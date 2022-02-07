Easy, fastboot-friendly consumption of window and document functionality in Ember.js apps.

Use

You may install this addon with ember-cli

ember install ember-windoc

Then, simply inject the windoc service onto any ember object, and build computed properties off of relevant viewport measurements

app/components/my-component.js

import Ember from 'ember' ; const { Component, inject } = Ember; export default Component.extend({ windoc : inject.service() });

app/templates/components/my-component.hbs

{{windoc.scrollRight}}

The image at the top of this readme is a great guide in terms of useful properties to bind to.

Contributing

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.