Displays a nice welcome page for newly generated applications with links to resources.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.20 or above

Ember CLI v3.20 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-welcome-page

Running

ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.