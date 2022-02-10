This Ember CLI addon provides the
window global as an ES6 module import that you can use in any component or controller where
you need
window. But some of its properties and functions are prohibitive to be used
in tests as they will break the test run:
window.location.href to trigger a redirect, as that will leave your test page
alert,
confirm and
prompt are blocking calls, and cannot be closed without user interaction, so they will just
suspend your test run
So when running tests this import will be replaced with one that mocks these critical parts.
ember install ember-window-mock
Let's say you want to redirect to an external URL. A simple controller could look like this:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class IndexController extends Controller {
@action
redirect(url) {
window.location.href = url;
}
}
With this addon, you can just import
window instead of using the global:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import window from 'ember-window-mock';
export default class IndexController extends Controller {
@action
redirect(url) {
window.location.href = url;
}
}
Everything else works as you would expect, since the import is exactly the same as the global, when not running tests.
When running in the test environment, the import will be replaced with a mock. It is a proxy to
window, so all of the
non-critical properties and functions just use the normal
window global. But the critical parts are replaced suitable
for tests:
window.location is mocked with an object with the same API (members like
.href or
.host), but setting
location.href will just do nothing. Still reading from
location.href will return the value that was previously set,
so you can run assertions against that value to check if you app tried to redirect to the expected URL.
window.localStorage is also mocked with an object with the same API (
getItem,
setItem,
removeItem,
clear,
key, and
length). Storage is not persistent and does not affect your browser's
localStorage object.
alert,
confirm and
prompt are replaced by simple noop functions (they do nothing). You can use a mocking library
like Sinon.js to replace them with spies or stubs to assert that they have been called or to
return some predefined value (e.g.
true for
confirm).
Moreover it allows you to set any (nested) properties, even if they are defined as read only. This way you can pretend different environments in your tests. For example you can fake different devices by changing
window.navigator.userAgent when you do user agent detection in your app.
window.screen.width to test responsive layouts when your components render differently based on it.
See below for some examples.
Important:
Proxy, so your development environment and tests need to run in a browser like Chrome that
supports
Proxy natively (as it cannot be transpiled by Babel)
It is possible to leak some state on the window mock between tests. For example when your app sets
location.href in a
test like this:
window.location.href = 'http://www.example.com';
For the following test
window.location.href will still be
'http://www.example.com', but instead it should have a
fresh instance of the window mock. Therefore this addon exports a
setupWindowMock function to kill all changed state on
window:
import { setupWindowMock } from 'ember-window-mock/test-support';
module('SidebarController', function(hooks) {
setupWindowMock(hooks);
test(...);
});
window.location
Given a controller like the one above, that redirects to some URL when a button is clicked, an application test could like this:
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { click, visit } from '@ember/test-helpers';
import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import window from 'ember-window-mock';
import { setupWindowMock } from 'ember-window-mock/test-support';
module('Acceptance | redirect', function(hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
setupWindowMock(hooks);
test('it redirects when clicking the button', async function(assert) {
await visit('/');
await click('button');
assert.equal(window.location.href, 'http://www.example.com');
});
});
confirm()
Here is an example that uses ember-sinon-qunit to replace
confirm,
so you can easily check if it has been called, and to return some defined value:
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { click, visit } from '@ember/test-helpers';
import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import window from 'ember-window-mock';
import { setupWindowMock } from 'ember-window-mock/test-support';
import sinon from 'sinon';
module('Acceptance | redirect', function(hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
setupWindowMock(hooks);
test('it deletes an item', async function(assert) {
let stub = sinon.stub(window, 'confirm');
stub.returns(true);
await visit('/');
await click('[data-test-delete]');
assert.ok(stub.calledOnce);
assert.ok(stub.calledWith('Are you sure?'));
});
});
open()
Here is an example that assigns a new function to replace
open.
You can check if the function has been called as well as the value of its parameters.
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { click, visit } from '@ember/test-helpers';
import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import window from 'ember-window-mock';
import { setupWindowMock } from 'ember-window-mock/test-support';
module('Acceptance | new window', function(hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
setupWindowMock(hooks);
test('it opens a new window when clicking the button', async function(assert) {
await visit('/');
window.open = (urlToOpen) => {
assert.equal(urlToOpen, 'http://www.example.com/some-file.jpg');
};
await click('button');
});
});
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.