Readme

ember-youtube

An Ember.js component to play and control YouTube videos using the iframe API. Pass it a YouTube video ID and you're good to go! Every day this component is being used on Radio4000.

You can see a demonstration at ember-youtube.surge.sh.

Features

  • Full support for all YouTube player events (and errors)
  • Custom (external) controls (make your own buttons)
  • Custom progress bar in full sync with the YouTube player
  • Extra: custom time properties (for instance "4:31 / 7:58") formatted with Moment.js

TravisCI Build Status

Quick start

Inside your Ember CLI project run:

ember install ember-youtube

Use the component like this:

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60"}}

Here's another example with all options. Only ytid is required.

{{ember-youtube
    ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60"
    volume=100
    playerVars=customPlayerVars
    showDebug=false
    showControls=false
    showProgress=false
    lazyload=false
    delegate=this
    delegate-as="emberYoutube"
    playing=(action "ytPlaying")
    paused=(action "ytPaused")
    ended=(action "ytEnded")
    buffering=(action "ytBuffering")
}}

YouTube player options

The YouTube API allows you to define an object of options called playerVars. With ember-youtube, you can optionally set this object on the component:

// controller.js
myPlayerVars: {
  autoplay: 1,
  showinfo: 0,
  // Setting an origin can remove a YouTube 'postMessage' API warning in the console.
  // Note, this does not have any effect on localhost.
  origin: 'https://www.example.com'
}

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" playerVars=myPlayerVars}}

External controls

If you want your own buttons to control the player there are two steps.

1) Make the ember-youtube component available to the outside, which normally means your controller. You do this with the delegate and delegate-as properties of ember-youtube. They expose the component and give you a target for your button's actions. Like this:

{{ember-youtube ytid=youTubeId delegate=controller delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}

2) Specify a target on your actions. Now, and because we used delegate and delegate-as, you'll have a emberYoutube property on your controller. This is where we'll target our actions. It allows you to do this in the template where you include the player:

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}
<button {{action "togglePlay" target=emberYoutube}}>
    {{#if emberYoutube.isPlaying}}Pause{{else}}Play{{/if}}
</button>
<button {{action "toggleVolume" target="emberYoutube"}}>
    {{#if emberYoutube.isMuted}}Unmute{{else}}Mute{{/if}}
</button>

You could also do this:

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}
<button {{action "play" target=emberYoutube}}>Play</button>
<button {{action "pause" target=emberYoutube}}>Pause</button>
<button {{action "mute" target=emberYoutube}}>Mute</button>
<button {{action "unMute" target=emberYoutube}}>Unmute</button>

Seeking

Here's an example of seeking to a certain timestamp in a video. It accepts a number of seconds.

<button {{action "seekTo" 90 target=emberYoutube}}>Seek to 01:30</button>
{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60" delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}

Events

The ember-youtube component send four different actions: playing, paused, ended and buffering. You should map them to your own actions like this:

{{ember-youtube ytid="fZ7MhTRmJ60"
    playing="ytPlaying"
    paused="ytPaused"
    ended="ytEnded"
    buffering="ytBuffering"}}

actions: {
  ytPlaying(event) {},
  ytPaused(event) {},
  ytEnded(event) {
    // here you could load another video by changing the youTubeId
  },
  ytBuffering(event) {}
}

Lazy load

Even if you don't supply an ytid to the ember-youtube component, it will make sure the iframe player is created as soon as possible. But if you set lazyload=true, it will wait for an ytid. This will, in some cases, improve the initial render performance. Example:

{{ember-youtube lazyload=true}}

Custom timestamps

Let's write a component with two custom formatted timestamps such as "13:37". First make sure moment and moment-duration-format are installed. Then create a new component with the following template:

{{ember-youtube ytid=youTubeId delegate=this delegate-as="emberYoutube"}}

// custom timestamp
<p class="EmberYoutube-time">
    {{currentTimeFormatted}}/{{durationFormatted}}
</p>

And here's the JavaScript part of the component:

export default Ember.Component.extend({
    currentTimeFormat: 'mm:ss',
    durationFormat: 'mm:ss',

    // returns a momentJS formated date based on "currentTimeFormat" property
    currentTimeFormatted: computed('emberYoutube.currentTime', 'currentTimeFormat', function () {
        let time = this.get('emberYoutube.currentTime');
        let format = this.get('currentTimeFormat');
        if (!time || !format) {
            return null;
        }
        let duration = moment.duration(time, 'seconds');
        return duration.format(format);
    }),

    // returns a momentJS formated date based on "durationFormat" property
    durationFormatted: computed('emberYoutube.duration', 'durationFormat', function () {
        let duration = this.get('emberYoutube.duration');
        let format = this.get('durationFormat');
        if (!duration || !format) {
            return null;
        }
        let time = moment.duration(duration, 'seconds');
        return time.format(format);
    })
});

Autoplay on iOS

On iOS autoplay of videos is disabled by Apple to save your precious data. I haven't been able to circumvent this. The user needs to tap the video itself before we can call the player's play/load methods. If anyone has a workaround, let me know.

Development

  • git clone this repository
  • yarn
  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Linting

  • npm run lint:js
  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • npm test – Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions

Please file an issue if you have any feedback or would like to contribute.

Thanks to https://github.com/oskarrough/ember-youtube/graphs/contributors.

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

