is MIT licensed 💖.

Thanks BrowserStack.

Moe Salah
2 months ago
2 months ago
Buggy
Slow
Great Documentation

Not the best option out there when it comes to carousels. I've used it many times before and it works fine, but it gets a bit buggy when used with css modules. It is a powerful tool though and the documentation is very well written but I believe there are better tools out there.

0
Emad Kheir121 Ratings132 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

An extremely lightweight carousel library that's very easy to integrate with any project, I've used Embla carousel on 3 React projects so far, and compared to react-slick, it's much faster and has way better documentation as well

0
Vũ ĐặngHo Chi Minh3 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
rmekni5 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
WeRDyinEarth2 Ratings0 Reviews
May you always know the truth
December 29, 2020

