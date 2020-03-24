Information

Service to communicate your application with browser web workers.

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

This addon can be installed with ember-cli :

ember install ember-web-workers

Usage

Create the web worker file in public (follow this blueprint):

self.addEventListener( 'message' , function ( e ) { var data = e.data; var port = e.ports[ 0 ]; if (port) { port.postMessage({ foo : 'foo' }); } else { postMessage({ bar : 'bar' }); } }, false ); postMessage( true );

Import the service in your application:

{ worker : Ember.inject.service() }

Use the methods to communicate with the web worker:

postMessage

Method used to make a request and wait for a response. This method returns a promise that will be resolved after the worker responses.

When promise resolves the worker will be terminated.

Arguments:

worker : the name of the worker to create (used to create the file path dist/assets/web-workers/${name}.js ).

: the name of the worker to create (used to create the file path ). data : transferable object ( true will be ignored, def. for ping).

{ foo() { return this .get( 'worker' ).postMessage( 'test' , { foo : 'bar' }).then( ( response ) => { }, (error) => { }); } }

terminate

Using this method a pending promise can be cancelled, this will terminate the worker associated and the promise will be rejected.

If promise is not provided, it will kill all the active workers.

Arguments:

promise : the promise returned by the send function (optional).

{ foo() { const worker = this .get( 'worker' ); const promise = worker.postMessage( 'test' , { foo : 'bar' }); worker.terminate(promise); } }

on / off

Methods used to subscribe to a worker events. The worker will be alive until the event is detached.

Arguments:

worker : the name of the worker to create (used to create the file path dist/assets/web-workers/${name}.js ).

: the name of the worker to create (used to create the file path ). callback : callback to be executed each time worker sends a message ( postMessage ). callback is optional for off method. If callback is not passed for off method, then all the instantiated worker with the passed name will be terminated If callback is passed, then the corresponding worker associated with the callback will only be terminated.

: callback to be executed each time worker sends a message ( ). is optional for method.

function callback ( data ) { console .log(data.foo, data.bar); } { foo() { const worker = this .get( 'worker' ); return worker.on( 'test' , callback).then( () => { setTimeout( () => { worker.off( 'test' , callback); }, 5000 ); }, (error) => { }); } }

open

This method creates a new worker and stablish a communication allowing to keep it alive to send 1..n messages until terminates.

Arguments:

worker : the name of the worker to create (used to create the file path dist/assets/web-workers/${name}.js ).

Promise argument (object):

postMessage : Alias to send a message to the worker.

: Alias to send a message to the worker. terminate : Close the connection and terminate the worker

{ foo() { const worker = this .get( 'worker' ); return worker.open( 'test' ).then( ( stream ) => { const data1 = stream.send({ foo : 'foo' }); const data2 = stream.send({ bar : 'bar' }); return Ember.RSVP.all([data1, data2]).then( () => { stream.terminate(); return data1.foo + data2.bar; }); }, (error) => { }); } }

Handling errors

To reject the promise an error must be thrown inside the worker:

throw new Error ( 'foo' );

{ foo() { return this .get( 'worker' ).postMessage( 'test' ).catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); }); } }

Contribute

If you want to contribute to this addon, please read the CONTRIBUTING.md.

Versioning

We use SemVer for versioning. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Authors

See the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details