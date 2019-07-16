An Ember.js component to play and control YouTube videos using the iframe API. Pass it a YouTube video ID and you're good to go! Every day this component is being used on Radio4000.

You can see a demonstration at ember-youtube.surge.sh.

Features

Full support for all YouTube player events (and errors)

Custom (external) controls (make your own buttons)

Custom progress bar in full sync with the YouTube player

Extra: custom time properties (for instance "4:31 / 7:58") formatted with Moment.js

Quick start

Inside your Ember CLI project run:

ember install ember-youtube

Use the component like this:

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60"}}

Here's another example with all options. Only ytid is required.

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" volume=100 playerVars=customPlayerVars showDebug=false showControls=false showProgress=false lazyload=false delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube" playing=(action "ytPlaying") paused=(action "ytPaused") ended=(action "ytEnded") buffering=(action "ytBuffering") }}

YouTube player options

The YouTube API allows you to define an object of options called playerVars. With ember-youtube, you can optionally set this object on the component:

myPlayerVars : { autoplay : 1 , showinfo : 0 , origin : 'https://www.example.com' }

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" playerVars=myPlayerVars}}

External controls

If you want your own buttons to control the player there are two steps.

1) Make the ember-youtube component available to the outside, which normally means your controller. You do this with the delegate and delegate-as properties of ember-youtube. They expose the component and give you a target for your button's actions. Like this:

{{ember-youtube ytid=youTubeId delegate=controller delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}

2) Specify a target on your actions. Now, and because we used delegate and delegate-as , you'll have a emberYoutube property on your controller. This is where we'll target our actions. It allows you to do this in the template where you include the player:

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}} < button {{ action "togglePlay" target=emberYoutube}} > {{# if emberYoutube.isPlaying}} Pause {{ else }} Play {{/ if }} </ button > < button {{ action "toggleVolume" target="emberYoutube"}} > {{# if emberYoutube.isMuted}} Unmute {{ else }} Mute {{/ if }} </ button >

You could also do this:

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}} < button {{ action "play" target=emberYoutube}} >Play </ button > < button {{ action "pause" target=emberYoutube}} >Pause </ button > < button {{ action "mute" target=emberYoutube}} >Mute </ button > < button {{ action "unMute" target=emberYoutube}} >Unmute </ button >

Seeking

Here's an example of seeking to a certain timestamp in a video. It accepts a number of seconds.

< button {{ action "seekTo" 90 target=emberYoutube}} >Seek to 01:30 </ button > {{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}

Events

The ember-youtube component send four different actions: playing , paused , ended and buffering . You should map them to your own actions like this:

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" playing="ytPlaying" paused="ytPaused" ended="ytEnded" buffering="ytBuffering"}}

actions: { ytPlaying(event) {}, ytPaused(event) {}, ytEnded(event) { }, ytBuffering(event) {} }

Lazy load

Even if you don't supply an ytid to the ember-youtube component, it will make sure the iframe player is created as soon as possible. But if you set lazyload=true , it will wait for an ytid . This will, in some cases, improve the initial render performance. Example:

{{ember-youtube lazyload=true}}

Let's write a component with two custom formatted timestamps such as "13:37". First make sure moment and moment-duration-format are installed. Then create a new component with the following template:

{{ember-youtube ytid=youTubeId delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}} // custom timestamp < p class = "EmberYoutube-time" > {{currentTimeFormatted}} / {{durationFormatted}} </ p >

And here's the JavaScript part of the component:

export default Ember.Component.extend({ currentTimeFormat : 'mm:ss' , durationFormat : 'mm:ss' , currentTimeFormatted : computed( 'emberYoutube.currentTime' , 'currentTimeFormat' , function ( ) { let time = this .get( 'emberYoutube.currentTime' ); let format = this .get( 'currentTimeFormat' ); if (!time || !format) { return null ; } let duration = moment.duration(time, 'seconds' ); return duration.format(format); }), durationFormatted : computed( 'emberYoutube.duration' , 'durationFormat' , function ( ) { let duration = this .get( 'emberYoutube.duration' ); let format = this .get( 'durationFormat' ); if (!duration || !format) { return null ; } let time = moment.duration(duration, 'seconds' ); return time.format(format); }) });

Autoplay on iOS

On iOS autoplay of videos is disabled by Apple to save your precious data. I haven't been able to circumvent this. The user needs to tap the video itself before we can call the player's play/load methods. If anyone has a workaround, let me know.

Development

git clone this repository

this repository yarn

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Linting

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" npm test – Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions

Please file an issue if you have any feedback or would like to contribute.

Thanks to https://github.com/oskarrough/ember-youtube/graphs/contributors.

This project is licensed under the MIT License.