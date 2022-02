EmberFire

Status

This repository is maintained by Googlers but is not a supported Firebase product. Issues here are answered by maintainers and other community members on GitHub on a best-effort basis.

WARNING: Master branch is the work in progress for version 3 of Emberfire. You can find version 2 here, if you're looking for documentation or to contribute to stable. Learn more about the rewrite effort here.

Why EmberFire?

Developed by experts - Developed and maintained by the Firebase team

- Developed and maintained by the Firebase team Ember Data Adapters - Cloud Firestore and Realtime Database adapters for Ember Data allow you to persist your models in Firebase

- Cloud Firestore and Realtime Database adapters for Ember Data allow you to persist your models in Firebase Ember Services - firebase and firebase-app services allow direct access to the underlying Firebase SDK instance

- and services allow direct access to the underlying Firebase SDK instance Realtime Bindings - Listen for realtime updates to your Firebase backed Ember Data models using the provided realtime-listener service or the RealtimeRouteMixin

- Listen for realtime updates to your Firebase backed Ember Data models using the provided service or the Authentication Providers - Integrate Firebase Authentication with your Ember application easily with providers for Ember Simple Auth and Torii

- Integrate Firebase Authentication with your Ember application easily with providers for Ember Simple Auth and Torii Analytics Collection - The AnalyticsRouteMixin adds Google Analytics screen tracking to your Ember Router.

- The adds Google Analytics screen tracking to your Ember Router. Offline Enabled - Persist Ember Data models offline automatically with FirestoreAdapter

- Persist Ember Data models offline automatically with Fastboot Compatible - Perform initial rendering and fetching of your models server-side to increase application performance

Installation

$ ember install emberfire@next

Example use

import FirestoreAdapter from 'emberfire/adapters/firestore' ; export default FirestoreAdapter.extend({ enablePersistence : true , persistenceSettings : { synchronizeTabs : true } });

import DS from 'ember-data' ; const { attr, belongsTo, hasMany } = DS; export default DS.Model.extend({ title : attr( 'string' ), body : attr( 'string' ), publishedAt : attr( 'date' ), author : belongsTo( 'user' ), comments : hasMany( 'comments' , { subcollection : true }), });

import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; import RealtimeRouteMixin from 'emberfire/mixins/realtime-route' ; import PerformanceRouteMixin from 'emberfire/mixins/performance-route' ; export default Route.extend(RealtimeRouteMixin, PerformanceRouteMixin, { model() { return this .store.query( 'article' , { orderBy : 'publishedAt' }); } });

import AnalyticsRouteMixin from 'emberfire/mixins/analytics-route' ; import Route from '@ember/routing/route' ; export default Route.extend(AnalyticsRouteMixin);

Documentation

Compatibility

Please consult this table when selecting your version of EmberFire and Firebase SDK:

Ember Data EmberFire Firebase SDK 3.0+ 3.x 5.x 2.3+ 2.x 3.x 2.0 - 2.2 1.6.x 2.x 1.13 1.5.x 2.x

Migration Guides

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute to EmberFire, please first read through our contribution guidelines. Local setup instructions are available here.