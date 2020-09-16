ember install ember-websockets
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class MyController extends Controller {
/*
* 1. Inject the websockets service
*/
@service('websockets') websockets;
socketRef = null,
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
/*
2. The next step you need to do is to create your actual websocket. Calling socketFor
will retrieve a cached websocket if one exists or in this case it
will create a new one for us.
*/
const socket = this.websockets.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
/*
3. The next step is to define your event handlers. All event handlers
are added via the `on` method and take 3 arguments: event name, callback
function, and the context in which to invoke the callback. All 3 arguments
are required.
*/
socket.on('open', this.myOpenHandler, this);
socket.on('message', this.myMessageHandler, this);
socket.on('close', this.myCloseHandler, this);
this.set('socketRef', socket);
}
myOpenHandler(event) {
console.log(`On open event has been called: ${event}`);
}
myMessageHandler(event) {
console.log(`Message: ${event.data}`);
}
myCloseHandler(event) {
console.log(`On close event has been called: ${event}`);
}
@action
sendButtonPressed() {
this.socketRef.send('Hello Websocket World');
}
}
const socket = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
socket.send({username: 'foo', didSomeAction: 'pressedAButton'}, true);
// the above line is the same as this:
socket.send(JSON.stringify({username: 'foo', didSomeAction: 'pressedAButton'}));
The send method takes 2 arguments. A message which is passed into the native websockets send method and an optional stringify boolean. This boolean, if set to true, will do a JSON.stringify to the message before passing it to the websocket send method. If you are sending strings it is recommended to pass true.
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { later } from '@ember/runloop';
export default class MyController extends Controller {
@service('websockets') socketService;
constructor() {
super(...arguments);
const socket = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
socket.on('close', this.myOnClose, this);
}
myOnClose() {
const socket = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
later(this, () => {
/*
This will remove the old socket and try and connect to a new one on the same url.
NOTE: that this does not need to be in a Ember.run.later this is just an example on
how to reconnect every second.
*/
socket.reconnect();
}, 1000);
}
}
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
@service('websockets') socketService;
/*
To close a websocket connection simply call the closeSocketFor method. NOTE: it is good
practice to close any connections after you are no longer in need of it. A good
place for this clean up is in the willDestroyElement method of the object.
*/
willDestroyElement() {
this.socketService.closeSocketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
}
}
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
@service('websockets') socketService;
didInsertElement() {
const socketOne = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
const socketTwo = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7001/');
socketOne.on('open', this.myOpenFirst, this);
socketTwo.on('open', this.myOpenSeconds, this);
}
myOpenFirst(event) {
console.log('Hello from socket one');
}
myOpenSecond(event) {
console.log('Hello from socket two');
}
willDestroyElement() {
const socketOne = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
const socketTwo = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7001/');
socketOne.off('open', this.myOpenFirst);
socketTwo.off('open', this.myOpenSecond);
}
}
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
socketService: service('websockets'),
didInsertElement() {
const socket = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
socket.on('open', this.myOpenFirst, this);
socket.on('open', this.myOpenSecond, this);
}
myOpenFirst() {
console.log('This will be called');
}
myOpenSecond() {
console.log('This will also be called');
}
willDestroyElement() {
const socket = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
socket.off('open', this.myOpenFirst);
socket.off('open', this.myOpenSecond);
}
}
First set socketIO to be true in your
config/environment.js file:
var ENV = {
'ember-websockets': {
socketIO: true
}
};
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
/*
1. Inject the socketio service
*/
@service('socket-io') socketIOService;
/*
Important note: The namespace is an implementation detail of the Socket.IO protocol...
http://socket.io/docs/rooms-and-namespaces/#custom-namespaces
*/
namespace = 'myCustomNamespace',
didInsertElement() {
/*
2. The next step you need to do is to create your actual socketIO.
*/
const socket = this.socketIOService.socketFor(`http://localhost:7000/${this.namespace}`);
/*
* 3. Define any event handlers
*/
socket.on('connect', this.onConnect, this);
socket.on('message', this.onMessage, this);
/*
4. It is also possible to set event handlers on specific events
*/
socket.on('myCustomEvent', () => { socket.emit('anotherCustomEvent', 'some data'); });
}
onConnect() {
const socket = this.socketIOService.socketFor(`http://localhost:7000/${this.namespace}`);
/*
There are 2 ways to send messages to the server: send and emit
*/
socket.send('Hello World');
socket.emit('Hello server');
}
onMessage(data) {
// This is executed within the ember run loop
}
myCustomEvent(data) {
const socket = this.socketIOService.socketFor(`http://localhost:7000/${this.namespace}`);
socket.emit('anotherCustomEvent', 'some data');
}
willDestroyElement() {
const socket = this.socketIOService.socketFor(`http://localhost:7000/${this.namespace}`);
socket.off('connect', this.onConnect);
socket.off('message', this.onMessage);
socket.off('myCustomEvent', this.myCustomEvent);
}
}
Please visit: socket.io docs for more details on ember-websocket + socket.io
Example:
const socket = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/', ['myOptionalProtocol']);
socketFor takes two arguments: a url, a protocol array (optional), and returns a socket instance from its cache or a new websocket connection if one was not found.
To use a custom namespace, append the namespace to the end of the url.
const socket = this.socketService.socketFor(`ws://localhost:7000/${namespace}`);
Example:
const socket = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
socket.on('open', this.myOtherOpenFunction);
on takes 3 arguments: event type, callback function, and context. Event type can be one of the following: 'open', 'message', 'close', and 'error'. Callback function will be invoked when one of the event types occurs.
Example:
const socket = this.socketService.socketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
let openFunctionReference = this.myOpenFunction.bind(this);
socket.on('open', openFunctionReference);
socket.off('open', openFunctionReference);
off takes 2 arguments: event type, callback function. Event type can be one of the following: 'open', 'message', 'close', and 'error'. The callback will be removed from the event pool and will no longer be invoked.
Example:
this.socketService.closeSocketFor('ws://localhost:7000/');
closeSocketFor takes a single argument, a url, and closes the websocket connection. It will also remove it from the cache. In normal cases you would not have to call this method.
Example:
socket.on('close', event => {
socket.reconnect();
});
reconnect takes no arguments. It will attempt to create a new websocket connect using the previous url. If the connect is not successful the
close event will be triggered.
git clone git@github.com:thoov/ember-websockets.git
cd ember-websockets
yarn
ember s
The source code for the live example lives in
ember-websockets/tests/dummy
git clone git@github.com:thoov/ember-websockets.git
cd ember-websockets
yarn
ember t
ember s then visit http://localhost:4200/tests to view the tests.
NOTE: To get the test to run in PhantomJS I created a mocking library found here: mocking library Note that it is still a work in progress.
This addon falls under the MIT license