Yeti Table provides a new expressive way to build tables in Ember with flexibility in mind.
ember install ember-yeti-table
Perhaps the biggest difference compared to other table solution is that Yeti Table uses templates to define your columns. In many other table solutions you need to define columns in javascript. Yeti Table was born from an experimentation of trying to define columns in templates.
In practice, this empowers customization and feels more in line with writing regular HTML tables. This fact has many implications on the whole API of Yeti Table.
Yeti table currently weights around
6.17kb (minified and gzipped).
Yeti Table was built with the needs of a real production app in mind. Out of the box, it supports:
Your starting point for Yeti Table will be the
@data argument. It accepts an array of objects
or a promise that resolves to such an array.
Then you must define your table columns inside the header component, each of them with a
@prop argument that corresponds to the
property key of each object that you want to display for that column. Yeti Table will update itself based on
these property names, e.g if a
firstName property of an object changes, Yeti Table might need to re-sort
or re-filter the rows.
Afterwards, we just need to define our table body. If you use
<table.body/> in the blockless form,
Yeti Table "unrolls" all the rows for you. This is useful for simple tables. Here is such an example:
<YetiTable @data={{this.data}} as |table|>
<table.header as |header|>
<header.column @prop="firstName">
First name
</header.column>
<header.column @prop="lastName">
Last name
</header.column>
<header.column @prop="points">
Points
</header.column>
</table.header>
<table.body/>
</YetiTable>
You will probably need to make more customizations, and to do so you will need to use
<table.header>
and/or
<table.body> in the block form. This form allows you to:
Each
<body.row> component accepts an optional
@onClick action that will be called if the row is clicked.
Additionally, you might need to toggle the visibility of each row, and for that we can use the
@visible argument
on the
<header.column> component. It defaults to
true. Setting it to false will hide all the cells for that column
accross all rows.
The
<header.column> component also accepts a
@columnClass argument. Yeti Table will apply this class all the cells
for that column accross all rows.
Check out more advanced features on the Yeti Table documentation site.
You can get autocomplete and additional information inside Visual Studio Code by installing els-addon-docs addon for Unstable Ember Language Server.
Credits to the amazing Ember Table addon.
Yeti Table was also inpired by DataTables in a lot of its features.
git clone <repository-url>
cd ember-yeti-table
npm install
npm run lint:hbs
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.