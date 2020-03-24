Service to communicate your application with browser web workers.
This addon can be installed with
ember-cli:
ember install ember-web-workers
public (follow this blueprint):
// public/assets/web-workers/test.js
// Wait for the initial message event.
self.addEventListener('message', function(e) {
var data = e.data;
var port = e.ports[0];
// Do your stuff here.
if (port) {
// Message sended throught a worker created with 'open' method.
port.postMessage({ foo: 'foo' });
} else {
// Message sended throught a worker created with 'send' or 'on' method.
postMessage({ bar: 'bar' });
}
}, false);
// Ping the Ember service to say that everything is ok.
postMessage(true);
// Some Ember context.
{
worker: Ember.inject.service()
}
postMessage
Method used to make a request and wait for a response. This method returns a promise that will be resolved after the worker responses.
When promise resolves the worker will be terminated.
Arguments:
worker: the name of the worker to create (used to create the file path
dist/assets/web-workers/${name}.js).
data: transferable object (
true will be ignored, def. for ping).
// Some Ember context.
{
foo() {
return this.get('worker').postMessage('test', { foo: 'bar' }).then((response) => {
// response => { bar: 'bar' }
}, (error) => {
// error contains the message thrown by the worker.
});
}
}
terminate
Using this method a pending promise can be cancelled, this will terminate the worker associated and the promise will be rejected.
If promise is not provided, it will kill all the active workers.
Arguments:
promise: the promise returned by the
send function (optional).
// Some Ember context.
{
foo() {
const worker = this.get('worker');
const promise = worker.postMessage('test', { foo: 'bar' });
worker.terminate(promise);
}
}
on/
off
Methods used to subscribe to a worker events. The worker will be alive until the event is detached.
Arguments:
worker: the name of the worker to create (used to create the file path
dist/assets/web-workers/${name}.js).
callback: callback to be executed each time worker sends a message (
postMessage).
callback is optional for
off method.
callback is not passed for
off method, then all the instantiated worker with the passed name will be terminated
callback is passed, then the corresponding worker associated with the callback will only be terminated.
// Some Ember context.
function callback(data) {
console.log(data.foo, data.bar); // 'foo bar'
}
{
foo() {
const worker = this.get('worker');
return worker.on('test', callback).then(() => {
// Worker has been created.
// Terminate it after 5 seconds.
setTimeout(() => {
worker.off('test', callback);
}, 5000);
}, (error) => {
// Worker error, it has been terminated.
});
}
}
open
This method creates a new worker and stablish a communication allowing to keep it alive
to send
1..n messages until terminates.
Arguments:
worker: the name of the worker to create (used to create the file path
dist/assets/web-workers/${name}.js).
Promise argument (object):
postMessage: Alias to send a message to the worker.
terminate: Close the connection and terminate the worker
// Some Ember context.
{
foo() {
const worker = this.get('worker');
return worker.open('test').then((stream) => {
const data1 = stream.send({ foo: 'foo' });
const data2 = stream.send({ bar: 'bar' });
// Wait responses.
return Ember.RSVP.all([data1, data2]).then(() => {
// Kill the worker.
stream.terminate();
// Do something with the worker responses.
return data1.foo + data2.bar;
});
}, (error) => {
// Worker error, it has been terminated.
});
}
}
To reject the promise an error must be thrown inside the worker:
// Worker context.
throw new Error('foo');
// Some Ember context.
{
foo() {
return this.get('worker').postMessage('test').catch((error) => {
console.error(error); // Unhandled error: foo
});
}
}
