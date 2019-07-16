An Ember.js component to play and control YouTube videos using the iframe API. Pass it a YouTube video ID and you're good to go! Every day this component is being used on Radio4000.
You can see a demonstration at ember-youtube.surge.sh.
Inside your Ember CLI project run:
ember install ember-youtube
Use the component like this:
{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60"}}
Here's another example with all options. Only
ytid is required.
{{ember-youtube
ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60"
volume=100
playerVars=customPlayerVars
showDebug=false
showControls=false
showProgress=false
lazyload=false
delegate=this
delegate-as="emberYoutube"
playing=(action "ytPlaying")
paused=(action "ytPaused")
ended=(action "ytEnded")
buffering=(action "ytBuffering")
}}
The YouTube API allows you to define an object of options called playerVars. With ember-youtube, you can optionally set this object on the component:
// controller.js
myPlayerVars: {
autoplay: 1,
showinfo: 0,
// Setting an origin can remove a YouTube 'postMessage' API warning in the console.
// Note, this does not have any effect on localhost.
origin: 'https://www.example.com'
}
{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" playerVars=myPlayerVars}}
If you want your own buttons to control the player there are two steps.
1) Make the ember-youtube component available to the outside, which normally means your controller. You do this with the
delegate and
delegate-as properties of ember-youtube. They expose the component and give you a target for your button's actions. Like this:
{{ember-youtube ytid=youTubeId delegate=controller delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}
2) Specify a target on your actions. Now, and because we used
delegate and
delegate-as, you'll have a
emberYoutube property on your controller. This is where we'll target our actions. It allows you to do this in the template where you include the player:
{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}
<button {{action "togglePlay" target=emberYoutube}}>
{{#if emberYoutube.isPlaying}}Pause{{else}}Play{{/if}}
</button>
<button {{action "toggleVolume" target="emberYoutube"}}>
{{#if emberYoutube.isMuted}}Unmute{{else}}Mute{{/if}}
</button>
You could also do this:
{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}
<button {{action "play" target=emberYoutube}}>Play</button>
<button {{action "pause" target=emberYoutube}}>Pause</button>
<button {{action "mute" target=emberYoutube}}>Mute</button>
<button {{action "unMute" target=emberYoutube}}>Unmute</button>
Here's an example of seeking to a certain timestamp in a video. It accepts a number of seconds.
<button {{action "seekTo" 90 target=emberYoutube}}>Seek to 01:30</button>
{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}
The ember-youtube component send four different actions:
playing,
paused,
ended and
buffering. You should map them to your own actions like this:
{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60"
playing="ytPlaying"
paused="ytPaused"
ended="ytEnded"
buffering="ytBuffering"}}
actions: {
ytPlaying(event) {},
ytPaused(event) {},
ytEnded(event) {
// here you could load another video by changing the youTubeId
},
ytBuffering(event) {}
}
Even if you don't supply an
ytid to the ember-youtube component, it will make sure the iframe player is created as soon as possible. But if you set
lazyload=true, it will wait for an
ytid. This will, in some cases, improve the initial render performance. Example:
{{ember-youtube lazyload=true}}
Let's write a component with two custom formatted timestamps such as "13:37". First make sure moment and moment-duration-format are installed. Then create a new component with the following template:
{{ember-youtube ytid=youTubeId delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}
// custom timestamp
<p class="EmberYoutube-time">
{{currentTimeFormatted}}/{{durationFormatted}}
</p>
And here's the JavaScript part of the component:
export default Ember.Component.extend({
currentTimeFormat: 'mm:ss',
durationFormat: 'mm:ss',
// returns a momentJS formated date based on "currentTimeFormat" property
currentTimeFormatted: computed('emberYoutube.currentTime', 'currentTimeFormat', function () {
let time = this.get('emberYoutube.currentTime');
let format = this.get('currentTimeFormat');
if (!time || !format) {
return null;
}
let duration = moment.duration(time, 'seconds');
return duration.format(format);
}),
// returns a momentJS formated date based on "durationFormat" property
durationFormatted: computed('emberYoutube.duration', 'durationFormat', function () {
let duration = this.get('emberYoutube.duration');
let format = this.get('durationFormat');
if (!duration || !format) {
return null;
}
let time = moment.duration(duration, 'seconds');
return time.format(format);
})
});
On iOS autoplay of videos is disabled by Apple to save your precious data. I haven't been able to circumvent this. The user needs to tap the video itself before we can call the player's play/load methods. If anyone has a workaround, let me know.
git clone this repository
yarn
ember server
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
npm test – Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions
Please file an issue if you have any feedback or would like to contribute.
Thanks to https://github.com/oskarrough/ember-youtube/graphs/contributors.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.