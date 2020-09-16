Ember Websockets

Installation

ember install ember-websockets

Simple example of using it in your app

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; import { action } from '@ember/object' ; export default class MyController extends Controller { @service( 'websockets' ) websockets; socketRef = null , constructor () { super (...arguments); const socket = this .websockets.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); socket.on( 'open' , this .myOpenHandler, this ); socket.on( 'message' , this .myMessageHandler, this ); socket.on( 'close' , this .myCloseHandler, this ); this .set( 'socketRef' , socket); } myOpenHandler(event) { console .log( `On open event has been called: ${event} ` ); } myMessageHandler(event) { console .log( `Message: ${event.data} ` ); } myCloseHandler(event) { console .log( `On close event has been called: ${event} ` ); } @action sendButtonPressed() { this .socketRef.send( 'Hello Websocket World' ); } }

Sending messages to the server

const socket = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); socket.send({ username : 'foo' , didSomeAction : 'pressedAButton' }, true ); socket.send( JSON .stringify({ username : 'foo' , didSomeAction : 'pressedAButton' }));

The send method takes 2 arguments. A message which is passed into the native websockets send method and an optional stringify boolean. This boolean, if set to true, will do a JSON.stringify to the message before passing it to the websocket send method. If you are sending strings it is recommended to pass true.

Reconnecting

import Controller from '@ember/controller' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; import { later } from '@ember/runloop' ; export default class MyController extends Controller { @service( 'websockets' ) socketService; constructor () { super (...arguments); const socket = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); socket.on( 'close' , this .myOnClose, this ); } myOnClose() { const socket = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); later( this , () => { socket.reconnect(); }, 1000 ); } }

Closing the connection

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { @service( 'websockets' ) socketService; willDestroyElement() { this .socketService.closeSocketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); } }

Multiple Websockets

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { @service( 'websockets' ) socketService; didInsertElement() { const socketOne = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); const socketTwo = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7001/' ); socketOne.on( 'open' , this .myOpenFirst, this ); socketTwo.on( 'open' , this .myOpenSeconds, this ); } myOpenFirst(event) { console .log( 'Hello from socket one' ); } myOpenSecond(event) { console .log( 'Hello from socket two' ); } willDestroyElement() { const socketOne = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); const socketTwo = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7001/' ); socketOne.off( 'open' , this .myOpenFirst); socketTwo.off( 'open' , this .myOpenSecond); } }

Multiple Event Handlers

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { socketService : service( 'websockets' ), didInsertElement() { const socket = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); socket.on( 'open' , this .myOpenFirst, this ); socket.on( 'open' , this .myOpenSecond, this ); } myOpenFirst() { console .log( 'This will be called' ); } myOpenSecond() { console .log( 'This will also be called' ); } willDestroyElement() { const socket = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); socket.off( 'open' , this .myOpenFirst); socket.off( 'open' , this .myOpenSecond); } }

Socket.IO Support

First set socketIO to be true in your config/environment.js file:

var ENV = { 'ember-websockets' : { socketIO : true } };

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { @service( 'socket-io' ) socketIOService; namespace = 'myCustomNamespace' , didInsertElement() { const socket = this .socketIOService.socketFor( `http://localhost:7000/ ${ this .namespace} ` ); socket.on( 'connect' , this .onConnect, this ); socket.on( 'message' , this .onMessage, this ); socket.on( 'myCustomEvent' , () => { socket.emit( 'anotherCustomEvent' , 'some data' ); }); } onConnect() { const socket = this .socketIOService.socketFor( `http://localhost:7000/ ${ this .namespace} ` ); socket.send( 'Hello World' ); socket.emit( 'Hello server' ); } onMessage(data) { } myCustomEvent(data) { const socket = this .socketIOService.socketFor( `http://localhost:7000/ ${ this .namespace} ` ); socket.emit( 'anotherCustomEvent' , 'some data' ); } willDestroyElement() { const socket = this .socketIOService.socketFor( `http://localhost:7000/ ${ this .namespace} ` ); socket.off( 'connect' , this .onConnect); socket.off( 'message' , this .onMessage); socket.off( 'myCustomEvent' , this .myCustomEvent); } }

Please visit: socket.io docs for more details on ember-websocket + socket.io

Detailed explanations of the APIs

SocketFor

Example:

const socket = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' , [ 'myOptionalProtocol' ]);

socketFor takes two arguments: a url, a protocol array (optional), and returns a socket instance from its cache or a new websocket connection if one was not found.

To use a custom namespace, append the namespace to the end of the url.

const socket = this .socketService.socketFor( `ws://localhost:7000/ ${namespace} ` );

On

Example:

const socket = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); socket.on( 'open' , this .myOtherOpenFunction);

on takes 3 arguments: event type, callback function, and context. Event type can be one of the following: 'open', 'message', 'close', and 'error'. Callback function will be invoked when one of the event types occurs.

Off

Example:

const socket = this .socketService.socketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' ); let openFunctionReference = this .myOpenFunction.bind( this ); socket.on( 'open' , openFunctionReference); socket.off( 'open' , openFunctionReference);

off takes 2 arguments: event type, callback function. Event type can be one of the following: 'open', 'message', 'close', and 'error'. The callback will be removed from the event pool and will no longer be invoked.

CloseSocketFor

Example:

this .socketService.closeSocketFor( 'ws://localhost:7000/' );

closeSocketFor takes a single argument, a url, and closes the websocket connection. It will also remove it from the cache. In normal cases you would not have to call this method.

Reconnect

Example:

socket.on( 'close' , event => { socket.reconnect(); });

reconnect takes no arguments. It will attempt to create a new websocket connect using the previous url. If the connect is not successful the close event will be triggered.

Live Example

git clone git@github.com:thoov/ember-websockets.git

cd ember-websockets

yarn

ember s

Then visit http://localhost:4200/sockets/example to view a very simple example.

The source code for the live example lives in ember-websockets/tests/dummy

Running tests

git clone git@github.com:thoov/ember-websockets.git

cd ember-websockets

yarn

ember t

or ember s then visit http://localhost:4200/tests to view the tests.

NOTE: To get the test to run in PhantomJS I created a mocking library found here: mocking library Note that it is still a work in progress.

Feedback or issues

If you have any feedback, encounter any bugs, or just have a question, please feel free to create a github issue or send me a tweet at @thoov.

FAQ

