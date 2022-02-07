openbase logo
ember-windoc

by Mike North
0.3.2 (see all)

Window and document events (scroll, resize, move, etc...) the Ember.js way

Categories

Readme

ember-windoc

Build Status Version

Easy, fastboot-friendly consumption of window and document functionality in Ember.js apps.

ember-windoc

Use

You may install this addon with ember-cli

ember install ember-windoc

Then, simply inject the windoc service onto any ember object, and build computed properties off of relevant viewport measurements

app/components/my-component.js

import Ember from 'ember';

const { Component, inject } = Ember;

export default Component.extend({
  windoc: inject.service()
});

app/templates/components/my-component.hbs

{{windoc.scrollRight}}

The image at the top of this readme is a great guide in terms of useful properties to bind to.

Contributing

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.

