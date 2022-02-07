Easy, fastboot-friendly consumption of
window and
document functionality in Ember.js apps.
You may install this addon with ember-cli
ember install ember-windoc
Then, simply inject the
windoc service onto any ember object, and build computed properties off of relevant viewport measurements
app/components/my-component.js
import Ember from 'ember';
const { Component, inject } = Ember;
export default Component.extend({
windoc: inject.service()
});
app/templates/components/my-component.hbs
{{windoc.scrollRight}}
The image at the top of this readme is a great guide in terms of useful properties to bind to.
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
npm test (Runs
ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.